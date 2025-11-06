Dandy’s World Toons Tier List (November 2025)

Update: We updated this Dandy’s World Toons tier list with the latest Toons on November 5, 2025.

Toons are playable characters in Dandy’s World. You use them to extract Igor from the machines on the current floor and advance to the next. There are over 30 Toons available in the game, each with unique abilities and stats, which determine their performance in various stages. This Dandy’s World Toons tier list aims to rank all based on their usability, performance, and the strength of their kit for the current meta.

Dandy’s World Toons Tier List: All Toons Ranked

The Toons in Dandy’s World are categorized into three categories: Regular, Main Character, and Event. They possess six stats: Health, Skill Check, Movement Speed, Stamina, Stealth, and Extraction Speed. Additionally, each Toon has a special ability that aids in your endeavor, such as buffing themselves and teammates, healing, dropping candies, and more. In this Dandy’s World Toons tier list, we’ve categorized Toons into six categories: SS, S, A, B, C, and D. You can find the meta-defining Toons in the SS tier, whereas the weakest are in the D tier. Here is the complete tier list:



Tiers Toons SS Ginger, Goob, Gourdy, Sprout, Looey, Pebble, Shelly, Vee, Yatta S Astro, Cosmo, Flutter, Glisten A Bassie, Blot, Cocoa, Connie, Eclipse, Flyte, Gigi, Soulvester, Teagan B Boxten, Coal, Eggson, Finn, Tisha C Bobette, Brightney, Poppy, Ribecca D Brusha, Razzle & Dazzle, Scraps, Shrimpo, Toodles

Breaking Down the Dandy’s World Toons Tier List

Here is a complete breakdown of the Dandy’s World Toons tier list:

SS Tier

The SS tier offers meta Toons that are robust than all others. You can put your faith in them and reach more floors without much effort or setup. Here is their list:

Toons Category Skill Check Movement Speed Other Stats Ability Requirements to Obtain

Ginger Event • Chance: 25%

• Size: 150

• Value: 2

Speed: 3 • Walk: 12.5

• Sprint: 22.5 • Stamina: 150

• Health: 3 Hearts

• Stealth: 15

• Extraction Speed: 1

Baked With Carel

Can heal an ally by giving them 1 Heart • 700 Ornaments

• 50% Research on Twisted Ginger

Goob Regular • Chance: 25%

• Size: 150

• Value: 2

• Speed: 3 • Walk: 17.5

• Sprint: 27.5 • Stamina: 175

• Health: 3 Hearts

• Extraction Speed: 0.85 Hug!

Can pull other Toons within his direct line of sight towards him (Cooldown: 30 Seconds) • 1750 Ichor

• Clear 3 Scraps’ Mastery quests

Gourdy Main Character • Chance: 25%

• Size: 250

• Value: 3

• Speed: 5 • Walk: 17.5

• Sprint: 27.5 • Stamina: 100

• Stealth: 0

• Extraction Speed: 1.50

• Health: 3 Hearts Trick or Treat

Buffs one random stat of Toons within its range by 20% for 15 seconds (Cooldown: 35 seconds)



Sugar Rush

Grants a 20% speed buff to all Toons at the beginning of Panic mode and when the elevator opens • 300 Pumpkins

• 2500 Ichor

• 100% Research on Twisted Gourdy

Sprout Main Character • Chance: 25%

• Size:

100

• Value: 1.50

• Speed: 2 • Walk: 17.5

• Sprint: 27.5 • Stamina: 200

• Stealth: 10

• Extraction Speed: 0.85

• Health: 3 Hearts Baked Sweets

Uses 100 Tapes to Heal the target Toon by 1 Heart. For every extra sprout, the cost increases by 50 Tapes and Cooldown by 30 (Cooldown: 100 seconds)



