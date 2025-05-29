Home » Gaming » Dahlia Ascension and Talent Materials in Genshin Impact, as per Leaks

Dahlia Ascension and Talent Materials in Genshin Impact, as per Leaks

by Staff Writer
written by Staff Writer 0 comment
genshin impact dahlia materials

Dahlia is the Deacon of the Church of Favonius in Genshin Impact and recently appeared in the Paralogism Archon Quest. HoYoverse has confirmed that he will be released as a playable character in the upcoming version 5.7, set to go live on June 18, 2025. It is expected that he will be a 4-star from the Hydro element who wields a Sword. Prior to his debut, Spletnik_fatui has disclosed all ascension and talent materials required to upgrade Dahlia, and fans can begin pre-farming for him.

This article lists all of Dahlia’s ascension and talent materials in Genshin Impact, as per leaks. Moreover, it provides information on where to find them.

Genshin Impact Dahlia Ascension and Talent Upgrade Materials

Here are all the ascension materials you will need to upgrade Dahlia to level 90 in Genshin Impact:

Ascension LevelMaterialsMoraAscension Rewards
Level 201x Varunada Lazurite Sliver, 3x Calla Lily, 3x Firm Arrowhead20,0001x Acquaint Fate
Level 403x Varunada Lazurite Fragment, 2x Secret Source Airflow Accumulator, 10x Calla Lily, 15x Firm Arrowhead40,000NA
Level 506x Varunada Lazurite Fragment, 4x Secret Source Airflow Accumulator, 20x Calla Lily, 15x Sharp Arrowhead60,0001x Acquaint Fate
Level 603x Varunada Lazurite Chunk, 8x Secret Source Airflow Accumulator, 30x Calla Lily, 18x Sharp Arrowhead80,000NA
Level 706x Varunada Lazurite Chunk, 12x Secret Source Airflow Accumulator, 45x Calla Lily, 12x Weathered Arrowhead100,0001x Acquaint Fate
Level 806x Varunada Lazurite Gemstone, 20x Secret Source Airflow Accumulator, 60x Calla Lily, 24x Weathered Arrowhead120,000NA

Furthermore, here is a list of all ascension and talent materials to completely upgrade Dahlia and his abilities:

  • Varunada Lazurite Sliver x 1
  • Varunada Lazurite Fragment x 9
  • Varunada Lazurite Chunk x 9
  • Varunada Lazurite Gemstone x 6
  • Calla Lily x168
  • Firm Arrowhead x 36
  • Sharp Arrowhead x 96
  • Weathered Arrowhead x 129
  • Secret Source Airflow Accumulator x46
  • Eroded Scale-Feather x18
  • Teachings of Ballad x 9
  • Guide to Ballad x 63
  • Philosophies of Ballad x 114
  • Crown of Insight x 3

Also Read:

All Dahlia Level-up Materials Locations in Genshin Impact

Secret Source Airflow Accumulator

genshin impact dahlia materials
Secret Source Automaton: Overseer Device location (Image via HoYoverse)

The Secret Source Airflow Accumulator is a World Boss material that is needed for Dahlia’s ascension and can be gathered by defeating the Secret Source Automaton: Overseer Device, located at the small island west of the Atocpan region in Natlan.

Varunada Lazurite Sliver/Fragment/Chunk/Gemstone

genshin impact dahlia materials
Varunda Lazurite Chunk (Image via HoYoverse)

The Varunada Lazurite stones are essential to ascend Hydro characters in the game and can be obtained by challenging any of the following enemies:

  • Hydro Hypostasis
  • Oceanid
  • Primo Geovishap
  • Aeonblight Drake
  • Iniquitous Baptist
  • Stormterror Dvalin
  • Azhdaha
  • Childe

Firm/Sharp/Weathered Arrowhead

genshin impact dahlia materials
Weathered Arrowhead (Image via HoYoverse)

The Arrowheads are drops that can be collected after defeating Ranged Hilichurls in the title. These foes can be found all across Teyvat.

Calla Lily

Calla Lily locations (Image via HoYoverse)

Calla Lily is a local specialty that usually grows near Mondstadt’s water bodies. A total of 53 flowers can be found in the open world in the areas shown on the above map. You can also use the in-game tracking feature to locate them.

Eroded Scale-Feather

genshin impact dahlia materials
Lord of Eroded Primal Fire Trounce Domain (Image via HoYoverse)

The Eroded Scale-Feather is a Weekly Boss material needed to level up Dahlia’s talents. It can be obtained by clearing the Lord of Eroded Primal Fire Trounce Domain, located west of the Stadium of the Sacred Flame in Natlan.

Teachings/Guide/Philosophies of Ballad

genshin impact dahlia materials
Forsaken Rift Domain (Image via HoYoverse)

The Ballad books are a talent upgrade material that can be farmed at the Forsaken Rift Domain near Springvale in Mondstadt. The books are available on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

TW staff writer

All articles published here were written by TechWiser's staff writers.

You may also like

Cyberpunk 2 Officially Enters Pre-Production: What We Know So Far

Marvel Rivals Captain America Guide: Abilities, Combos, and Best Counters

Skirk Ascension and Talent Materials in Genshin Impact, as per...

Roblox Dead Rails Leaks: Everything You Need to Know About...

All Genshin Impact 6.x Characters Leaked So Far

Roblox Piggy Codes (May 2025): Are There Any Working Codes?

Today’s NYT Strands #453 Hints, Answers for May 30, 2025

Today’s NYT Connections #719 Hints, Answers – May 30, 2025

Today’s NYT Wordle #1441 Hints, Answers – May 30, 2025

Roblox 3008 Codes (May 2025): Are There Any Working Codes?