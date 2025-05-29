Dahlia Ascension and Talent Materials in Genshin Impact, as per Leaks

Dahlia is the Deacon of the Church of Favonius in Genshin Impact and recently appeared in the Paralogism Archon Quest. HoYoverse has confirmed that he will be released as a playable character in the upcoming version 5.7, set to go live on June 18, 2025. It is expected that he will be a 4-star from the Hydro element who wields a Sword. Prior to his debut, Spletnik_fatui has disclosed all ascension and talent materials required to upgrade Dahlia, and fans can begin pre-farming for him.

This article lists all of Dahlia’s ascension and talent materials in Genshin Impact, as per leaks. Moreover, it provides information on where to find them.

Genshin Impact Dahlia Ascension and Talent Upgrade Materials

Here are all the ascension materials you will need to upgrade Dahlia to level 90 in Genshin Impact:

Ascension Level Materials Mora Ascension Rewards Level 20 1x Varunada Lazurite Sliver, 3x Calla Lily, 3x Firm Arrowhead 20,000 1x Acquaint Fate Level 40 3x Varunada Lazurite Fragment, 2x Secret Source Airflow Accumulator, 10x Calla Lily, 15x Firm Arrowhead 40,000 NA Level 50 6x Varunada Lazurite Fragment, 4x Secret Source Airflow Accumulator, 20x Calla Lily, 15x Sharp Arrowhead 60,000 1x Acquaint Fate Level 60 3x Varunada Lazurite Chunk, 8x Secret Source Airflow Accumulator, 30x Calla Lily, 18x Sharp Arrowhead 80,000 NA Level 70 6x Varunada Lazurite Chunk, 12x Secret Source Airflow Accumulator, 45x Calla Lily, 12x Weathered Arrowhead 100,000 1x Acquaint Fate Level 80 6x Varunada Lazurite Gemstone, 20x Secret Source Airflow Accumulator, 60x Calla Lily, 24x Weathered Arrowhead 120,000 NA

Furthermore, here is a list of all ascension and talent materials to completely upgrade Dahlia and his abilities:

Varunada Lazurite Sliver x 1

Varunada Lazurite Fragment x 9

Varunada Lazurite Chunk x 9

Varunada Lazurite Gemstone x 6

Calla Lily x168

Firm Arrowhead x 36

Sharp Arrowhead x 96

Weathered Arrowhead x 129

Secret Source Airflow Accumulator x46

Eroded Scale-Feather x18

Teachings of Ballad x 9

Guide to Ballad x 63

Philosophies of Ballad x 114

Crown of Insight x 3

Also Read:

All Dahlia Level-up Materials Locations in Genshin Impact

Secret Source Airflow Accumulator

Secret Source Automaton: Overseer Device location (Image via HoYoverse)

The Secret Source Airflow Accumulator is a World Boss material that is needed for Dahlia’s ascension and can be gathered by defeating the Secret Source Automaton: Overseer Device, located at the small island west of the Atocpan region in Natlan.

Varunada Lazurite Sliver/Fragment/Chunk/Gemstone

Varunda Lazurite Chunk (Image via HoYoverse)

The Varunada Lazurite stones are essential to ascend Hydro characters in the game and can be obtained by challenging any of the following enemies:

Hydro Hypostasis

Oceanid

Primo Geovishap

Aeonblight Drake

Iniquitous Baptist

Stormterror Dvalin

Azhdaha

Childe

Firm/Sharp/Weathered Arrowhead

Weathered Arrowhead (Image via HoYoverse)

The Arrowheads are drops that can be collected after defeating Ranged Hilichurls in the title. These foes can be found all across Teyvat.

Calla Lily

Calla Lily locations (Image via HoYoverse)

Calla Lily is a local specialty that usually grows near Mondstadt’s water bodies. A total of 53 flowers can be found in the open world in the areas shown on the above map. You can also use the in-game tracking feature to locate them.

Eroded Scale-Feather

Lord of Eroded Primal Fire Trounce Domain (Image via HoYoverse)

The Eroded Scale-Feather is a Weekly Boss material needed to level up Dahlia’s talents. It can be obtained by clearing the Lord of Eroded Primal Fire Trounce Domain, located west of the Stadium of the Sacred Flame in Natlan.

Teachings/Guide/Philosophies of Ballad

Forsaken Rift Domain (Image via HoYoverse)

The Ballad books are a talent upgrade material that can be farmed at the Forsaken Rift Domain near Springvale in Mondstadt. The books are available on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays.