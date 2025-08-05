Dandadan Season 2 Episode 6: Release Date, Countdown Timer, Preview

Summary:

A single soy sauce drop unleashes chaos, as Evil Eye’s back, stronger and more dangerous than ever.

Jiji’s fate hangs in the balance as Seiko debates exorcism and Naki Kito lurks nearby.

Romance brews, monsters evolve, and thermoses become weapons, as Dandadan continues to mix heart with absolute madness.

Here’s a recap of Episode 5 of Dandadan Season 2, Episode 6’s release date, countdown timer, and preview.

If you’re still reeling from the soy sauce chaos in Dandadan Season 2 Episode 5, you’re not alone. When things were calming down, a single drop of cold water gave us the chaotic cliffhanger this season.

Now everyone’s holding onto Episode 6, because if you thought last week was wild, then let me tell you, we’re in for a whole new level of yokai madness. From the unpredictable Evil Eye to alien matriarchs plotting revenge, this next episode may just blow the roof off, literally.

Let’s break down everything you need to know before Dandadan Season 2 Episode 6 arrives.

Dandadan Season 2 Episode 5 Recap: We Can All Stay There Together!

Evil Eye trapped in Taro’s body | Credits: Science Saru

Episode 5 kicked off with Seiko and the group attempting an exorcism ritual to free Jiji from the grip of the Evil Eye. However, it didn’t work at all. Regardless of what they tried, Jiji was trapped inside Taro’s body, snarling and possessed like a demon on a sugar rush.

Finally, we all learned the weirdest rule ever: hot liquids return Jiji to normal, cold ones transform him back into the Evil Eye. Now the crew only has to carry thermoses around like demon-slaying baristas, waiting to pour hot broth over him at a moment’s notice.

But it wasn’t all demon melodrama. We finally saw some adorable development between Okarun and Momo, sweet car rides, shy touches, and awkward eye contact. Of course, that calm atmosphere didn’t last. At dinner, Seiko requested soy sauce, and Okarun passed it to her. One drop falls on Jiji’s hand, and boom, the Evil Eye returns, blowing up the house and concluding the episode on a catastrophic note.

What to Expect in Dandadan Season 2 Episode 6?

Okarun and Momo as seen in Dandadan Season 2 Episode 5 | Credits: Science SARU

Buckle up. Dandadan Season 2 Episode 6 will take us right back into the chaos that ended last week. With the Evil Eye again fully unleashed and the barrier protecting Jiji stripped away, the gang will need to figure out a way to keep this runaway threat from getting the best of them.

Granny Seiko may finally deploy the Hayashi performers to perform an authentic exorcism ritual. But there is a catch: Jiji wouldn’t approve the Evil Eye’s exorcism. He’s bonded with the spirit and will most certainly beg the group to spare its life. That moral dilemma might just convince Seiko to cancel the ritual. So, what happens if they let the yokai live?

A ritual performed on Jiji as seen in Dandadan Episode 5 | Credits: Science Saru

Meanwhile, Okarun is also upping his game. We’re hoping to see him start training earnestly soon, determined to get stronger and maybe offer himself up as a new target to protect Jiji and Momo.

Also, let’s not forget about Naki Kito. While the rest of her creepy cult family have been rounded up, she’s still out there, lurking in the shadows as a subterranean alien in disguise. She’s plotting her revenge and could strike at any moment.

And if that wasn’t bad enough, the Evil Eye is becoming stronger. Turbo Granny warned us: this yokai started as a kid, but it’s changing fast. Which is to say, things are about to get a whole lot worse.

Okarun and the gang having dinner at Seiko’s in Dandadan Season 2 Episode 5 | Credits: Science SARU

Dandadan Season 2 Episode 6 is set to be released on Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 9:00 AM PT. It will be available in Japan on Friday, August 8, 2025, at 1:00 AM JST.

Here’s when you can catch the episode in your region:

Region / Timezone Release Date Release Time United States (PT) Thursday, August 7, 2025 9:00 AM United States / Canada (ET) Thursday, August 7, 2025 12:00 PM Mexico (CST) Thursday, August 7, 2025 11:00 AM Brazil (BRT) Thursday, August 7, 2025 1:00 PM United Kingdom (BST) Thursday, August 7, 2025 5:00 PM Europe (CEST) Thursday, August 7, 2025 6:00 PM South Africa (SAST) Thursday, August 7, 2025 6:00 PM UAE (GST) Thursday, August 7, 2025 8:00 PM India (IST) Thursday, August 7, 2025 9:30 PM Indonesia (WIB) Thursday, August 7, 2025 11:00 PM Philippines (PHT) Friday, August 8, 2025 12:00 AM Singapore (SGT) Friday, August 8, 2025 12:00 AM South Korea (KST) Friday, August 8, 2025 1:00 AM Japan (JST) Friday, August 8, 2025 1:00 AM Australia (AEST) Friday, August 8, 2025 2:00 AM New Zealand (NZST) Friday, August 8, 2025 4:00 AM

For a better understanding, follow this countdown:

Keep in mind that schedules may change if there are unforeseen delays, especially since Japan remains on high alert following recent earthquake activity.

Where to Watch Dandadan Season 2 Episode 6

Jiji’s ear piercing showing Evil Eye’s presence as seen in Dandadan Episode 5 | Credits: Science Saru

Dandadan Season 2 Episode 6 will be available to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll, and Prime Video. Dandadan also airs on local platforms like Muse Asia (India and Southeast Asia), ADN (France), and others. Hulu is geo-restricted, but Crunchyroll and Netflix are much more widely available, so you shouldn’t have trouble finding a streaming option.

No matter what language you prefer, English, Japanese, or any other language, you won’t have trouble finding a version that works for you.

Final Thoughts on Dandadan Season 2 Episode 6

Let’s be real, Dandadan Season 2 is absolutely killing it. From weird possession mechanics involving ramen broth to alien cult leaders and explosive yokai battles, this anime has a way of making the ridiculous seem reasonable and the emotional seem genuine. Episode 6 will be a game-changer, not only for Jiji and the Evil Eye, but for the entire cast.

Will the group manage to rescue Jiji at the expense of the yokai’s life? Will Naki Kito strike again? And will we ever get to see a proper confession of Momo and Okarun? Grab your thermos, because Thursday’s episode is going to be hot.