Dandadan Season 2 Episode 5: Release Date, Countdown Timer, Preview

After the blowout chaos of Episode 4, Dandadan Season 2 will find its footing once again with the new episode. The upcoming Episode 5 will be a slower, emotional follow-up as the characters deal with the fallout of the Evil Eye arc’s explosive climax.

With Jiji still possessed and Momo and Okarun both emotionally and physically drained, the anime is set to blend heart, humor, and that trademark supernatural weirdness only Dandadan can deliver.

Dandadan Season 2 Episode 4 Recap

Momo, Kito Family’s leader, and Manjiro are ready to face off Evil Eye together as a team | Credits: Science Saru

Episode 4, “That’s, Like, Way Dangerous,” was a rollercoaster ride from beginning to end. When the volcano erupted, Momo came to the rescue in heroic fashion, dragging the Death Worm’s body around like a giant firehose. She hooked it into the town’s water system, using its slime to cool the lava and prevent disaster.

Of course, things didn’t go smoothly. Her heroic efforts were quickly interrupted first by the misguided Kito Family, then by the frightening return of Evil Eye, who had possessed Jiji. The fight turned intense rapidly as Manjiro entered the fight, revealing himself as Seiko’s disciple, just before all hell broke loose.

In the climax, Seiko, Mr. Mantis Shrimp, Taro, and Chiquitita arrive like a surreal tag team from the stars. Together, they stage an absurd yet perfectly orchestrated counterattack, with Taro eventually trapping Evil Eye using talismans on his body.

Amidst all this chaos, it was Momo’s desperate sprint to save Okarun that brought the emotional weight. Finding him alive, their tearful hug wrapped up the arc in a beautiful, heartfelt moment.

What to Expect in Dandadan Episode 5

A ritual performed on Jiji as seen in Dandadan Episode 5 preview | Credits: Science Saru

After the adrenaline rush of the Evil Eye arc, Episode 5 is going to be a welcome change. Having done the job of containing the Evil Eye—but still inside Jiji—the team now turns its attention to exorcising the yokai for good.

Seiko and a priest will attempt to cleanse Jiji’s body, but the Evil Eye is too powerful to be eliminated that way, being a young and strong mountain yokai.

The lighter moments will offer much-needed respite to the gang. Watch for food fights, snappy one-liners, and offbeat character moments that remind us just why this found family setup is so fabulous.

Related:

One of the anime’s comedic treasures will probably be the strange occurrences in which bathing Jiji in hot broth brings him back, but cold water brings the Evil Eye into ascendancy. That will likely be just the beginning of a series of slapstick, albeit hilarious, experiments and antics by which to keep Jiji in control.

In the meantime, there are also some quiet emotional moments to look forward to, specifically between Okarun and Momo, as their bond becomes more secure after they narrowly escaped death.

Jiji’s ear piercing showing Evil Eye’s presence as seen in Dandadan Episode 5 preview | Credits: Science Saru

Dandadan Season 2 Episode 5 will premiere globally on Thursday, July 31, 2025, at 9:00 AM PT. It will be available in Japan on Friday, August 1, 2025, 12:26 AM JST.

Here’s a quick breakdown of the global release times:

Region & Timezone Release Date Release Time United States (PT) Thursday, July 31, 2025 9:00 AM United States / Canada (ET) Thursday, July 31, 2025 12:00 PM United Kingdom (BST) Thursday, July 31, 2025 5:00 PM Europe (CEST) Thursday, July 31, 2025 6:00 PM South Africa (SAST) Thursday, July 31, 2025 6:00 PM UAE (GST) Thursday, July 31, 2025 8:00 PM India (IST) Thursday, July 31, 2025 9:30 PM Indonesia (WIB) Thursday, July 31, 2025 11:00 PM Philippines (PHT) Thursday, July 31, 2025 12:00 AM (Aug 1) Singapore (SGT) Thursday, July 31, 2025 12:00 AM (Aug 1) South Korea (KST) Friday, August 1, 2025 1:00 AM Japan (JST) Friday, August 1, 2025 1:00 AM Australia (AEST) Friday, August 1, 2025 2:00 AM New Zealand (NZST) Friday, August 1, 2025 4:00 AM Brazil (BRT) Thursday, July 31, 2025 1:00 PM Mexico (CST) Thursday, July 31, 2025 10:00 AM

For a better understanding, follow this countdown:

Where to Watch Dandadan Season 2 Episode 5

Seiko arriving at the scene on Taro’s back | Credits: Science Saru

Dandadan Season 2 Episode 5 will be available to stream on multiple platforms after its TV broadcast in Japan on MBS and TBS. You can stream Dandadan on Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll, Prime Video, and Muse Asia (select regions). Regional availability should be checked, as licensing may vary.

Final Thoughts on Dandadan Season 2 Episode 5

Jiji trapped in Taro’s body | Credits: Science Saru

Following the fiery, emotionally charged Episode 4, Dandadan Episode 5 is set to tone it down just enough for characters (and audiences) to catch their breath.

With a mix of light humor, bonding, and the ever-present supernatural threat hanging over the heads of all of them, this upcoming episode may not have epic battles, but it won’t skip the heart.

Whether you’re here for the bizarre yokai lore, industry-defying animation, or just the pure chaos and charm chemistry between Momo, Okarun, and the gang, Dandadan Season 2 continues to show that it’s among the exciting anime of 2025.

Stay tuned and keep your hot broth ready.