Overprotective

Can view all alive Toons along with their Health • 4500 Ichor

• 100% Research on Twisted Sprout

• Clear all Cosmo’s Mastery quests

Looey Regular • Chance: 25%

• Size: 200

• Value: 2.50

• Speed:4 At 2 Hearts

• Walk: 15

• Sprint: 25



At 1 Heart

• Walk: 21

• Sprint: 35 • Stamina: 150

• Stealth: 5

• Extraction Speed: 1

• Health: 3 Hearts Heart of Helium

His walk and run speed gets a 20% boost for each missing HP. When he has one HP, his Speed boosts by 40% • 1000 Ichor

• Clear all Puppy’s Mastery quests



Pebble Main Character • Chance: 25%

• Size: 150

• Value: 3

• Speed: 3 • Walk: 20

• Sprint: 30 • Stamina: 175

• Extraction Speed: 0.75

• Health: 3 Hearts Speak!

Barks loudly, reducing Stealth to -40 and attracting nearby Twisteds (Cooldown: 60 seconds)



Fetch!

Can highlight items scattered on the floor by sniffing them • 3750 Ichor

• 100% Research on Twisted Pebble

• Clear all Toodles’ Mastery quests

Shelly Main Character • Chance: 25%

• Size: 250

• Value: 3

• Speed: 5 • Walk: 15

• Sprint: 25 • Stamina: 125

• Stealth: 10

• Extraction Speed: 1

• Health: 3 Hearts Inspiration

Boosts the extraction speed of one Toon by 75% for 15 seconds (Cooldown: 60 • 4250 Ichor

• 100% Research on Twisted Shelly

• Clear all Tisha’s Mastery quests

Vee Main Character • Chance: 25%

• Size: 200

• Value: 2.50

• Speed: 4 • Walk: 12.5

• Sprint: 22.5 • Stamina: 150

• Stealth:5

• Extraction Speed: 1.50

• Health: 3 Hearts Mic Check

Highlights all machines and Twisteds on the current floor for 5 seconds



Camera Hijack

The two nearest uncompleted machines on the current floor get highlighted • 4500 Ichor

• 100% Research on Twisted Vee

• Clear all Brightey’s Mastery quests



Yatta Regular • Chance: 25%

• Size: 150

• Value: 2

• Extraction Speed: 1.50 • Walk: 17.5

• Sprint: 27.5 • Stamina: 100

• Stealth: 5

• Extraction Speed: 1.50

• Health: 3 Hearts Pinata Party

After completing a machine, she drops 2 random candy items



After being injured, she drops 4 random candy items • 2000 Ichor

• Obtain 15 or more Toons

• 50% Research on Twisted Yatta

S Tier

The S-tier toons are not broken like the SS ones, but are extremely stronger than others. They can help you survive through many floors, even when running solo. Here is their list:

Toons Category Skill Check Movement Speed Other Stats Ability Requirements to Obtain

Astro Main Character • Chance 25%

• Size 100

• Value: 1.50

• Speed 2 • Walk: 15

• Sprint: 25 • Stamina: 150

• Stealth: 20

• Extraction Speed: 1

• Health: 3 Hearts Nap Time

Can fully restore the stamina of nearby Toons (Cooldown: 75 seconds)



Well Rested

He regenerates his stamina 50% faster and can see other Toons on the map who have stamina below 50% • 5000 Ichor

• Encounter Twisted Candy

• 100% Research on Twisted Astro

Cosmo Regular • Chance: 25%

• Size: 50

• Value: 1

• Speed: 1 • Walk: 15

• Sprint: 25 • Stamina: 175

• Stealth: 15

• Extraction Speed: 1

• Health: 3 Hearts Sharing is Caring

Can heal the targeted Toon by giving one heart. Doesn’t work if he has 1 Heart (Cooldown: 60 seconds) • 1000 Ichor

• Obtain 4 or more Toons

Flutter Regular • Chance: 25%

• Size: 100

• Value: 1.50

• Speed: 2 • Walk: 1.75

• Sprint: 27.5 • Stamina: 175

• Stealth: 10

• Extraction Speed: 0.85

• Health: 3 Hearts Floaty Dash

Her Movement speed gets a significant boost for 0.75 seconds (Cooldown: 45 seconds) • 1300 Ichor

