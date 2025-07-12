Dandadan Season 2 Episode 3: Release Date, Countdown Timer, Preview

Summary:

Episode 2’s heartbreaking twist reveals that Jiji is possessed by the terrifying spirit known as the Evil Eye.

Dandadan Episode 3 promises an explosive fight between Okarun and a friend-turned-foe.

As the Evil Eye arc nears its climax, Momo must find a way to save Jiji.

Here is Dandadan’s Season 2 Episodes 1 and 2 review, Episode 3 preview, release date, and countdown timer.

Given that the Summer 2025 season is in full swing, Dandadan continues to light up the screen with its chaotic mix of action, yokai folklore, and bizarre humor. Two action-packed episodes have left fans on the edge of their seats for Dandadan Season 2 Episode 3, especially after the recent cliffhanger. Here’s everything you need to know about the next episode, from its release date, countdown timer, and full recap of Episode 2 to what’s coming next and where to watch.

Dandadan Season 2 Episode 1 Recap: The Evil Eye

Okarun as seen in Dandadan Season 2 Episode 2 | Credits: Science SARU

Episode 2, titled The Evil Eye, was one of the most emotionally charged to this point. It picked up directly from the shocking appearance of the Tsuchinoko. He is a psychic deathworm with telepathic abilities that nearly drove Okarun and Momo to take their own lives. As Jiji is immune to its influence, he attempted desperately to rescue his friends.

When all hope seemed lost, a new yokai emerged: the Evil Eye. Turbo Granny warned them not to look into its eyes, as doing so would drive them insane and potentially lead to suicide. The Evil Eye possessed a power similar to the worm’s psychic waves. While they were running for their lives, Jiji accidentally made eye contact with the creature.

Initially, it was presenting itself as a friend, even telling Jiji of its tragic past. Once a young boy who was used as a human sacrifice by the Kito Family, the Evil Eye’s spirit was consumed by anger and sorrow and transformed into a terrifying force.

Jiji, moved by the boy’s misery, promised to play with him, a small act that granted the yokai’s long-lost wish. But peace did not last for long. The Evil Eye took over Jiji’s body and became hostile within moments. Episode 2 ended on a cliffhanger when the possessed Jiji attacked Momo, only to be rescued in time by Okarun in a fierce battle.

What to Expect in Dandadan Season 2 Episode 3?

Dandadan Season 2 Episode 15 Preview



Episode 15 "I Ain't Forgivin" #Dandadan pic.twitter.com/KOED2mjC5T — AnimeXAnime (@AnimeXAnime001) July 12, 2025

Episode 3 will explore the high-stakes battle between Okarun and the Evil Eye-possessed Jiji. As Turbo Granny’s powers face off against the wrath of a vengeful yokai, Momo will need to regroup fast and find a way to separate Jiji from the spirit controlling him.

This episode is expected to wrap up the Dandadan: Evil Eye film adaptation events, so the following will all be new content for anime-only viewers. Momo may also try to lure the Tsuchinoko out into the daylight, where it is most vulnerable, as the emotional conflict between Jiji and the Evil Eye reaches the breaking point.

Episode 2 covered Chapters 38 to 41 from the Dandadan manga. So, if you are interested in knowing what happens next, you can check out its manga from Chapter 42 onwards.

Jiji possessed by the Evil Eye in Dandadan Season 2 Episode 2 | Credits: Science SARU

Dandadan Season 2 Episode 3, titled “I Ain’t Forgivin,” will be available for global audiences on Thursday, July 17, 2025. It will be available in Japan on Friday, July 18, 2025, at 12:26 a.m. JST.

Here’s when it occurs in major regions:

Region & Timezone Release Date Release Time United States (PT) Thursday, July 17, 2025 8:00 AM United States / Canada (ET) Thursday, July 17, 2025 11:00 AM United Kingdom (BST) Thursday, July 17, 2025 4:00 PM Europe (CEST) Thursday, July 17, 2025 5:00 PM South Africa (SAST) Thursday, July 17, 2025 5:00 PM UAE (GST) Thursday, July 17, 2025 7:00 PM India (IST) Thursday, July 17, 2025 8:30 PM Indonesia (WIB) Thursday, July 17, 2025 10:00 PM Philippines (PHT) Thursday, July 17, 2025 11:00 PM Singapore (SGT) Thursday, July 17, 2025 11:00 PM South Korea (KST) Friday, July 18, 2025 12:00 AM Japan (JST) Friday, July 18, 2025 12:00 AM Australia (AEST) Friday, July 18, 2025 1:00 AM New Zealand (NZST) Friday, July 18, 2025 3:00 AM Brazil (BRT) Thursday, July 17, 2025 12:00 PM Mexico (CST) Thursday, July 17, 2025 9:00 AM

For better understanding, follow this countdown:

Where to Watch Dandadan Season 2 Episode 3

Evil Eye in Dandadan Season 2 | Credits: Science SARU

In the US and Canada, Dandadan Season 2 Episode 3 will be available to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll, and Prime Video. All platforms offer both dubbed and subbed episodes, so you can watch them as you prefer.

Depending on licensing in your region, the episode will also be available to stream on Muse and Disney+. Since episodes are typically released on streaming platforms before they air on Japanese television, international viewers tend to see them first.

You can also check out its manga on MangaPlus and Viz.

Final Thoughts on Dandadan S2E3

Episode 2 of Dandadan Season 2 set a new standard for the anime and showcased Science SARU’s stunning direction, mixing psychological horror with strong emotional storytelling. The back story of the Evil Eye not only deepened the storyline but also added a haunting emotional layer through Jiji’s compassion.

With Episode 3 holding out an intense clash and the conclusion of the Evil Eye arc, Dandadan appears ready to test its limits further. If the first two installments are anything to judge by, this season is going to be a crazy, unforgettable ride. Don’t miss Episode 3 when it drops; this is one showdown you won’t want to miss.