Home » Gaming » Dandy’s World Toons Tier List (November 2025)

Dandy’s World Toons Tier List (November 2025)

by Acharya Nidesh
written by Acharya Nidesh 0 comment

Update: We updated this Dandy’s World Toons tier list with the latest Toons on November 5, 2025.

Toons are playable characters in Dandy’s World. You use them to extract Igor from the machines on the current floor and advance to the next. There are over 30 Toons available in the game, each with unique abilities and stats, which determine their performance in various stages. This Dandy’s World Toons tier list aims to rank all based on their usability, performance, and the strength of their kit for the current meta.

Dandy’s World Toons Tier List: All Toons Ranked

The Toons in Dandy’s World are categorized into three categories: Regular, Main Character, and Event. They possess six stats: Health, Skill Check, Movement Speed, Stamina, Stealth, and Extraction Speed. Additionally, each Toon has a special ability that aids in your endeavor, such as buffing themselves and teammates, healing, dropping candies, and more. In this Dandy’s World Toons tier list, we’ve categorized Toons into six categories: SS, S, A, B, C, and D. You can find the meta-defining Toons in the SS tier, whereas the weakest are in the D tier. Here is the complete tier list:


Tiers		Toons
SSGinger, Goob, Gourdy, Sprout, Looey, Pebble, Shelly, Vee, Yatta
SAstro, Cosmo, Flutter, Glisten
ABassie, Blot, Cocoa, Connie, Eclipse, Flyte, Gigi, Soulvester, Teagan
BBoxten, Coal, Eggson, Finn, Tisha
CBobette, Brightney, Poppy, Ribecca
DBrusha, Razzle & Dazzle, Scraps, Shrimpo, Toodles
Dandy's World Toons tier list

Breaking Down the Dandy’s World Toons Tier List

Here is a complete breakdown of the Dandy’s World Toons tier list:

SS Tier

The SS tier offers meta Toons that are robust than all others. You can put your faith in them and reach more floors without much effort or setup. Here is their list:

ToonsCategorySkill CheckMovement SpeedOther StatsAbilityRequirements to Obtain
Ginger Dandy's World Toons Tier Lilst
Ginger		Event• Chance: 25%
• Size: 150
• Value: 2
Speed: 3		• Walk: 12.5
• Sprint: 22.5		• Stamina: 150
• Health: 3 Hearts
• Stealth: 15
• Extraction Speed: 1
Baked With Carel
Can heal an ally by giving them 1 Heart		• 700 Ornaments
• 50% Research on Twisted Ginger
Goob Dandy's World tier list
Goob		Regular• Chance: 25%
• Size: 150
• Value: 2
• Speed: 3		• Walk: 17.5
• Sprint: 27.5		• Stamina: 175
• Health: 3 Hearts
• Extraction Speed: 0.85		Hug!
Can pull other Toons within his direct line of sight towards him (Cooldown: 30 Seconds)		• 1750 Ichor
• Clear 3 Scraps’ Mastery quests
Gourdy Dandy's World Toons tier list
Gourdy		Main Character• Chance: 25%
• Size: 250
• Value: 3
• Speed: 5		• Walk: 17.5
• Sprint: 27.5		• Stamina: 100
• Stealth: 0
• Extraction Speed: 1.50
• Health: 3 Hearts		Trick or Treat
Buffs one random stat of Toons within its range by 20% for 15 seconds (Cooldown: 35 seconds)

Sugar Rush
Grants a 20% speed buff to all Toons at the beginning of Panic mode and when the elevator opens		• 300 Pumpkins
• 2500 Ichor
• 100% Research on Twisted Gourdy
Sprout Dandy's World Toons tier list
Sprout		Main Character• Chance: 25%
• Size:
100
• Value: 1.50
• Speed: 2		• Walk: 17.5
• Sprint: 27.5		• Stamina: 200
• Stealth: 10
• Extraction Speed: 0.85
• Health: 3 Hearts		Baked Sweets
Uses 100 Tapes to Heal the target Toon by 1 Heart. For every extra sprout, the cost increases by 50 Tapes and Cooldown by 30 (Cooldown: 100 seconds)

Overprotective
Can view all alive Toons along with their Health		• 4500 Ichor
• 100% Research on Twisted Sprout
• Clear all Cosmo’s Mastery quests
Looey Dandy's World Toons tier list
Looey		Regular• Chance: 25%
• Size: 200
• Value: 2.50
• Speed:4		At 2 Hearts
• Walk: 15
• Sprint: 25