• 100% Research on Twisted Flutter

Glisten Regular • Chance: 25%

• Size: 100

• Value: 1.50

• Speed: 2 • Walk:

15

• Sprint:

25 • Stamina: 150

• Stealth: 5

• Extraction Speed: 1.50

• Health: 3 Hearts Reflection

Can instantly teleport to the targeted Toon through a mirror and inflict Confusion II on himself (Cooldown: 100 Seconds) • 2500 Ichor

• 50% Research on Twisted Glisten

• Extract Igor from 300 Machines

A Tier

The A-tier units in this Dandy’s World Toons tier list are best if you lack SS and S-tier ones. They have decent stats and abilities, providing a great value to the team. Here is their list:

Toons Category Skill Check Movement Speed Other Stats Ability Requirements to Obtain

Bassie Main Character • Chance: 25%

• Size: 50

• Value: 1

• Speed: 1 • Walk: 20

• Sprint: 30 • Stamina: 175

• Stealth: 15

• Extraction Speed: 0.85

• Health: 3 Hearts Springful Sharing

Drops items and shares with other Toons



Easter Basket

Recieves an extra inventory slot • 3000 Baskets

• 2500 Ichor

• 100% Research on Twisted Bassie

Blot Regular • Chance: 25%

• Size: 50

• Value: 1

• Speed: 1 • Walk: 1.75

• Sprint: 27.5 • Stamina: 200

• Stealth: 10

• Extraction Speed: 0.85

• Health: 3 Hearts Blot Jr.

Puts a decoy with 1 Heart, attracting nearby Twisteds. It costs 10 Tapes, and the decoy cost increases by an additional 10 Tapes. (Cooldown: 60 seconds) • 300 Ichor

• Clear all Looey’s Mastery quests

• Clear all Yatta’s Mastery quests

Cocoa Event • Chance: 25%

• Size: 150

• Value: 2

• Speed: 3 • Walk: 17.5

• Sprint: 27.5 • Stamina: 125

• Stealth: 15

• Extraction Speed: 0.85

• Health: 3 Hearts Bonbon

She puts a Bonbon candy on the floor, letting others pick and use it.

The Bonbon candy buffs Extraction speed buffs by 50% and movement speed for 5 seconds (Cooldown: 40 seconds) • 1500 Baskets

• 100% Research on 5 Twisteds

Connie Regular • Chance: 25%

• Size: 100

Value: 1.50

• Speed: 2 • Walk: 10

• Sprint: 20 • Stamina: 150

• Stealth: 20

• Extraction Speed: 1.20

• Health: 3 Hearts Haunting Escape

Becomes invisible for 5 seconds. Only Lethal Twisted can see her. (Cooldown: 50 Seconds) • 2000 Ichor

• 50% Research on Twisted Connie

Eclipse Event • Chance: 25%

• Size: 150

• Value: 2

• Speed: 3 Normal

• Walk: 17.5

• Sprint: 27.5



Blackout

• Walk: 21

• Sprint: 33 • Stamina: 150 (240 during Blackout)

• Stealth: 5

• Extraction Speed: 1

• Health: 3 Hearts Total Eclipse

Transforms herself into a werewolf during blackouts, receiving a 20% Movement speed buff and 2 Stamina stars • 1500 Pumpkins

• Obtain 5 or more Toons

Flyte Event • Chance: 25%

• Size: 100

• Value: 1.50

• Speed: 2 • Walk: 17.5

• Sprint: 27.5 • Stamina: 125

• Stealth: 10

• Extraction Speed: 1.20

• Health: 3 Hearts Gust

Places a Gust for 10 seconds. When other Toons enter the Gust, they receive a 15% Movement speed buff for 5 seconds (Cooldown: 50 seconds) • 700 Baskets

