Dandadan Season 2 Episode 9: Release Date, Countdown Timer, Preview

Summary:

Okarun finally unlocks his true rhythm, setting the stage for a fierce Evil Eye rematch.

Dandadan Season 2 Episode 8 built Okarun’s confidence with an intense battle against the Music Room Portraits.

Here’s when and where to watch Dandadan Season 2 Episode 9.

Dandadan Season 2 Episode 8 didn’t hold back anything. From fighting the renowned musician yokai to challenging the Evil Eye to a duel, we finally got to see his true potential at last. With their fight just kicking off and the stakes at an all-time high, Episode 9 is set to be one of the season’s biggest twists and turns. So, when is Dandadan Season 2 Episode 9 releasing, and what to expect from it? Let’s find out.

Dandadan Season 2 Episode 8 Recap

Yokai musicians as seen in Dandadan Season 2 Episode 8 | Credits: Science Saru

Dandadan Season 2 Episode 8 threw Okarun and Aira into one of the season’s most inventive battles. Turbo Granny forced them into combat against ghostly Music Room Portraits, eerie spirit-like projections of renowned composers whose explosive notes turned the school into a battleground.

Okarun initially struggled. His yokai powers faltered, and he lapsed into his insecurities when he compared himself to Aira’s flawless fighting style.

But all that changed when Turbo Granny offered him some words of advice. By syncing rhythm with the beat of the Hayashi band’s music, Okarun unlocked a new tempo in himself. His movements were more precise, faster, and smoother. With Aira, he overpowered the musicians, resulting in a stunning victory.

The win wasn’t just about flashy animation or music; it highlighted Okarun’s real growth. He rescued Aira when she was at her limit and proved to himself that he could stand up to the challenge when it mattered most. The episode concluded on a cliffhanger: Okarun challenging Jiji’s Evil Eye once again, refusing to give up on rescuing Jiji and Momo’s family.

What to Expect from Dandadan Season 2 Episode 9

Okarun landing the final blow on the musicians as seen in Dandadan Season 2 Episode 8 | Credits: Science Saru

Dandadan Season 2 Episode 9 is where things will get explosive. According to the manga chapters being adapted, you can expect one of the most intense battles in the anime: Okarun vs. Evil Eye. Compared to their first confrontation, Okarun enters this fight stronger, sharper, and ready to prove himself.

You can look forward to Okarun unleashing his brutal special attack against the Evil Eye, treating us to some of Science SARU’s most jaw-dropping animation yet. Even when the yokai rises again, Okarun won’t back down. Instead, he will cleverly divert its attention to himself, defending his friends and proving his resolve.

He makes a deal with the Evil Eye. As part of the deal, the Evil Eye will not harm anyone except Okarun. In exchange, Okarun agrees to duel him once every week. Because the Evil Eye is still just a child, he accepts the deal as a challenge to try and defeat Okarun.

Okarun saving Aira from the yokai musicians as seen in Dandadan Season 2 Episode 8 | Credits: Science Saru

And after the dust settles, expect a lighter moment as Okarun, Aira, and Peeny-Weeny rebuild Seiko’s house, giving it a futuristic makeover after the destruction.

This mix of emotional payoff, explosive action, and heartwarming character moments is exactly why Dandadan Season 2 continues to dominate the summer anime season.

Okarun getting ready to fight Evil Eye as seen in Dandadan Season 2 Episode 8 | Credits: Science Saru

Dandadan Season 2 Episode 9 will be released on Friday, August 29, 2025, at 12:26 a.m. JST. For international viewers, it is equivalent to Thursday, August 28, 2025.

Here’s the breakdown of the Dandadan Season 2 Episode 9 timings worldwide:

Region / Timezone Release Date Release Time United States (PT) Friday, August 28, 2025 9:00 AM United States / Canada (ET) Friday, August 28, 2025 12:00 PM Mexico (CST) Friday, August 28, 2025 11:00 AM Brazil (BRT) Friday, August 28, 2025 1:00 PM United Kingdom (BST) Friday, August 28, 2025 5:00 PM Europe (CEST) Friday, August 28, 2025 6:00 PM South Africa (SAST) Friday, August 28, 2025 6:00 PM UAE (GST) Friday, August 28, 2025 8:00 PM India (IST) Friday, August 28, 2025 9:30 PM Indonesia (WIB) Saturday, August 29, 2025 11:00 PM Philippines (PHT) Saturday, August 29, 2025 12:00 AM Singapore (SGT) Saturday, August 29, 2025 12:00 AM South Korea (KST) Saturday, August 29, 2025 1:00 AM Japan (JST) Saturday, August 29, 2025 1:00 AM Australia (AEST) Saturday, August 29, 2025 2:00 AM New Zealand (NZST) Saturday, August 29, 2025 4:00 AM

For a better understanding, follow this countdown:

Where to Watch Dandadan Season 2 Episode 9

Turbo Granny as seen in Dandadan Season 2 Episode 8 | Credits: Science Saru

Dandadan Season 2 Episode 9 will be available to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll, Muse Asia YouTube Channel, and Prime Video, depending on your region. It airs first on Japanese television channels like MBS and TBS before hitting streaming platforms. The subbed episodes are released on the same day, while the dubbed episodes come out depending on your region’s language and schedule.

Final Thoughts on Dandadan Season 2 Episode 9

Episode 8 gave us everything: gorgeous visuals, a wild soundtrack, and Okarun’s long-overdue breakthrough. But Episode 9 is where the real showdown begins. The Evil Eye battle is one of the standout moments of the manga, and Science SARU is going to make it happen in a way that we won’t forget anytime soon.

If you’ve been following Dandadan Season 2, this is the moment you’ve been waiting for. Mark August 28, 2025, on your calendar because Okarun vs Evil Eye is about to shake up the summer anime season all over again.