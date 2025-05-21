Daythunder Anamnesis in HSR 3.3: Locations and How to Get

Daythunder Anamnesis is a new 4-star Trace Material in Honkai Star Rail 3.3. This upgrade material is primarily used for Character Trace Ascension and will be essential for leveling up certain characters’ abilities. It will become available with the release of Version 3.3 on May 20, 2025 for NA servers and May 21, 2025, for EU/Asia servers.

This guide covers everything about Daythunder Anamnesis in HSR 3.3, including how to obtain it, which characters need it, and more.

Daythunder Anamnesis in HSR

Attribute Value Rarity 4-star Item Type Trace Material Inventory Category Upgrade Materials

How to Get Daythunder Anamnesis in HSR

Daythunder Anamnesis can be obtained from the following source:

Echo of War: Glance of Twilight – This material drops from the new boss challenge “Sublime, Radiant, Avatar of the Sky” in the Echoes of War game mode.

The drop rate for Daythunder Anamnesis follows the standard pattern for 4-star materials in Echo of War challenges. Players can expect to receive 2-3 pieces per successful run, with the possibility of additional drops.

Characters That Require Daythunder Anamnesis

The following character will require Daythunder Anamnesis for Trace upgrades:

Cipher – The upcoming 5-star character scheduled for release in the second phase of Version 3.3 will use this material as a primary upgrade component.

While Cipher is currently the only confirmed character requiring this material, future characters may also use Daythunder Anamnesis for their Trace upgrades.

Farming Tips for Daythunder Anamnesis

To efficiently collect Daythunder Anamnesis for your characters:

Weekly Planning – The Echo of War challenges reset weekly, so make sure to include this in your regular farming rotation if you need the material.

Team Composition – The "Sublime, Radiant, Avatar of the Sky" is weak to Physical, Ice, and Lightning elements. To counter the boss effectively, consider building a team with strong ice or physical damage.

For players looking to max every character and the ones planning to pull for Cipher in Version 3.3, establishing a consistent farming routine for this material will be essential