At 1 Heart
• Walk: 21
• Sprint: 35		• Stamina: 150
• Stealth: 5
• Extraction Speed: 1
• Health: 3 Hearts		Heart of Helium
His walk and run speed gets a 20% boost for each missing HP. When he has one HP, his Speed boosts by 40%		• 1000 Ichor
• Clear all Puppy’s Mastery quests

Pebble Dandy's World Toons tier list
Pebble		Main Character• Chance: 25%
• Size: 150
• Value: 3
• Speed: 3		• Walk: 20
• Sprint: 30		• Stamina: 175
• Extraction Speed: 0.75
• Health: 3 Hearts		Speak!
Barks loudly, reducing Stealth to -40 and attracting nearby Twisteds (Cooldown: 60 seconds)

Fetch!
Can highlight items scattered on the floor by sniffing them 		• 3750 Ichor
• 100% Research on Twisted Pebble
• Clear all Toodles’ Mastery quests
Shelly Dandy's World Toons tier list
Shelly		Main Character• Chance: 25%
• Size: 250
• Value: 3
• Speed: 5		• Walk: 15
• Sprint: 25		• Stamina: 125
• Stealth: 10
• Extraction Speed: 1
• Health: 3 Hearts		Inspiration
Boosts the extraction speed of one Toon by 75% for 15 seconds (Cooldown: 60 		• 4250 Ichor
• 100% Research on Twisted Shelly
• Clear all Tisha’s Mastery quests
Vee Dandy's World Toons tier list
Vee		Main Character• Chance: 25%
• Size: 200
• Value: 2.50
• Speed: 4		• Walk: 12.5
• Sprint: 22.5		• Stamina: 150
• Stealth:5
• Extraction Speed: 1.50
• Health: 3 Hearts		Mic Check
Highlights all machines and Twisteds on the current floor for 5 seconds

Camera Hijack
The two nearest uncompleted machines on the current floor get highlighted		• 4500 Ichor
• 100% Research on Twisted Vee
• Clear all Brightey’s Mastery quests
Yatta Dandy's World Toons tier list
Yatta		Regular• Chance: 25%
• Size: 150
• Value: 2
• Extraction Speed: 1.50		• Walk: 17.5
• Sprint: 27.5		• Stamina: 100
• Stealth: 5
• Extraction Speed: 1.50
• Health: 3 Hearts		Pinata Party
After completing a machine, she drops 2 random candy items

After being injured, she drops 4 random candy items		• 2000 Ichor
• Obtain 15 or more Toons
• 50% Research on Twisted Yatta

S Tier

The S-tier toons are not broken like the SS ones, but are extremely stronger than others. They can help you survive through many floors, even when running solo. Here is their list:

ToonsCategorySkill CheckMovement SpeedOther StatsAbilityRequirements to Obtain
Astro Dandy's World Toons tier list
Astro		Main Character• Chance 25%
• Size 100
• Value: 1.50
• Speed 2		• Walk: 15
• Sprint: 25		• Stamina: 150
• Stealth: 20
• Extraction Speed: 1
• Health: 3 Hearts		Nap Time
Can fully restore the stamina of nearby Toons (Cooldown: 75 seconds)

Well Rested
He regenerates his stamina 50% faster and can see other Toons on the map who have stamina below 50%		• 5000 Ichor
• Encounter Twisted Candy
• 100% Research on Twisted Astro
Cosmo Dandy's World Toons tier list
Cosmo		Regular• Chance: 25%
• Size: 50
• Value: 1
• Speed: 1		• Walk: 15
• Sprint: 25		• Stamina: 175
• Stealth: 15
• Extraction Speed: 1
• Health: 3 Hearts		Sharing is Caring
Can heal the targeted Toon by giving one heart. Doesn’t work if he has 1 Heart (Cooldown: 60 seconds)		• 1000 Ichor
• Obtain 4 or more Toons
Flutter Dandy's World Toons tier list
Flutter		Regular• Chance: 25%
• Size: 100
• Value: 1.50
• Speed: 2		• Walk: 1.75
• Sprint: 27.5		• Stamina: 175
• Stealth: 10
• Extraction Speed: 0.85
• Health: 3 Hearts		Floaty Dash
Her Movement speed gets a significant boost for 0.75 seconds (Cooldown: 45 seconds)		• 1300 Ichor
• 100% Research on Twisted Flutter
Glisten
Glisten		Regular• Chance: 25%
• Size: 100
• Value: 1.50
• Speed: 2		• Walk:
15
• Sprint:
25		• Stamina: 150
• Stealth: 5
• Extraction Speed: 1.50
• Health: 3 Hearts		Reflection
Can instantly teleport to the targeted Toon through a mirror and inflict Confusion II on himself (Cooldown: 100 Seconds)		• 2500 Ichor
• 50% Research on Twisted Glisten
• Extract Igor from 300 Machines

