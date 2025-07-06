Home » Anime » Dandadan Season 2 Episode 2: Countdown Timer, Release Date, Preview, and Recap

Dandadan Season 2 Episode 2: Countdown Timer, Release Date, Preview, and Recap

After a horrifying ritual gone wrong, Episode 2 of Dandadan Season 2 teases a possessed Jiji, Evil Eye’s chilling arrival, and a brutal underground battle.

by Umair Nakade
written by Umair Nakade 0 comment

Summary:

  • Episode 1 kicks off Season 2 with horror, humor, and a grotesque village sacrifice gone wrong.
  • Okarun’s powers glitch while Momo, Jiji, and the gang face an ancient yokai in hiding.
  • Expect intense battles, deeper lore, and a possessed Jiji as the Evil Eye makes his debut.
Dandadan Season 2 Episode 2: Countdown Timer, Release Date, Preview, and Recap

Dandadan has returned with that perfect mix of supernatural suspense, fast-paced action, and humor. Season 2 kicked off with a bang of an opener that plunged Momo, Okarun, and Jiji into the chaos of the Cursed House Arc. 

Before fans can even recover from the shocking cliffhanger, anticipation is already building for the next installment. Here’s everything you need to know about Dandadan Season 2 Episode 2, from the official release time and streaming platforms to the recap of Episode 1 and what to expect in the upcoming chapter.

Dandadan Season 2 Episode 1 Recap: A Twisted Ritual Begins

The first episode, titled “Like, This Is the Legend of the Giant Snake,”  picked up right where Season 1 ended, throwing Momo, Okarun, and Jiji into a deadly encounter with the Kito family. 

Momo was saved from a creepy hot-spring ambush just in time by Turbo Granny, only to find herself at Jiji’s house. The place was later revealed to be a sacrificial altar for the monstrous Mongolian Deathworm, aka “Great Serpent.”

A still from Dandadan Season 2
Momo, Okarun, and Jiji in Dandadan Season 2 Episode 1 | Credits: Science SARU

The Kito family’s beliefs are deeply disturbing and involve sacrificing children to the serpent so that the village can be protected from volcanic destruction. The episode ended with everyone, Momo, Okarun, Jiji, and even the Kito family, falling through the floor into a buried village below. 

There, the Deathworm finally appeared in all its terror. As the chaos unfolded, Okarun’s powers began to malfunction, and he suddenly attacked Jiji, setting the stage for a suspenseful and tense Episode 2.

What to Expect in Dandadan Season 2 Episode 2

Episode 2 will more than likely plunge straight into the aftermath of the underground collapse and the Deathworm emergence. With Okarun and Momo temporarily out of commission and the strange rituals of the Kito family still in progress, Jiji’s survival hangs in the balance.

But it’s not all about surviving the Deathworm. Episode 2 will also feature the first appearance of the Evil Eye, a powerful yokai from Jiji’s past and the key force behind the Cursed House Arc.

There’s a battle between a possessed Jiji and Okarun to look forward to, and also an emotional look into the Evil Eye’s tragic past. If you saw the Evil Eye theatrical preview, you’ll recognize some scenes, but the TV episode promises polished animation, better pacing, and added intensity that only Science SARU can deliver.

Episode 1 Review: A Chilling Start

Episode 1, directed by Kayono Yamada and storyboarded by Jong Heo, adapted chapters 34 to 38 of the manga with stunning fidelity, although with a few creative changes. The Kito family, with their pale skin and unsettling grins, perfectly captured the eerie, oppressive vibe that Dandadan thrives on. 

The visual style of Science SARU added a surreal edge to the animation, using dramatic color filters and tight camera work to create an atmosphere of claustrophobia and horror.

A still from Dandadan
Evil Eye in Dandadan Season 2 | Credits: Science SARU

Also Read:

Some noticeable differences from the manga stood out, for example, Okarun’s transformation into Turbo Granny never occurred in the original story, nor the complete wipeout of the Kito family in a single scene. Both of these tweaks imply that the anime is probably going to continue to experiment with original content as the season unfolds.

