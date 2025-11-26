Dandy’s World Admin Abuse Timings (November 2025)

Update: We last updated these Dandy’s World Admin Abuse timings on November 26, 2025.

Admin Abuse events are the best way to obtain freebies in Roblox experiences. Most Roblox games hold such events when a new update is released or on a set schedule. Dandy’s World is receiving a new update on November 26, 2025, with a small surprise. This article examines the possibility of Dandy’s World Admin Abuse event and its potential timings.

Will There Be an Admin Abuse Event in Dandy’s World?

Admin Abuse events have been growing popular, with many games such as Adopt Me, Grow a Garden, and Steal a Brainrot holding them regularly. The developers offer freebies, activate multiple weathers, grant mutations, and more during an Admin Abuse event, depending on the game. It is the best way to boost your progress by being present in the game for a short time.

The developers of Dandy’s World have not held Admin Abuse events in the past. So, it is uncertain they will hold one in the forthcoming update. The update description page does suggest that there will be a small surprise in the November 26, 2025, update. However, it can imply anything, such as skins or a small event, so don’t get your hopes up.

However, if the developers do hold an Admin Abuse event, it will likely be during the update’s release. We’ve listed the potential timings for the Dandy’s World Admin Abuse event in the section below.

Timings for the Dandy’s World Admin Abuse Event

Dandy’s World is receiving a new update on November 26, 2025, at 12:00 PM PST. If there is an Admin Abuse event, it will likely coincide with the update’s release date and timings. However, we recommend that you join the server an hour before the update, at 11:00 PM PST. The game’s server will typically be busy during the update, making it difficult to join.

That said, here is the potential Admin Abuse date and timings, across major regions:

Region Timing United States (PST) November 26 at 12:00 PM United States (EST) November 26 at 3:00 PM Europe (CET) November 26, at 9:00 PM India (IST) November 27 at 1:30 AM Japan (JST) November 27 at 5:00 AM Australia (AEDT) November 27 at 7:00 AM

Countdown Timer for the Dandy’s World Admin Abuse

Here is the countdown timer, showcasing the time left for the potential Dandy’s World Admin Abuse:

According to the Dandy’s World Roblox update description, there will be character optimisations in the forthcoming update. The developers will make adjustments to six characters; it is not specified whether they will be Toons or Twisteds. The page also states that there will be a small surprise. There is no exact information about what the surprise will be. It might be new skins, a small, limited-time event, or something else.

The developers have not provided any additional information other than this regarding the forthcoming update. We have to join the game an hour before and be present during the update to dive into the new content.