A Tier

The A-tier units in this Dandy’s World Toons tier list are best if you lack SS and S-tier ones. They have decent stats and abilities, providing a great value to the team. Here is their list:

ToonsCategorySkill CheckMovement SpeedOther StatsAbilityRequirements to Obtain
Bassie Dandy's World Toons tier list
Bassie		Main Character• Chance: 25%
• Size: 50
• Value: 1
• Speed: 1		• Walk: 20
• Sprint: 30		• Stamina: 175
• Stealth: 15
• Extraction Speed: 0.85
• Health: 3 Hearts		Springful Sharing
Drops items and shares with other Toons

Easter Basket
Recieves an extra inventory slot		• 3000 Baskets
• 2500 Ichor
• 100% Research on Twisted Bassie
Blot
Blot		Regular• Chance: 25%
• Size: 50
• Value: 1
• Speed: 1		• Walk: 1.75
• Sprint: 27.5		• Stamina: 200
• Stealth: 10
• Extraction Speed: 0.85
• Health: 3 Hearts		Blot Jr.
Puts a decoy with 1 Heart, attracting nearby Twisteds. It costs 10 Tapes, and the decoy cost increases by an additional 10 Tapes. (Cooldown: 60 seconds)		• 300 Ichor
• Clear all Looey’s Mastery quests
• Clear all Yatta’s Mastery quests
Cocoa
Cocoa		Event• Chance: 25%
• Size: 150
• Value: 2
• Speed: 3		• Walk: 17.5
• Sprint: 27.5		• Stamina: 125
• Stealth: 15
• Extraction Speed: 0.85
• Health: 3 Hearts		Bonbon
She puts a Bonbon candy on the floor, letting others pick and use it.
The Bonbon candy buffs Extraction speed buffs by 50% and movement speed for 5 seconds (Cooldown: 40 seconds)		• 1500 Baskets
• 100% Research on 5 Twisteds
Connie
Connie		Regular• Chance: 25%
• Size: 100
Value: 1.50
• Speed: 2		• Walk: 10
• Sprint: 20		• Stamina: 150
• Stealth: 20
• Extraction Speed: 1.20
• Health: 3 Hearts		Haunting Escape
Becomes invisible for 5 seconds. Only Lethal Twisted can see her. (Cooldown: 50 Seconds)		• 2000 Ichor
• 50% Research on Twisted Connie
Eclipse
Eclipse		Event• Chance: 25%
• Size: 150
• Value: 2
• Speed: 3		Normal
• Walk: 17.5
• Sprint: 27.5

Blackout
• Walk: 21
• Sprint: 33		• Stamina: 150 (240 during Blackout)
• Stealth: 5
• Extraction Speed: 1
• Health: 3 Hearts		Total Eclipse
Transforms herself into a werewolf during blackouts, receiving a 20% Movement speed buff and 2 Stamina stars		• 1500 Pumpkins
• Obtain 5 or more Toons
Flyte
Flyte		Event• Chance: 25%
• Size: 100
• Value: 1.50
• Speed: 2		• Walk: 17.5
• Sprint: 27.5		• Stamina: 125
• Stealth: 10
• Extraction Speed: 1.20
• Health: 3 Hearts		Gust
Places a Gust for 10 seconds. When other Toons enter the Gust, they receive a 15% Movement speed buff for 5 seconds (Cooldown: 50 seconds)		• 700 Baskets
• 50% Research on Twisted Flyte
Gigi
Gigi		Regular• Chance: 25%
• Size: 250
• Value: 3
• Speed: 5		• Walk: 15
• Sprint: 25		• Stamina: 100
• Stealth: 10
• Extraction Speed: 1
• Health: 3 Hearts		Surprise
Receives a random item of any tier, including from the Dandy’s Shop		• 2000 Ichor
• 50% Research on Twisted Gigi
• Collect 45 Rare or higher rarity items from the floor
Soulvester
Soulvester		Event• Chance: 25%
• Size: 250
• Value: 3
• Speed: 5		• Walk: 10
• Sprint: 20		• Stamina: 100
• Stealth: 10
• Extraction Speed: 1.50
• Health: 4 Hearts		Knightly Armor
Doesn’t take damage from ranged attacks		• 700 Pumpkins
• 50% Research on Twisted Soulvester
Teagan
Teagan		Regular• Chance: 25%
• Size: 150
• Value: 2
• Speed: 3		• Walk: 15
• Sprint: 25		• Stamina: 175
• Stealth: 5
• Extraction Speed: 1
• Health: 3 Hearts		Tea Time
She can use 75 Tapes to restore 1 Heart for herself. (Cooldown: 100)		• 1250 Ichor
• Purchase 25 items from the Dandy’s Shop.