• 50% Research on Twisted Flyte

Gigi Regular • Chance: 25%

• Size: 250

• Value: 3

• Speed: 5 • Walk: 15

• Sprint: 25 • Stamina: 100

• Stealth: 10

• Extraction Speed: 1

• Health: 3 Hearts Surprise

Receives a random item of any tier, including from the Dandy’s Shop • 2000 Ichor

• 50% Research on Twisted Gigi

• Collect 45 Rare or higher rarity items from the floor

Soulvester Event • Chance: 25%

• Size: 250

• Value: 3

• Speed: 5 • Walk: 10

• Sprint: 20 • Stamina: 100

• Stealth: 10

• Extraction Speed: 1.50

• Health: 4 Hearts Knightly Armor

Doesn’t take damage from ranged attacks • 700 Pumpkins

• 50% Research on Twisted Soulvester

Teagan Regular • Chance: 25%

• Size: 150

• Value: 2

• Speed: 3 • Walk: 15

• Sprint: 25 • Stamina: 175

• Stealth: 5

• Extraction Speed: 1

• Health: 3 Hearts Tea Time

She can use 75 Tapes to restore 1 Heart for herself. (Cooldown: 100) • 1250 Ichor

• Purchase 25 items from the Dandy’s Shop.

B Tier

The B-tier Toons are the best alternatives for the SS, S, and A-tier ones. They require the best Trinkets and team members to perform well and help you survive up to mid-game content. Here is the list:

Toons Category Skill Check Movement Speed Other Stats Ability Requirements to Obtain

Boxten Regular • Chance: 25%

• Size: 150

• Value:2

• Speed:3 • Walk: 15

• Sprint: 5 • Health: 3 Hearts

• Stamina: 150

• Stealth: 10

• Extraction Speed: 1.06 Wind-U p

His Extraction speed buffs by 6% (up to a maximum of 48%) for every Toon alive in the current round. • 250 Ichor

• Get for free while starting the game for the first time



Coal Regular • Chance: 25%

• Size: 100

• Value: 1.50

• Speed: 2 • Walk: 17.5

• Sprint: 27.5 • Health: 3 Hearts

• Stamina: 175

• Stealth: 10

• Extraction Speed: 0.85 Scout

Sniffs items on the floor, highlighting them for 10 seconds so that all Toons can see them. (Cooldown: 100) • 1500 Ornaments

• Obtain 15 or more Tokens

Eggson Event • Chance: 25%

• Size: 150

• Value: 2

• Speed: 3 • Walk:15

• Sprint: 25 • Health: 3 Hearts

• Stamina: 150

• Stealth: 10

• Extraction Speed: 1 Fixer Upper

He uses his cane to hit the machine while extracting it for the first time. It completes the machine by 10% (He can use it only once per machine) • 300 Baskets

Finn Regular • Chance: 25%

• Size: 200

• Value: 2.50

• Speed: 4 • Walk: 15

• Sprint: 25 • Health: 3 Hearts

• Stamina: 125

• Stealth: 10

• Extraction Speed: 1 Reel In

After a machine completes, he gains a 33% Movement speed buff that lasts 10 seconds • 500 Ichor

• Finish 15 machines

Tisha Regular • Chance: 25%

• Size: 200

• Value: 2.50

• Speed: 4 • Walk: 17.5

• Sprint: 27.5 • Health: 3 Hearts

• Stamina: 125

• Stealth: 10

• Extraction Speed: 0/85 Tidy Up!

She grants a 25% Movement speed buff to Toons within her range for 5 seconds (Cooldown: 50 seconds) • 500 Ichor

C Tier

Use C-tier units of this Dandy’s World Toons tier list until you get your hands on SS, S, A, and B tier ones. They are best for beginners to understand the gameplay mechanics and survive through the early game. Here is the list:

Toons Category Skill Check Movement Speed Other Stats Ability Requirements to Obtain

Bobette Main Character • Chance: 25%

• Size: 200

• Value: 2.50

• Speed: 4 • Walk: 15

• Sprint: 15 • Health: 3 Hearts

• Stamina: 200

• Stealth: 5

• Extraction Speed: 0.85 Precious Packaging

She can hide herself in a gift box for 8 seconds. She will become immovable, but invincible.



