Dandadan Season 2 Release Date: Episode 13 Updates, Plot, Where to Watch

Season 1 of Dandadan just concluded with the creepiest episode to date. It was the perfect season finale, setting up the hit manga-adapted anime web series for its second season. Momo, Okarun, and Jiji arrived at Jiji’s house to exorcise it, only to be entangled in a pretty bad mess. Momo is attacked by many creepy men at a mixed bathhouse, while Okarun and Jiji are on the verge of discovering something sinister at Jiji’s house. We also talk about Dandadan season 2’s release date with episode 13 updates and plot.

The episode introduced new enemies in the form of Jiji’s neighbors who watch every movement of the teenagers like a hawk observing its prey. With both Aira and Seiko Ayase missing from the scene, the trio has put themselves in a dangerous position, mostly due to undermining the lurking horror. But the tone for season 2 of Dandadan has been set, and here is everything you need to know about it.

Momo, Okarun and Jiji | Credits: Science SARU

Season 2 of Dandadan is set for a July 2025 release. The official website of Dandadan anime announced the release date of the sequel season right after season 1 concluded airing in Japan. The anime streaming giant Crunchyroll has announced that the new season will be streamed on their service when it debuts next year.

Meanwhile, you can watch season 1 of the anime on Hulu, Netflix, and Crunchyroll. Episode 13 of Dandadan will be released as a part of season 2 in July next year.

Dandadan Season 2 Trailer and Visual

While a trailer has not been released yet, Dandadan season 2 has received a new teaser video announcing the next season. The official X account of the anime also posted a new visual which entails Jiji will be a central character in the upcoming arc.

What Will Happen in Dandadan Season 2? Where to Pick Up the Manga?

The Kito family in Dandadan epsiode 12 | Credits: Science SARU

Season 1 of Dandadan covered the Turbo Granny Acrobatic Silky and Serpo arcs as well as part of the Cursed House arc. Season 1 has adapted a total of 34 chapters, with episode 12 only adapting till page 9 of chapter 34. So, if you want to pick up the manga, you can start reading from chapter 34 onwards.

Season 2 of Dandadan will cover the rest of the Cursed House arc and adapt the entirety of the Evil Eye arc. There is a chance that the second season will also debut a new character with the Kaiju arc. Judging by the current pacing, you might have to wait for season 3 to receive the anime adaptation of the Space Globalists Arc.

In the upcoming season, Momo and Okarun will help Jiji get rid of the evil spirit that is haunting his house, but not before a huge conflict. Because it is not just a simple exorcism mission, since this time, the enemies are not just yokai but also humans. Additionally, the Evil Eye yokai will be introduced who will be extremely difficult to subjugate.

[Spoilers of Dandadan Season 2 Ahead]

Who is the Evil Eye in Dandadan?

The Evil Eye in Dandadan | Credits: Science SARU

The Evil Eye made his debut in episode 12 of Dandadan as we are told that Jiji spends countless nights without sleep due to a creepy monster. It is this monster who will be introduced as a new antagonist in season 2 of the anime. The yokai especially haunts Jiji out of the desire to possess him and his spiritual powers.

When he was alive, he was chosen as a sacrifice to the Tsuchinoko, a Mongolian Death Worm that resides under the current Enjoji residence. During his imprisonment, he was malnourished and often watched children playing outside. After his death, he reappears as the Evil Eye spirit and swears to take revenge on the people who did this to him, namely the Kito family and their descendants. It is the members of the Kito family who attacked Momo in season 1 and were keeping an eye on the group.

During the Evil Eye arc, the spirit will share his backstory with Jiji, which will cause the boy to empathize with him. The spirit will successfully possess Jiji later leading to another plethora of problems for Momo and the gang to deal with.