B Tier

The B-tier Toons are the best alternatives for the SS, S, and A-tier ones. They require the best Trinkets and team members to perform well and help you survive up to mid-game content. Here is the list:

ToonsCategorySkill CheckMovement SpeedOther StatsAbilityRequirements to Obtain
Boxten
Boxten		Regular• Chance: 25%
• Size: 150
• Value:2
• Speed:3		• Walk: 15
• Sprint: 5		• Health: 3 Hearts
• Stamina: 150
• Stealth: 10
• Extraction Speed: 1.06		Wind-Up
His Extraction speed buffs by 6% (up to a maximum of 48%) for every Toon alive in the current round.		• 250 Ichor
• Get for free while starting the game for the first time

Coal
Coal		Regular• Chance: 25%
• Size: 100
• Value: 1.50
• Speed: 2		• Walk: 17.5
• Sprint: 27.5		• Health: 3 Hearts
• Stamina: 175
• Stealth: 10
• Extraction Speed: 0.85		Scout
Sniffs items on the floor, highlighting them for 10 seconds so that all Toons can see them. (Cooldown: 100)		• 1500 Ornaments
• Obtain 15 or more Tokens
Eggson
Eggson		Event• Chance: 25%
• Size: 150
• Value: 2
• Speed: 3		• Walk:15
• Sprint: 25		• Health: 3 Hearts
• Stamina: 150
• Stealth: 10
• Extraction Speed: 1		Fixer Upper
He uses his cane to hit the machine while extracting it for the first time. It completes the machine by 10% (He can use it only once per machine)		• 300 Baskets
Finn
Finn		Regular• Chance: 25%
• Size: 200
• Value: 2.50
• Speed: 4		• Walk: 15
• Sprint: 25		• Health: 3 Hearts
• Stamina: 125
• Stealth: 10
• Extraction Speed: 1		Reel In
After a machine completes, he gains a 33% Movement speed buff that lasts 10 seconds		• 500 Ichor
• Finish 15 machines
Tisha
Tisha		Regular• Chance: 25%
• Size: 200
• Value: 2.50
• Speed: 4		• Walk: 17.5
• Sprint: 27.5		• Health: 3 Hearts
• Stamina: 125
• Stealth: 10
• Extraction Speed: 0/85		Tidy Up!
She grants a 25% Movement speed buff to Toons within her range for 5 seconds (Cooldown: 50 seconds)		• 500 Ichor

Also Read:

C Tier

Use C-tier units of this Dandy’s World Toons tier list until you get your hands on SS, S, A, and B tier ones. They are best for beginners to understand the gameplay mechanics and survive through the early game. Here is the list:

ToonsCategorySkill CheckMovement SpeedOther StatsAbilityRequirements to Obtain
Bobette
Bobette		Main Character• Chance: 25%
• Size: 200
• Value: 2.50
• Speed: 4		• Walk: 15
• Sprint: 15		• Health: 3 Hearts
• Stamina: 200
• Stealth: 5
• Extraction Speed: 0.85		Precious Packaging
She can hide herself in a gift box for 8 seconds. She will become immovable, but invincible.

