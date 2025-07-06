Dandadan Season 2 Episode 2: Countdown Timer, Release Date, Preview, and Recap

Summary:

Episode 1 kicks off Season 2 with horror, humor, and a grotesque village sacrifice gone wrong.

Okarun’s powers glitch while Momo, Jiji, and the gang face an ancient yokai in hiding.

Expect intense battles, deeper lore, and a possessed Jiji as the Evil Eye makes his debut.

Dandadan has returned with that perfect mix of supernatural suspense, fast-paced action, and humor. Season 2 kicked off with a bang of an opener that plunged Momo, Okarun, and Jiji into the chaos of the Cursed House Arc.

Before fans can even recover from the shocking cliffhanger, anticipation is already building for the next installment. Here’s everything you need to know about Dandadan Season 2 Episode 2, from the official release time and streaming platforms to the recap of Episode 1 and what to expect in the upcoming chapter.

Dandadan Season 2 Episode 1 Recap: A Twisted Ritual Begins

The first episode, titled “Like, This Is the Legend of the Giant Snake,” picked up right where Season 1 ended, throwing Momo, Okarun, and Jiji into a deadly encounter with the Kito family.

Momo was saved from a creepy hot-spring ambush just in time by Turbo Granny, only to find herself at Jiji’s house. The place was later revealed to be a sacrificial altar for the monstrous Mongolian Deathworm, aka “Great Serpent.”

Momo, Okarun, and Jiji in Dandadan Season 2 Episode 1 | Credits: Science SARU

The Kito family’s beliefs are deeply disturbing and involve sacrificing children to the serpent so that the village can be protected from volcanic destruction. The episode ended with everyone, Momo, Okarun, Jiji, and even the Kito family, falling through the floor into a buried village below.

There, the Deathworm finally appeared in all its terror. As the chaos unfolded, Okarun’s powers began to malfunction, and he suddenly attacked Jiji, setting the stage for a suspenseful and tense Episode 2.

What to Expect in Dandadan Season 2 Episode 2

Episode 2 will more than likely plunge straight into the aftermath of the underground collapse and the Deathworm emergence. With Okarun and Momo temporarily out of commission and the strange rituals of the Kito family still in progress, Jiji’s survival hangs in the balance.

But it’s not all about surviving the Deathworm. Episode 2 will also feature the first appearance of the Evil Eye, a powerful yokai from Jiji’s past and the key force behind the Cursed House Arc.

There’s a battle between a possessed Jiji and Okarun to look forward to, and also an emotional look into the Evil Eye’s tragic past. If you saw the Evil Eye theatrical preview, you’ll recognize some scenes, but the TV episode promises polished animation, better pacing, and added intensity that only Science SARU can deliver.

Episode 1 Review: A Chilling Start

Episode 1, directed by Kayono Yamada and storyboarded by Jong Heo, adapted chapters 34 to 38 of the manga with stunning fidelity, although with a few creative changes. The Kito family, with their pale skin and unsettling grins, perfectly captured the eerie, oppressive vibe that Dandadan thrives on.

The visual style of Science SARU added a surreal edge to the animation, using dramatic color filters and tight camera work to create an atmosphere of claustrophobia and horror.

Evil Eye in Dandadan Season 2 | Credits: Science SARU

Some noticeable differences from the manga stood out, for example, Okarun’s transformation into Turbo Granny never occurred in the original story, nor the complete wipeout of the Kito family in a single scene. Both of these tweaks imply that the anime is probably going to continue to experiment with original content as the season unfolds.

Dandadan Season 2 Episode 2 will be available for global audiences on Thursday, July 10, 2025. It will be available in Japan shortly after midnight at 12:26 a.m. JST on July 11.

Internationally, the episode will be available at the following times:

Region & Timezone Release Date Release Time United States (PT) Thursday, July 10, 2025 8:26 AM United States / Canada (ET) Thursday, July 10, 2025 11:26 AM United Kingdom (BST) Thursday, July 10, 2025 4:26 PM Europe (CEST) Thursday, July 10, 2025 5:26 PM South Africa (SAST) Thursday, July 10, 2025 5:26 PM UAE (GST) Thursday, July 10, 2025 7:26 PM India (IST) Thursday, July 10, 2025 8:56 PM Indonesia (WIB) Thursday, July 10, 2025 10:26 PM Philippines (PHT) Thursday, July 10, 2025 11:26 PM Singapore (SGT) Thursday, July 10, 2025 11:26 PM South Korea (KST) Friday, July 11, 2025 12:26 AM Japan (JST) Friday, July 11, 2025 12:26 AM Australia (AEST) Friday, July 11, 2025 1:26 AM New Zealand (NZST) Friday, July 11, 2025 3:26 AM Brazil (BRT) Thursday, July 10, 2025 12:26 PM Mexico (CST) Thursday, July 10, 2025 10:26 AM

For better understanding, follow this countdown:

The series will be simulcast on various platforms, so everyone in the world can join from the moment it’s released.

Where To Watch Dandadan Season 2

The Kito family in Dandadan Season 2 Episode 1 | Credits: Science SARU

Unlike the majority of anime, Dandadan can be found on several big streaming platforms, so fans have plenty to pick from. In Canada and the US, it is streaming on Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll, and Prime Video. In Asia, Muse and Disney+ local platforms may also carry it, depending on your location.

And if you can’t wait till the episode drops, you can continue the Dandadan manga from Chapter 39 since episode 1 ended on Chapter 38.

Final Thoughts

With creepy lore, mythological twists, and dramatic emotional moments, Dandadan Season 2 is off to a fantastic beginning. Episode 1 did not fall short with intense pacing and ominous world-building.

Episode 2 will surely turn up the heat even more with high-stakes battles, shocking revelations, and the long-awaited showdown with the Evil Eye.

Mark your calendars for July 10, 2025, because you won’t want to miss the next wild chapter in this yokai-infested adventure.