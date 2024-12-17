Dandadan: How Old Is Seiko Ayase and How She Looks So Young

Seiko Ayase is Momo’s grandmother in Dandadan, yet she looks extremely young, making

people mistake her for Momo’s mother instead. She regularly takes care of her appearance with waist, arm, and thigh compressors as well as cooks nutritious food.

But there is a slight chance that she might be using a fraction of her occult powers to maintain her appearance.

Over the course of its run, Dandadan has introduced one dynamic character after another. But some of them have left the biggest impact on otakus, and Seiko Ayase is the forerunner amongst them. At first, she was foreshadowed as the occult grandma of Momo, the anime’s female protagonist, which led fans to perceive an image of an old, wrinkly woman with bizarre clothes.

As the character debuted, every Dandadan fan was left with their jaws on the floor. Why? Because she does not look a day older than 25! If anyone deserves to be a beauty influencer, it’s Seiko Ayase. But how old is she in reality, and how can she actually look that young?

How Old Is Seiko Ayase, Momo’s Grandmother, in Dandadan?

Credits: Science SARU

Yukinobu Tatsu, the author of Dandadan has not officially revealed the age of Seiko Ayase yet, possibly to preserve the shock value of her character. But given that she is the grandmother of Momo Ayase, who is herself a 15-16 years old teenager, Seiko Ayase can be anywhere between her early fifties to eighties.

Considering Seiko Ayase had a child at the earliest possible permissible age, which is 18, and then her son/daughter also had Momo at the age of 18, it would make sense that she is at least 52/53 years old. Of course, she could be even younger if teen pregnancy is involved in the matter, which might also explain how she looks so young. Nonetheless, there is a huge chance that she is actually over 60 years old and has simply maintained her youthful appearance.

How Does Seiko Ayase Look So Young in Dandadan?

Seiko Ayase is a tall woman with a slender frame who can be called especially beautiful. Her youthful appearance often makes people mistake her for Momo’s mother instead of her grandmother. Despite being a natural beauty, she also heavily invests in maintaining herself. At home, she can be seen wearing a haramaki, which is a waist compressor that increases blood circulation throughout the waist and is said to strengthen the immune system.

She also regularly uses thigh and arm compressors as well as socks and a sleeping mask. These are the telltale signs that Seiko does look after herself rigorously and follows a proper routine. She also loves cooking and she believes that “living begins with eating”. All the meals cooked by her in Dandadan look nutritious with meat, vegetables, and most food groups involved. A nutritious diet helps slow down the aging process and improves appearance, thus justifying Seiko’s drop-dead gorgeous looks.

Is Seiko Ayase Using Her Occult Powers to Remain Young?

Let’s admit it. No amount of exercise, daily beauty regimes, or posture correction techniques can stop you from getting old. Thus, it is natural to ask if Seiko is actually as young as she looks or if she’s using underhanded methods to maintain her appearance.

Seiko is a talented spirit medium capable of exorcizing evil spirits. She also borrows power from the gods that reside within regions. Her main source of power is the regional God of Kamigoe City where she lives. She has admitted in Dandadan that her powers weaken considerably outside of the city.

What if she uses a fraction of the borrowed power to keep up her appearance? This has been exhibited by Tsunade in Naruto. He constantly uses Transformation Jutsu to maintain her vivacious appearance. There is a possibility that once Seiko is weak enough and has exhausted all her energy reserves, she might revert to an old hag.

Nonetheless, fans of Dandadan love this foul-mouthed and immature granny. She might regularly tease Momo and her classmates but she is extremely empathetic and helpful. Whether her appearance is natural or the byproduct of occult practices, the love fans have culminated for her will never change.