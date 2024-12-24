Dandadan Chapter 179: Release Date and Time, Where to Read

Dandadan chapter 179 is on the horizon. In the last chapter, Seiko Ayase successfully defeats the Iron Bull. Chapter 178 of Dandadan was released on December 23, 2024. It gave some major updates on the sudden attack faced by Seiko. However, the last panels suggested that trouble is brewing.

Chapter 179 of Dandadan will be released on Monday, 30th December 2024, at 7 am Pacific Daylight Time. New chapters are released on a weekly schedule, and chapter 179 is not on a break this week.

The exact release time of the chapter varies across time zones. Here is a table on when you will get the Dandadan’s next chapter update based on where you live:

Timezone Dandadan chapter 179 release date and time Pacific Daylight Time Monday, 7 am, December 30, 2024 Indian Standard Time Monday, 8:30 pm, December 30, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time Monday, 10 am, December 30, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time Monday, 8 30 pm, December 30, 2024 Central European Time Monday, 4 pm, December 30, 2024 Japanese Standard Time Tuesday, 12 am, December 31, 2024 Australia Central Time Tuesday, 1:30 am, December 31, 2024

Where to Read Dandadan Chapter 179?

Chapter 179 of Dandadan is available to read on official platforms like Viz Media and Shuisha’s MANGA Plus app/website. The chapter will also be available on the Shonen Jump+ site. Viz Media and MANGA Plus allow the first and latest three chapters to be read free of cost. Shonen Jump+ is a paid service but you can access the entire manga.

Recap of Dandadan Chapter 179

Chapter 179 of Dandadan begins with Kashimoto and Payase standing up against the Jiangshi and the Iron Bull. Seiko Ayase is in pretty bad shape, as she has been pummelled quite thoroughly. The humanoid bull, on the other hand, looks happy to encounter three powerful opponents at once.

Seiko instructs Kashimoto and Payase to stop the raging bull while she retrieves her bag. The Jiangshi charge at them as Payase activates his powers and pierces them with spikes while traveling from shadow to shadow on the ground. The Minotaur gets extremely excited about having the ability for himself when Payase explains that his body is fit to use the Kudoku Curse Poison, and a twerp like the bull can never use it.

I NEED Tatsu to try a more conventional mainstream shonen at some point because how did you just suddenly give me one of my favourite manga fights of 2024 without any warning. 🔥#DanDaDan #DanDaDan178 pic.twitter.com/aImOviWdXq — Shadz (@ShadzMangaOnly) December 23, 2024

However, the next time Payase attacks the Minotaur, it pulls him up by his shadow and smashes him against the wall. Kashimoto uses this opportunity to use Aphoom-Zhah. He lands a power-infused punch on a group of Jiangshi, killing them. However, the bull attacks again and thwarts Kashimoto.

Seiko tries to grab her bag, but the Minotaur senses that there must be some trickery inside and kicks Seiko away. Payase’s attempt to steal the bag from the shadows ends in vain, as the bull claims to have received the ultimate state of hotness. It grabs Seiko and threatens to crush her till her organs pop out.

Kashimoto’s attacks simply affect Seiko more than the bull, but she urged him not to stop. Payase intervenes and chops off the creature’s arms. The Minotaur is confused about how he lost. Kashimoto explains that since monsters lack pain receptors, it couldn’t notice the strain on their physique, with all the attacks adding up one by one.

not the character dies while giving the most important information trope #dandadan178 pic.twitter.com/bcAP41ygHn — destin 🏵️ DANDADAN SPOILERS!! (@LightButDarker_) December 23, 2024

Kashimoto reveals that his Ice Fames can reach absolute zero. Since cold iron is susceptible to hydrogen penetration, his arms have turned brittle. In the last few panels, Seiko gets ready to finish off the bull, but he informs her that someone else is actually after her. Seiko uses a talisman from her purse to get rid of the threat forever without letting him finish his sentence.

Dandadan Chapter 179 Speculations

The Minotaur suggested that it wasn’t him but someone else entirely who was after Seiko Ayase. This was already suspected since the bull himself never had any reason to pursue her. There is a possibility that Ayase’s actual pursuer is in fact, Count Saint Germain.

In the upcoming chapter, the perspective might shift to the school again as Momo, Okarun, and the gang try to uncover the actual identity of their teacher. They also have to figure out a way to make Momo normal-sized again.