Dandy’s World Christmas Part Two Update Release Date (December 19)

The Dandy’s World Christmas Part Two is scheduled to release this week. It is the continuation of the Christmas event, which was released on December 13, 2025. We will receive new Skins for four Toons and Holiday Quests for two Toons. The developers might also distribute new codes that reward free in-game items when redeemed. With that said, this article provides the release dates and timings for the Dandy’s World Christmas Part Two update.

Release Date for the Dandy’s World Christmas Part Two

The Dandy’s World Christmas Part Two event will officially launch on Saturday, December 19, 2025, at 3:00 PM EST, UTC-5. It will be available for a week, ending on December 27, 2025. Here are the release dates and timings for the upcoming update across major regions:

Region Timing United States (PST) Friday, December 19 – 12:00 PM United States (EST) Friday, December 19 – 3:00 PM Europe (CET) Friday, December 19 – 9:00 PM India (IST) Saturday, December 20 – 1:30 AM Japan (JST) Saturday, December 20 – 5:00 AM Australia (AEDT) Saturday, December 20 – 7:00 AM

You can also enable notifications for the Christmas Part Two event. Visit the game’s official Roblox page and tap the Notify Me button below the “Bobette and Coal Quests!” update banner. Roblox will alert you when the update is released on December 19, 2025.

What’s New in the Upcoming Christmas Part Two Update?

There’s not much information regarding the content of the Christmas Part Two update. However, the developers have revealed that Bobette and Coal Toons will receive Holiday Quests. Completing their quests will reward them with their Golden Skins. Additionally, we can expect new skins in Bobette’s store, likely for Rodger and Toodles Toons. Moreover, the developers might distribute in-game codes that reward free in-game items. Lastly, we might receive new Christmas-themed items in the upcoming update and balance changes for some existing Toons. Finally, there is the admin abuse event that will precede the main event.