Dead Rails Weapon Tier List: All Weapons Ranked

Dead Rails has become one of the most popular zombie survival games, challenging players to survive in a post-apocalyptic western setting. With a variety of weapons available throughout your journey, choosing the right weapons for zombie slaying is important to your survival. This Dead Rails weapon tier list will help you decide which weapons are worth investing in, in the current meta.

In this guide, we’ll rank all weapons in Dead Rails from S-tier to D-tier, based on their overall performance in both solo and multiplayer gameplay.

Dead Rails Weapon Tier List

Here’s how all available weapons currently rank in Dead Rails:

Tier Weapons S Tier Electrocutioner, Rifle, Shotgun, Bolt-Action Rifle A Tier Mauser C96, Holy Water, Vampire Knife B Tier Navy Revolver, Revolver, Sawed-Off Shotgun, Maxim Gun, Molotov, Jade Sword C Tier Tomahawk, Cannon, Crucifix D Tier Cavalry Sword, Pickaxe, Shovel, Dynamite, Strange Mask

S-Tier Weapons in Dead Rails

Electrocutioner

Stat Ammo Capacity 20 Fire Rate 1.5s Special Feature Reloads with lightning

The Electrocutioner stands unchallenged as the most powerful weapon. This lightning-powered gun delivers instant death to nearly any enemy it touches, with only a few mobs in Dead Rails being an exception.

What makes the Electrocutioner truly special is its incredible damage output combined with its large magazine size. When facing the Tesla boss, this weapon reduces what would otherwise be a challenging fight into a manageable encounter.

The only potential drawback is its reloading mechanism—you’ll need lightning strikes, crucifixes, or lightning rods to reload. However, this limitation is easily overcome by carrying crucifixes or using lightning rods strategically.

Rifle

Stat Damage 65 (125 headshot) Ammo Capacity 6 shots Fire Rate 0.5 seconds between shots Cost $75

The standard Rifle is the backbone of any successful Dead Rails run, and for good reason. This reliable weapon delivers consistent one-shot headshots to most zombies while keeping you safely out of harm’s way.

The Rifle’s perfect balance of damage, range, and ammo availability makes it a must-have weapon. You can comfortably snipe enemies from distances where they pose no threat to you, and rifle ammunition is both affordable and widely available.

Shotgun

Stat Damage 24×6 Ammo Capacity 6 shots Fire Rate 0.7 seconds between shots Cost $50

When facing hordes up close, nothing beats the raw stopping power of the Shotgun. This close-range powerhouse excels at clearing groups of enemies with its impressive spread and damage output.

While its effective range is shorter than the Rifle, its spread pattern allows you to hit multiple enemies simultaneously, creating space when surrounded. In our opinion, Shotgun might just be the best weapon to take down a Werewolf!

Bolt-Action Rifle

Stat Damage 55 Ammo Capacity 5 shots Fire Rate 0.6 seconds Special Feature Higher headshot damage than standard Rifle

The Bolt-Action Rifle offers an alternative to the standard Rifle with its enhanced headshot damage. This weapon truly shines when facing tougher enemies like werewolves and vampires where its superior headshot multiplier makes a noticeable difference.

The tradeoff comes in the form of a slightly smaller magazine. Against standard zombies and outlaws, other Rifle performs better in our opinion, although it’s high headshot damage still makes us add it in S-tier.

A-Tier Weapons in Dead Rails

Mauser C96

Stat Damage 40 (60 headshot) Ammo Capacity 10 shots Fire Rate 0.3

The Mauser C96 stands out among pistols because of its generous 10-round magazine capacity. This pistol offers a balance of firepower and sustained shooting that other handguns simply can’t match.

While it doesn’t deal as much damage per shot as the Navy Revolver, the Mauser’s larger magazine means fewer reloads. This advantage becomes particularly evident when facing multiple enemies. While it requires a Game Pass purchase, the Mauser proves its worth as soon as you start using it.

Holy Water

Stat Special Feature Area of effect damage Cost Found at Church

Holy Water is probably the best throwable weapon in Dead Rails. Once used, it calls down multiple lightning strikes upon impact, capable of dealing massive damage to groups of zombies instantly. The lightning strikes it produces cover a decent area, making it ideal for clearing towns or escaping when surrounded.

The only factor keeping Holy Water from S-tier status is its single-use nature combined with its relatively high cost. At $45 per bottle, it represents a significant investment. Many players find themselves selling Holy Water for profit ($30 each) rather than using it, but when money isn’t a concern, its battlefield impact is undeniable.

