Day 9 of 12 Days of OpenAI: Big Wins for Developers with o1 Model, Real-Time Voice, and Fine-Tuning Tools

Today, OpenAI shifted gears to focus on developers, announcing big updates to its APIs and fine-tuning models. If you’re someone building apps with OpenAI’s models, this day might just be your favorite. Here’s a step-by-step breakdown of everything OpenAI unveiled on this Dev day.

1. o1 Model is Here

Until now, we had access to the o1-Preview API. However, with the release of the o1 model, OpenAI also provides API support.

So, what’s new in o1?

It’s much smarter and more accurate. It can handle complex tasks step-by-step with good reasoning skills – like coding a complicated program, predicting finances, or analyzing confusing documents.

It can now format responses as JSON, which is incredibly useful for developers building apps that need clean, structured data.

o1 also integrates with external tools and APIs, allowing it to pull live data like weather updates or stock prices seamlessly.

o1 can “see” images. For example, if you upload a tax form, it can analyze it, spot errors, and explain them.

Finally, you can control how much effort you put into thinking. For quick tasks, it responds faster. For more complex problems, it takes time to deliver better answers.

OpenAI claims that o1 is 60% more efficient than the preview version, which means faster results while using fewer tokens (and saving costs).

You can start using o1 right away if you’re already on the OpenAI API’s Tier 5 usage plan. For others, OpenAI says it’s rolling out gradually.

2. Real-Time API Gets Major Upgrades

Building real-time apps just got easier. OpenAI announced major improvements to its Realtime API, focusing on speed, voice support, and cost efficiency.

Here are the highlights:

OpenAI’s API now supports WebRTC, which makes real-time voice and video calls smoother. It’s perfect for building tools like voice assistants, video apps, or IoT devices that need real-time responses.

Here is a good news. Audio costs for GPT-4o have been cut by 60%. If you’re using cached audio inputs, it’s even cheaper, down by 87.5%.

OpenAI also launched GPT-4o Mini, a smaller and cheaper version of GPT-4o for real-time tasks. It’s cost-effective but powerful enough for things like virtual assistants and other voice-driven apps.

Also Read:

3. Preference Fine-Tuning: Customize Your AI

For developers who want models tailored to their specific needs, OpenAI announced Preference Fine-Tuning. This method allows you to customize models by teaching them what’s “preferred” and what’s not. For example, if you’re building a creative writing app, you can provide two versions, one with your preferred tone and style and the one you do not like. The model learns by comparing two versions.

4. Go and Java SDKs Arrive (Beta)

For developers who code in Go or Java, OpenAI just made your life easier. They launched official SDKs for both languages, joining their existing Python, Node.js, and .NET libraries. These SDKs simplify how you connect to OpenAI’s API in Go or Java applications.

So, What Does This Mean for You?

If you’re a developer or someone building with OpenAI, today’s updates bring a lot to the table:

o1 is here and ready for complex tasks.

Real-time voice tools are cheaper and easier to build.

Customizing models is now more flexible with Preference Fine-Tuning.

New SDKs mean faster development in Go and Java.

Day 9 was all about developers, so it might not have been as exciting for regular users. But with only 3 days left, Day 10 could bring something for everyone. We’re eager to see if the rumors about GPT-4.5, the Operator model, and other surprises turn out to be true.