Day 5 of 12 Days of OpenAI: Apple Intelligence and ChatGPT Integration Announced

OpenAI’s 12 Days of OpenAI campaign kept the momentum going with Day 5, where they announced the integration of ChatGPT into Apple Intelligence. This announcement aligns with Apple’s stable release of iOS 18.2 and macOS Sequoia 15.2, rolling out Apple Intelligence features to everyone.

These updates aren’t completely new for many users, as they’ve been available in beta versions and were previewed during Apple’s recent events. Here’s a closer look at what OpenAI revealed during the event.

1. Siri Integration with ChatGPT

Siri works well for on-device tasks like managing smart home devices or adjusting settings on your iPhone. But for complex queries, Siri now collaborates with ChatGPT. This partnership allows Siri to handle advanced tasks like fetching real-time online information or helping with detailed planning.

To try it, activate Siri and ask a challenging question. Siri will suggest using ChatGPT to get the answer. You can also manually ask Siri to use ChatGPT by saying something like, “Hey Siri, use ChatGPT to summarize today’s headlines.” Even though Siri can answer this itself, it will redirect you to ChatGPT as per the request.

You don’t need to connect your ChatGPT account to start using it. But if you want to customize your experience, go to Settings > Apple Intelligence & Siri > ChatGPT, where you can sign in or adjust preferences.

Apple Intelligence has Writing Tools to summarize and proofread writing. While these are done completely on the device with the help of Apple Intelligence, users can also use the ChatGPT option inside the writing tools to ask ChatGPT for a more complex task like explain this like I am a 9-year old or write in the style of Buzzfeed.

Apart from just writing, Siri can also access open documents and let ChatGPT review or summarize them. During the demo, ChatGPT summarized an entire PDF and converted key data into a pie chart for better visualization.

Also Read:

3. Visual Intelligence Features

Apple’s Visual Intelligence, integrated with ChatGPT, is another standout feature. If you encounter an object and want to learn more about it, use the Camera Control button to activate Visual Intelligence and ask ChatGPT about it.

In the demo, ChatGPT had some fun by ranking Christmas sweaters worn by the hosts, showcasing a lighthearted use case for Visual Intelligence.

What’s Next?

Day 5 of 12 Days of OpenAI highlights how ChatGPT is becoming more accessible across Apple’s ecosystem. While these features are impressive, they’ve been available in beta for months, so many users may already be familiar with them. The real anticipation now is for what Day 6 will bring.