Vampire Knife

Stat Damage 20 Special Feature Life steal Where to Find Castle (can’t be purchased)

The Vampire Knife earns its A-tier position through specialized utility rather than raw damage output. This melee weapon drains life from enemies with each successful hit, returning health per strike.

For the Vampire class, this weapon becomes particularly effective due to class-specific bonuses to melee damage and movement speed. While the Vampire Knife struggles in the hands of other classes due to their lack of mobility bonuses, its high sell value ($100) makes it a valuable find regardless of your playstyle.

B-Tier Weapons in Dead Rails

Navy Revolver

Stat Damage 50 (80 headshot) Ammo Capacity 6 shots Fire Rate 0.7 seconds between shots

The Navy Revolver has power with its high damage per shot. This heavy-hitting handgun can eliminate zombies with just two body shots, making it efficient with ammo when your aim is true.

The major drawback keeping this weapon from higher tiers is its painfully slow reload speed—approximately 5 seconds to fully reload. This limitation becomes particularly problematic when facing multiple enemies or during intense encounters where every second counts.

The Navy Revolver performs well against high-health targets like werewolves and vampires, but its reload issues make it less suitable for general zombie clearing compared to faster-firing alternatives.

Revolver

Stat Damage 30 (50 headshot) Ammo Capacity 6 shots Fire Rate 0.5 seconds between shots Cost $35

The standard Revolver represents the balanced middle ground of Dead Rails handguns. While it doesn’t excel in any particular category, it delivers consistent performance with its reasonable damage output.

As one of the most affordable firearms available for purchase, the Revolver offers excellent value for early-game survival. It serves as a reliable sidearm until you can acquire a better higher tier weapon.

Sawed-Off Shotgun

Stat Damage 25×5 (45×5 headshot) Ammo Capacity 3 shots Fire Rate 0.5 seconds

The Sawed-Off Shotgun trades capacity for improved handling and reload speed. This compact version of the standard Shotgun deals nearly identical damage per pellet but holds only half the ammunition.

Its advantages include quicker reloads, making it more forgiving if you miss your first shot. However, with only three shells before needing to reload, the Sawed-Off struggles against multiple enemies or high-health targets like werewolves.

Maxim Gun

Stat Damage 25 (45 headshot) Ammo Capacity 100 shots Cost $125

The Maxim Turret offers unmatched firepower at the cost of mobility. This stationary weapon unleashes a hail of bullets that can quickly eliminate groups of enemies, especially when they’re funneled into its line of fire. The primary drawback remains its immobilizing effect on the user, making you vulnerable while operating it.

Molotov

Stat Special Feature Area damage, ignites enemies Cost $35 (Arsonist class spawns with 4)

The Molotov cocktail delivers substantial area damage that can clear entire groups when properly used. The key to maximizing Molotov effectiveness lies in “zombie training”—the practice of gathering multiple enemies into a tight group before igniting them all simultaneously.

Jade Sword

Stat Damage 25 Special Feature 50% chance to reanimate enemies Where to Find Sterling Mines (can’t be purchased)

The Jade Sword offers a mechanic not found elsewhere in Dead Rails—the ability to turn your enemies into allies. With each successful kill, there’s a 50% chance the enemy will be reanimated as a friendly that fights alongside you.

What keeps the Jade Sword relevant is its high sell value ($250). Many players choose to sell it immediately rather than trying to build a zombie army. For those who enjoy experimental playstyles, however, it can create some entertaining moments when the reanimations chain successfully.

C-Tier Weapons in Dead Rails

These weapons have significant limitations but can be useful in specific situations. While not recommended for general use, they each have niche applications that make them worth considering in certain scenarios.

Weapon Damage Cost/Location Tomahawk 25 $30 Cannon 125 Fort Constitution Crucifix Infinite (instant kill) $75 (Church)

D-Tier Weapons in Dead Rails

The lowest tier contains weapons that should not be preferred in our opinion:

Weapon Damage Cost/Location Cavalry Sword 25 $30 Pickaxe 20 $20 Shovel 20 $20 Dynamite 300-500 $25 Strange Mask Varies –

Remember that Dead Rails rewards adaptability and smart resource management. The best survivors know not just which weapons to use, but when to use them and when to sell them for more critical supplies. Happy hunting in the wastelands!