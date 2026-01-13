If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Darth Vader Actor, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Darth Vader Actor – Crossword Clue Answers

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Darth Vader Actor.

6 letters – PROWSE

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Darth Vader Actor. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 21 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters JEJ, TOM, ANI, REN, SON, DAD 4 Letters MAUL, FORD, ALEC, LUKE, ANEW, SULU, GWEN, EARL, GIRL, AZMI, SITH, EVIL, CAPE, LEIA, JEDI 5 Letters VADER, DARTH, TAKEI, UHURA, NOONE, JONES, CLARK, LEWIS, VIOLA, HANKS, CLUES, LUCAS, JAMES, ALERT, BAKER 6 Letters PROWSE, FISHER, CARRIE, KOENIG, KELLEY, DOOHAN, BESPIN, BEATON, ANGELA, VERDON, MARLON, BRANDO, ADJANI, ANAKIN, MUFASA, FATHER, EMPIRE, DISNEY, HELMET 7 Letters VILLAIN, EMPEROR, TRILOGY, SHATNER, NEWSIES, VICTORA, LITHGOW, HEPBURN, CYBORGS 8 Letters BOBAFETT, TOKENISM, DEFOREST, MUSTAFAR, ANEWHOPE, SCENTOFA, SAMSMITH, LANSBURY, ABHISHEK, STARWARS, DARKLORD, PAULRUDD, TIMDAVIS 9 Letters SKYWALKER, DEATHSTAR, CORUSCANT, MATTDAMON, THEDANISH, KATHARINE 10 Letters DARTHVADER, LIAMNEESON, COUNTDOOKU, JACKIECHAN, HIKASAYOKO, MARYMARTIN, DANIELDAY-, JOHNCUSACK, JACKHAMMER 11 Letters DENISLAWSON, JAMESDOOHAN, GEORGETAKEI, RODDENBERRY, PADMAMIDALA, LUSTFORLIFE, PATTILUPONE, CHITARIVERA, BETTEMIDLER, DAVIDPROWSE, LUKE1AMYOUR, DAVIDPROWES, DENNISQUAID, HUGHJACKMAN, KEEGANALLEN, MATTLEBLANC, HUGOWEAVING 12 Letters MOVIEVILLAIN, HARRISONFORD, JAKELLOYDEPI, MATTHEWPERRY, JEREMYRENNER 13 Letters JAMESEARWONE$, KARINEVANASSE, PAVIDPROWSEOR, CLINTEASTWOOD, BRYANCRANSTON, FRANKLANGELLA, LUKESKYWALKER, ONTHEDARKSIDE, CHRISTIANBALE, ROBINWILLIAMS, STANALEXANDER, JACKNICHOLSON 14 Letters JAMESEARLJONES, CHARLIECHAPLIN, KENNETHBRANAGH 15 Letters SCIFICONVENTION 21 Letters JAMESEARLJANUARYJONES

More Clues:

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.