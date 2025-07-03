Home » Anime » Dandadan Season 2 Episode 1: Countdown Timer, Release Date, Preview, and Recap

Dandadan Season 2 Episode 1: Countdown Timer, Release Date, Preview, and Recap

The wait for Dandadan’s return is almost over, and Episode 1 is poised to light up screens worldwide.

by Umair Nakade
written by Umair Nakade 0 comment

Dandadan went from an underdog shonen manga to a global sensation in 2024, and Science SARU is back with twelve brand-new episodes. Season 2 will wrap up the Curse House Arc and go straight into the most anticipated Evil Eye Arc. If you are looking for when Dandadan Season 2 Episode 1 will release, where to watch it, and where it left off at the end of last season, this guide covers every essential detail you need to know about it.

Dandadan Season 2 Episode 1: Countdown Timer, Release Date, Preview & Recap

Dandadan Season 1 Quick Recap

Last year’s 12-episode premiere rocketed Dandadan into superstardom with a spotless 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes and a triple victory at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards. The anime introduced two high school students: Momo Ayase, a ghost believer, and Ken “Okarun” Takakura, an avid alien enthusiast.

A bet between the two sees Momo off to a UFO-infested hospital and Okarun to a haunted tunnel, proving both legends true. Okarun gets cursed with Turbo Granny’s insane speed (and loses a fair bit of dignity), while Momo unlocks a potent psychic force.

A still from Dandadan
Momo and Turbo Granny | Credits: Science SARU

They join forces to rescue their classmate Aira from a creepy Acrobatic Silky, fight Serpoian invaders, and pursue Momo’s childhood friend, Jiji, to a mansion full of deadly talismans.

Okarun is faced with a new mysterious room in the season finale, and Momo battles predatory bathhouse “crocodiles,” a cliffhanger now just hours from being resolved.

Dandadan Season 2 Episode 1 Preview: What Season 2 Will Cover

Studio Science SARU returns for production, with writer Hiroshi Seko back and co-director Abel Góngora returning with Fūga Yamashiro. Season 2 picks up from Chapter 33, closing out the Curse House Arc before getting into the highly anticipated Evil Eye Arc, content fans saw in June’s special theatrical sampler Dandadan: Evil Eye. 

A still from Dandadan
Okarun, Momo, and Jiji as seen in Dandadan Season 2 | Credits: Science SARU

Expect roughly 30 to 40 manga chapters squeezed into 12 fast-paced episodes, maybe even teasing the start of the Kaiju Arc in the finale.

Also Read:

Of course, action’s only half the story. Okarun’s growing courage, Momo’s deepening feelings, and Jiji’s mysterious bond with the vengeful Evil Eye promise equal doses of chaos and heart. Add in strange new allies, the creepy Music Room Portraits, and a hot spring escape gone wrong, and Season 2 is loaded with fresh supernatural madness.

Dandadan Season 2 Episode 1 Release Date, and Countdown

Dandadan Season 2 Episode 1 will be broadcast on Friday, July  4, 2025, at 12:26 AM JST. Internationally, the episode will be available at the following times:

Region and TimezoneRelease DateRelease Time
United States (PT)Thursday, July 3, 20258:26 AM
United States / Canada (ET)Thursday, July 3, 202511:26 AM
United Kingdom (BST)Thursday, July 3, 20254:26 PM
Europe (CEST)Thursday, July 3, 20255:26 PM
South Africa (SAST)Thursday, July 3, 20255:26 PM
UAE (GST)Thursday, July 3, 20257:26 PM
India (IST)Thursday, July 3, 20258:56 PM
Indonesia (WIB)Thursday, July 3, 202510:26 PM
Philippines (PHT)Thursday, July 3, 202511:26 PM
Singapore (SGT)Thursday, July 3, 202511:26 PM
South Korea (KST)Friday, July 4, 202512:26 AM
Japan (JST)Friday, July 4, 202512:26 AM
Australia (AEST)Friday, July 4, 20251:26 AM
New Zealand (NZST)Friday, July 4, 20253:26 AM
Brazil (BRT)Thursday, July 3, 202512:26 PM
Mexico (CST)Thursday, July 3, 202510:26 AM

With less than seven hours to go before Momo, Okarun, and Jiji crash back onto our screens, it’s time to set your alarms.

New episodes will continue to stream weekly every Thursday at 11:00 AM ET / 8:00 AM PT (Friday mornings in Japan).

Where to Watch Dandadan Season 2 Episode 1

A still from Dandadan
Evil Eye in Dandadan Season 2 | Credits: Science SARU

Dandadan Season 2 Episode 1 will be available on more than one platform, depending on your region. American and Canadian viewers can stream the premiere on NetflixCrunchyroll, and Prime Video.

Dandadan Season 2 – Final Thoughts

With stunning animation, quirky humor, and a slow-burn romance that feels refreshingly genuine, Dandadan Season 2 promises to be even better than the first. Have your favorite streaming app on standby, watch that countdown tick down, and prepare for an even crazier, weirder ride through Science SARU’s world of aliens, yokai, and teenage crushes, starting tonight.

Umair has loved anime since it was still pretty niche, growing up watching classics like Pokémon, Dragon Ball, Zatch Bell, and Beyblade in the early 2010s. Death Note really got him hooked, and since then, he’s caught up with everything from the Big Three to the latest Shonen Jump hits, with Haikyuu!!! as his favorite. But he’s not just about anime, Umair’s also a big movie fan, especially superhero flicks from Marvel and DC, and never misses opening day at theaters. When he’s not watching or writing, you will find him playing Wuthering Waves, AAA titles, or listening to Harry Styles on repeat. At Techwiser, Umair is dedicated to covering anime and pop culture content.

You may also like

Leaked: First Look of Samsung Tri-Fold is Out in Oneui...

Google Veo 3 Now Available to All Gemini Pro Users...

Nothing Phone 3 Glyph Matrix: 13 Ways to Use It...

Lord of the Mysteries: All 22 Pathways and Their 10...

Affordable MacBook Incoming? New Leak Hints At Apple’s Chromebook Competitor

Big AI Upgrade Coming to Siri? Apple in Talks With...

Google Pixel 10 Pro Series Specs Leak: Biggest Battery Till...

One Piece Episode 1135: Release Date, Countdown Timer, Preview

Nothing Headphone (1) Specs Leaked: Is it Really Worth it?

Gmail On Android Just Got The Most Useful Notification Feature