Festive Aura
Toons within her range can regenerate Stamina 50% quicker		• 3000 Ornaments
• 2500 Ichor
• 100% Research on Twisted Bobette
Brightney
Brightney		Regular• Chance: 25%
• Size: 150
• Value: 2
• Speed: 3		• Walk: 15
• Sprint: 25		• Health: 3 Hearts
• Stamina: 175
• Stealth: 0
• Extraction Speed: 1.20		Night Light
She shines light on Twisteds during blackouts, making them visible to everyone for 8 seconds (Cooldown: 45 Seconds)		• 1250 Ichor
• Survive a total of 5 blackouts
Poppy
Poppy		Regular• Chance: 25%
• Size: 150
• Value: 2
• Speed: 3		• Walk: 15
• Sprint: 25		• Health: 3 Hearts
• Stamina: 150
• Stealth: 10
• Extraction Speed: 1		Panic Pop
When Twisteds attack, she gets a 50% Speed buff that lasts 3 seconds		• Receive for free when joining the game for the first time
• 250 Ichor
Ribecca
Ribecca		Main Character• Chance: 25%
• Size: 150
• Value: 2
• Speed: 3		• Walk: 15
• Sprint: 25		• Health: 3 Hearts
• Stamina: 150
• Stealth: 10
• Extraction Speed: 1		The Undead
She becomes immune to all debuffs		• 300 Pumpkins

D Tier

The D-tier toons are the weakest of the bunch. You must dispose of them sooner and obtain Toons that rank in higher tiers of this list. Here are the D-tier Toons:

ToonsCategorySkill CheckMovement SpeedOther StatsAbilityRequirements to Obtain
brusha
Brusha		Regular• Chance: 25%
• Size: 200
• Value: 2.50
• Speed: 4		• Walk: 15
• Sprint: 25		• Health: 3 Hearts
• Stamina: 150
• Stealth: 5
• Extraction Speed: 1		Artistic Inspiration
She enters the Painting Mode and grants a
50% buff to Skill Check stats of all Toons within her circle. (Cooldown: 5 seconds)		• 1250 Ichor
• 25% Research on Twisted Brusha
Razzle & Dazzle
Razzle & Dazzle		Regular• Chance: 25%
• Size: 150
• Value: 2
• Speed: 3		Odd-numbered floors
• Walk: 20
• Sprint: 30

Even-numbered floors
• Walk: 10
• Sprint: 20		• Health: 3 Hearts
• Stamina: 150
• Stealth: 10
• Extraction Speed: 0.75 (Odd floors) and 1.50 (Even floors)		Comedy/Tragedy
Has different Movement speed and Extraction Speed stats on even-numbered and odd-numbered floors.		• 2000 Ichor
Scarps
Scraps		Regular• Chance: 25%
• Size: 100
• Value: 1.50
• Speed: 2		• Walk: 12.5
• Sprint: 22.5		• Health: 3 Hearts
• Stamina: 200
• Stealth: 10
• Extraction Speed: 1		Crafty Graple
She can pull herself to other Toons or the machines that are within her direct line of sight. (Cooldown: 25 seconds		• 1500 Ichor
• 50% Research on Twisted Goob
Shrimpo
Shrimpo		Regular• Chance: 25%
• Size: 100
• Value: 1
• Speed: 1		• Walk: 10
• Sprint: 10		• Health: 3 Hearts
• Stamina: 100
• Stealth: -99
• Extraction Speed: 0.75		Bully
He has the lowest Stealth stats of all Toons		• 100 Ichor
Toodles
Toodles		Regular• Chance: 25%
• Size: 150
• Value: 2
• Speed: 3		• Walk: 15
• Sprint: 15		• Health: 3 Hearts
• Stamina: 150
• Stealth: 15
• Extraction Speed: 0.85		Beginner’s Luck
She can roll for a 50% buff to a random stat that lasts 10 seconds (Cooldown: 25 seconds)		• 300 Ichor
• Survive 15 Floors

That concludes our Dandy’s World Toons tier list guide. We will update this article when the developers release new Toons or make changes to them in future updates.

Nidesh Acharya is a gaming writer at TechWiser, covering guides and news on several Roblox experiences. While not writing, you can find him watching videos on geopolitics, reading books, expanding his Philosophical Knowledge, watching movies, and writing poetry and fiction.

You may also like

Build a Zoo Season Three Update Release Date and Countdown

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment Icons and Symbols Meaning

Fortnite Disneyland Game Rush: Island Code, Mini-Games, and Rewards

Roblox Flight World Codes (November 2025)

Roblox MonsterVerze Codes (November 2025)

Sonic Rumble Icons and Symbols Meaning

All Twisteds in Dandy’s World (November 2025)

When Does Fortnite Simpsons Season End & What’s Next?

Roblox Spin a Brainrot Codes (November 2025)

Football Manager 26 Icons and Symbols Meaning