Dandadan Season 2 Episode 7: Release Date, Countdown Timer, Preview

If you’ve been watching Dandadan Season 2, you already know how wild things have been getting. Episode 6, “We Became a Family,” was peak Dandadan, a perfect blend of wild comedy, heartfelt character moments, and scenes where you were laughing one second and sobbing the next. With the Evil Eye now officially on the team and Momo having a maid café job, you’re likely wondering what Episode 7 has in store. Let’s break down Dandadan Season 2 Episode 7’s preview, release date, and countdown timer.

Dandadan Season 2 Episode 6 Recap: We Became a Family

The Hayashi band as seen in Dandadan Season 2 Episode 6 | Credits: Science SARU

Episode 6 begins right after last week’s madness, with Jiji still struggling to contain the Evil Eye. A splash of hot water snaps him back, but the threat never quite disappears. One wrong step (or even a drop of cold water) could bring back the yokai in action.

It’s when that Seiko calls up the Hayashi band, not some ordinary exorcists, but a proper rock band with guitar riffs so loud they can shake the dead. Their performance is loud, flamboyant, and absurd in the best Dandadan style.

And it makes the Evil Eye scream in pain. You’re laughing, banging your head, and wishing for a clean win, until Jiji begs them to stop.

Jiji requesting to stop the exorcism in Dandadan Season 2 Episode 6 | Credits: Science SARU

It is revealed that the yokai was once a lonely child who never got the chance to live. Seiko, moved by his plea, ends the ritual and takes the Evil Eye into their “family.” Okarun promises to get stronger to protect Jiji, with Momo and Aira likewise ready to do so. The first half of the episode is full of energy and spectacle, but it’s balanced by that unexpected bit of empathy.

Then Dandadan changes the mood. Momo works part-time at a maid café to assist with repairs due to their ruined home. Okarun, tricked into going by Miko and Muko, is embarrassed to see her in a maid’s uniform. It’s awkward, funny, and a bit uncomfortable, classic Dandadan.

What to Expect in Dandadan Season 2 Episode 7

Momo embarrassed after seeing Okarun at the cafe in Dandadan Season 2 Episode 6 | Credits: Science SARU

If one thing’s become clear so far, it’s that Dandadan thrives on unpredictability. Episode 6 ended with the group accepting the Evil Eye into their strange little family, but that doesn’t always mean it’ll be sunshine from here on in. Rain, freezing showers, or a momentary lapse in focus might send Jiji back again, and you’ve already seen how destructive that can be.

You can also expect Momo and Okarun’s dynamic to keep developing. Episode 6 made their feelings for one another more obvious than ever, although they won’t admit it out loud yet.

Regardless of whether Episode 7 leans into more supernatural chaos, slice-of-life humor, or emotional bonding, the anime has proven that it can balance all three without blinking.

And with the Hayashi band’s wild exorcism fresh in your mind, it’s safe to say the next episode has some big shoes to fill when it comes to memorable set pieces.

Okarun, Miko, and Muko visiting the cafe to see Momo in Dandadan Season 2 Episode 6 | Credits: Science SARU

Dandadan Season 2 Episode 7 will be released on Thursday, August 14, 2025, at 9:00 AM PT. It will be available in Japan on Friday, August 15, 2025, at 1:00 AM JST.

Here’s when to watch the episode according to your region:

Region / Timezone Release Date Release Time United States (PT) Thursday, August 14, 2025 9:00 AM United States / Canada (ET) Thursday, August 14, 2025 12:00 PM Mexico (CST) Thursday, August 14, 2025 11:00 AM Brazil (BRT) Thursday, August 14, 2025 1:00 PM United Kingdom (BST) Thursday, August 14, 2025 5:00 PM Europe (CEST) Thursday, August 14, 2025 6:00 PM South Africa (SAST) Thursday, August 14, 2025 6:00 PM UAE (GST) Thursday, August 14, 2025 8:00 PM India (IST) Thursday, August 14, 2025 9:30 PM Indonesia (WIB) Thursday, August 14, 2025 11:00 PM Philippines (PHT) Friday, August 15, 2025 12:00 AM Singapore (SGT) Friday, August 15, 2025 12:00 AM South Korea (KST) Friday, August 15, 2025 1:00 AM Japan (JST) Friday, August 15, 2025 1:00 AM Australia (AEST) Friday, August 15, 2025 2:00 AM New Zealand (NZST) Friday, August 15, 2025 4:00 AM

For a better understanding, follow this countdown:

The exact time may vary slightly depending on your region, so check your local schedule to avoid spoilers.

Where to Watch Dandadan Season 2 Episode 7

Aira and Momo fighting in Dandadan Season 2 Episode 6 | Credits: Science SARU

Just like the rest of the season, you will be able to stream Dandadan Season 2 Episode 7 on Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll, Muse Asia YouTube Channel, and Prime Video. Each platform carries the latest episodes subtitled, and Crunchyroll and Netflix also include dubbed episodes for those following the English release.

If you’re catching up, Season 2 has been following the manga closely, with two or three chapters per episode. Episode 6 is adapted from Chapters 52-54, so reading ahead could give you a preview of what’s coming. Just be prepared for the anime to add a few extra comedic or heartfelt beats.

Final Thoughts on Dandadan Season 2 Episode 7

Episode 6 was everything you would ever hope for from Dandadan: absurd, heartfelt, and unpredictable. You got a death-metal exorcism that was also a tearjerker, a found family moment that was worth it, and even more fire for the Momo-Okarun slow-burn romance. It’s evidence that Science SARU knows the way to balance spectacle and earnestness.

As you enter Episode 7, anticipate that same mix of humor, heart, and supernatural weirdness. Whether it leans toward action-packed madness or stays in quirky slice-of-life territory, Dandadan has proven it can do both equally exciting. You’ve got your release date, you know where to watch, now all that’s left is to set your calendar and prepare for whatever wild twist comes next.