Dandadan Season 2 Episode 2 Release Date and Countdown

Dandadan Season 2 Episode 2 will be available for global audiences on Thursday, July 10, 2025. It will be available in Japan shortly after midnight at 12:26 a.m. JST on July 11.

Internationally, the episode will be available at the following times:

Region & TimezoneRelease DateRelease Time
United States (PT)Thursday, July 10, 20258:26 AM
United States / Canada (ET)Thursday, July 10, 202511:26 AM
United Kingdom (BST)Thursday, July 10, 20254:26 PM
Europe (CEST)Thursday, July 10, 20255:26 PM
South Africa (SAST)Thursday, July 10, 20255:26 PM
UAE (GST)Thursday, July 10, 20257:26 PM
India (IST)Thursday, July 10, 20258:56 PM
Indonesia (WIB)Thursday, July 10, 202510:26 PM
Philippines (PHT)Thursday, July 10, 202511:26 PM
Singapore (SGT)Thursday, July 10, 202511:26 PM
South Korea (KST)Friday, July 11, 202512:26 AM
Japan (JST)Friday, July 11, 202512:26 AM
Australia (AEST)Friday, July 11, 20251:26 AM
New Zealand (NZST)Friday, July 11, 20253:26 AM
Brazil (BRT)Thursday, July 10, 202512:26 PM
Mexico (CST)Thursday, July 10, 202510:26 AM

For better understanding, follow this countdown:

Dandadan S2E2 Countdown

The series will be simulcast on various platforms, so everyone in the world can join from the moment it’s released.

Where To Watch Dandadan Season 2

A still from Dandadan Season 2
The Kito family in Dandadan Season 2 Episode 1 | Credits: Science SARU

Unlike the majority of anime, Dandadan can be found on several big streaming platforms, so fans have plenty to pick from. In Canada and the US, it is streaming on  NetflixHulu, Crunchyroll, and Prime Video. In Asia, Muse and Disney+ local platforms may also carry it, depending on your location.

And if you can’t wait till the episode drops, you can continue the Dandadan manga from Chapter 39 since episode 1 ended on Chapter 38.

Final Thoughts

With creepy lore, mythological twists, and dramatic emotional moments, Dandadan Season 2 is off to a fantastic beginning. Episode 1 did not fall short with intense pacing and ominous world-building. 

Episode 2 will surely turn up the heat even more with high-stakes battles, shocking revelations, and the long-awaited showdown with the Evil Eye. 

Mark your calendars for July 10, 2025, because you won’t want to miss the next wild chapter in this yokai-infested adventure.

Umair has loved anime since it was still pretty niche, growing up watching classics like Pokémon, Dragon Ball, Zatch Bell, and Beyblade in the early 2010s. Death Note really got him hooked, and since then, he’s caught up with everything from the Big Three to the latest Shonen Jump hits, with Haikyuu!!! as his favorite. But he’s not just about anime, Umair’s also a big movie fan, especially superhero flicks from Marvel and DC, and never misses opening day at theaters. When he’s not watching or writing, you will find him playing Wuthering Waves, AAA titles, or listening to Harry Styles on repeat. At Techwiser, Umair is dedicated to covering anime and pop culture content.

You may also like

Anime Expo 2025: 9 Major Announcements You Should Know

Top 10 Modern Anime Anti-Heroes, Ranked

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Season 2: Release, Story, and First Poster Reveal

Chainsaw Man the Movie: Reze Arc – Trailer Breakdown, Release...

Dandadan Season 2 Episode 1: Countdown Timer, Release Date, Preview, and Recap

Lord of the Mysteries: All 22 Pathways and Their 10...

One Piece Episode 1135: Release Date, Countdown Timer, Preview

10 Must-Watch Summer Anime (June 2025)

Lord of the Mysteries Episode 3: Release Date, Countdown, Preview, and...

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Trailer: Tanjiro vs Akaza, Shinobu vs...