Festive Aura

Toons within her range can regenerate Stamina 50% quicker • 3000 Ornaments

• 2500 Ichor

• 100% Research on Twisted Bobette

Brightney Regular • Chance: 25%

• Size: 150

• Value: 2

• Speed: 3 • Walk: 15

• Sprint: 25 • Health: 3 Hearts

• Stamina: 175

• Stealth: 0

• Extraction Speed: 1.20 Night Light

She shines light on Twisteds during blackouts, making them visible to everyone for 8 seconds (Cooldown: 45 Seconds) • 1250 Ichor

• Survive a total of 5 blackouts

Poppy Regular • Chance: 25%

• Size: 150

• Value: 2

• Speed: 3 • Walk: 15

• Sprint: 25 • Health: 3 Hearts

• Stamina: 150

• Stealth: 10

• Extraction Speed: 1 Panic Pop

When Twisteds attack, she gets a 50% Speed buff that lasts 3 seconds • Receive for free when joining the game for the first time

• 250 Ichor

Ribecca Main Character • Chance: 25%

• Size: 150

• Value: 2

• Speed: 3 • Walk: 15

• Sprint: 25 • Health: 3 Hearts

• Stamina: 150

• Stealth: 10

• Extraction Speed: 1 The Undead

She becomes immune to all debuffs • 300 Pumpkins

D Tier

The D-tier toons are the weakest of the bunch. You must dispose of them sooner and obtain Toons that rank in higher tiers of this list. Here are the D-tier Toons:

Toons Category Skill Check Movement Speed Other Stats Ability Requirements to Obtain

Brusha Regular • Chance: 25%

• Size: 200

• Value: 2.50

• Speed: 4 • Walk: 15

• Sprint: 25 • Health: 3 Hearts

• Stamina: 150

• Stealth: 5

• Extraction Speed: 1 Artistic Inspiration

She enters the Painting Mode and grants a

50% buff to Skill Check stats of all Toons within her circle. (Cooldown: 5 seconds) • 1250 Ichor

• 25% Research on Twisted Brusha

Razzle & Dazzle Regular • Chance: 25%

• Size: 150

• Value: 2

• Speed: 3 Odd-numbered floors

• Walk: 20

• Sprint: 30



Even-numbered floors

• Walk: 10

• Sprint: 20 • Health: 3 Hearts

• Stamina: 150

• Stealth: 10

• Extraction Speed: 0.75 (Odd floors) and 1.50 (Even floors) Comedy/Tragedy

Has different Movement speed and Extraction Speed stats on even-numbered and odd-numbered floors. • 2000 Ichor

Scraps Regular • Chance: 25%

• Size: 100

• Value: 1.50

• Speed: 2 • Walk: 12.5

• Sprint: 22.5 • Health: 3 Hearts

• Stamina: 200

• Stealth: 10

• Extraction Speed: 1 Crafty Graple

She can pull herself to other Toons or the machines that are within her direct line of sight. (Cooldown: 25 seconds • 1500 Ichor

• 50% Research on Twisted Goob

Shrimpo Regular • Chance: 25%

• Size: 100

• Value: 1

• Speed: 1 • Walk: 10

• Sprint: 10 • Health: 3 Hearts

• Stamina: 100

• Stealth: -99

• Extraction Speed: 0.75 Bully

He has the lowest Stealth stats of all Toons • 100 Ichor

Toodles Regular • Chance: 25%

• Size: 150

• Value: 2

• Speed: 3 • Walk: 15

• Sprint: 15 • Health: 3 Hearts

• Stamina: 150

• Stealth: 15

• Extraction Speed: 0.85 Beginner’s Luck

She can roll for a 50% buff to a random stat that lasts 10 seconds (Cooldown: 25 seconds) • 300 Ichor

• Survive 15 Floors

That concludes our Dandy’s World Toons tier list guide. We will update this article when the developers release new Toons or make changes to them in future updates.