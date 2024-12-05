Day 1 of 12 Days of OpenAI: ChatGPT Pro and o1-Full Model Launched

Yesterday, OpenAI announced a campaign called 12 Days of OpenAI, featuring daily live streams of new features or product announcements every weekday for two weeks. The first day’s livestream just ended, and they launched not one, but two new offerings.

1. o1-Full Model

Back in mid-September, OpenAI announced the o1 model, focused on reasoning and solving more complex questions. Until now, we only had access to the o1-Preview model, which provided a glimpse of the full model’s potential. While it was better than GPT-4o, it was still a preview.

Now, Plus users will have access to the full version, which is significantly more accurate compared to the preview version across various aspects, including coding, data science, math, and even PhD-level science questions.

The full version is more powerful, faster, and smarter in allocating response time. For instance, it responds instantly to simple questions but takes more time for more complex ones.

According to OpenAI, o1-Full reduces major errors by 34% compared to the preview, thanks to advancements in reasoning and decision-making processes.

2. ChatGPT Pro for $200/month

Along with the full version of the o1 model, OpenAI also launched ChatGPT Pro, a $200/month new subscription tier aimed at power users.

During the live stream, OpenAI mentioned that Pro subscribers will have access to the o1-Pro model, which boasts even greater reasoning capabilities. In tests, o1-Pro showed a 75% reduction in errors for coding questions and improved performance on complex machine learning benchmarks.

This $200-per-month subscription provides unlimited access to all OpenAI models, including o1-Pro, GPT-4o, and Advanced Voice Mode.

A $20/month Plus subscription is too expensive for most users. So this plan isn’t for everyone—it’s designed for advanced users who want the best of the best and need the best tools for tasks like programming, data analysis, and legal research. However, we still need to see how well it performs compared to the o1 model in real-world tests.

What’s Next?

Day one of 12 Days of OpenAI set a high bar, however, both the o1 full version and Pro subscription aren’t for most users. So we’re excited to see what comes next. Will it be Sora, the rumored text-to-video model, or perhaps more upgrades to existing tools? Whatever it is, it’s clear that OpenAI has big plans for these 12 days—and we’ll be keeping a close eye on every announcement.