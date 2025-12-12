Dandy’s World Christmas Update Release Date and Countdown

Dandy’s World Christmas update is releasing this week, introducing new features. The event will introduce new Christmas-themed skins, a map, a lobby, and stickers. Moreover, we can also expect the return of 2024 Christmas skins, event currency, and holiday toons. This article provides the exact release date for the Dandy’s World Christmas event, a countdown timer, and details on the expected content.

Release Date for the Dandy’s World Christmas Update

The Dandy’s World Christmas Update will officially release on Friday, December 12, 2025, at 3:00 PM EST, UTC-5. It lasts around a month, ending on Friday, January 16, 2026, at 3:00 PM EST, UTC-5. The table below shows the exact release dates and timings for the Christmas update across major regions:

Region Timing United States (PST) Friday, December 12 – 12:00 PM United States (EST) Friday, December 12 – 3:00 PM Europe (CET) Friday, December 12 – 9:00 PM India (IST) Saturday, December 13 – 1:30 AM Japan (JST) Saturday, December 13 – 5:00 AM Australia (AEDT) Saturday, December 13 – 7:00 AM

You can also turn on notifications for the upcoming update from the game’s official Roblox page. Once there, locate the Christmas event banner and tap the Notify Me button. Roblox will send you a notification when the update drops.

Countdown Timer for the Christmas Event

Below is the official countdown timer for the Christmas event in Dandy’s World:

What’s New in the Upcoming Christmas Update?

The upcoming Christmas update will introduce new features to the game, including skins, stickers, cosmetic packs, items, and more. We can also see a Christmas-themed lobby and survive Twisteds in a Christmas-themed map. The holiday toons, twisteds, and event-themed currency, Ornament, will also return to the game. Additionally, the developers will also optimize some toons in the forthcoming update. Moreover, developers might also distribute a few redeem codes that offer free in-game items.