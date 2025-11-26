Dandy’s World Upcoming Update Release Date and Countdown

Dandy’s World is about to roll out a brand-new update featuring optimization for various characters. While this might not seem big, the update will allow underrated characters to shine and get picked more, and further balance the overpowered ones. However, do you know when the next update rolls out? Well, this article provides the Dandy’s World upcoming update release date and time, along with a countdown timer to help you track it.

Dandy’s World Next Update Release Date and Time

The upcoming Dandy’s World update will roll out on November 26, 2025, at 12:00 PM PST. The update will be available till December 4, giving you ample time to check everything out. However, given its nature, the changes will stay permanent until the developer decides to further optimize more characters in the game. Next, we have added the timing for different time zones to help you out.

Region Timing United States (PST) Nov 26 – 12:00 PM United States (EST) Nov 26 – 3:00 PM Europe (CET) Nov 26 – 9:00 PM India (IST) Nov 27 – 1:30 AM Japan (JST) Nov 27 – 5:00 AM Australia (AEDT) Nov 27 – 7:00 AM

We also have a countdown timer to further make it easier for you to track the upcoming update.

What to Expect From the Upcoming Update

While the official Roblox page of the game hasn’t shared too many details, the title does state that the update will feature optimization for six characters. Now, it’s worth noting that it doesn’t mention whether these characters include only the playable ones or the monsters as well. Hopefully, we will get more information before the update finally rolls out. However, you can expect to find some characters getting buffs, allowing them to shine more than before. On the other hand, others might get a nerf, making them relatively weaker. Hopefully, this won’t break the game, giving an advantage to specific characters.