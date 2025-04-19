Dead Rails Weapon Tier List: All Weapons Ranked

Dead Rails has become one of the most popular zombie survival games, challenging players to survive in a post-apocalyptic western setting. With a variety of weapons available throughout your journey, choosing the right weapons for zombie slaying is important to your survival. This Dead Rails weapon tier list will help you decide which weapons are worth investing in, in the current meta.
In this guide, we’ll rank all weapons in Dead Rails from S-tier to D-tier, based on their overall performance in both solo and multiplayer gameplay.
Table of Contents
Dead Rails Weapon Tier List
Here’s how all available weapons currently rank in Dead Rails:
|Tier
|Weapons
|S Tier
|Electrocutioner, Rifle, Shotgun, Bolt-Action Rifle
|A Tier
|Mauser C96, Holy Water, Vampire Knife
|B Tier
|Navy Revolver, Revolver, Sawed-Off Shotgun, Maxim Gun, Molotov, Jade Sword
|C Tier
|Tomahawk, Cannon, Crucifix
|D Tier
|Cavalry Sword, Pickaxe, Shovel, Dynamite, Strange Mask
S-Tier Weapons in Dead Rails
Electrocutioner
|Stat
|Ammo Capacity
|20
|Fire Rate
|1.5s
|Special Feature
|Reloads with lightning
The Electrocutioner stands unchallenged as the most powerful weapon. This lightning-powered gun delivers instant death to nearly any enemy it touches, with only a few mobs in Dead Rails being an exception.
What makes the Electrocutioner truly special is its incredible damage output combined with its large magazine size. When facing the Tesla boss, this weapon reduces what would otherwise be a challenging fight into a manageable encounter.
The only potential drawback is its reloading mechanism—you’ll need lightning strikes, crucifixes, or lightning rods to reload. However, this limitation is easily overcome by carrying crucifixes or using lightning rods strategically.
Rifle
|Stat
|Damage
|65 (125 headshot)
|Ammo Capacity
|6 shots
|Fire Rate
|0.5 seconds between shots
|Cost
|$75
The standard Rifle is the backbone of any successful Dead Rails run, and for good reason. This reliable weapon delivers consistent one-shot headshots to most zombies while keeping you safely out of harm’s way.
The Rifle’s perfect balance of damage, range, and ammo availability makes it a must-have weapon. You can comfortably snipe enemies from distances where they pose no threat to you, and rifle ammunition is both affordable and widely available.
Shotgun
|Stat
|Damage
|24×6
|Ammo Capacity
|6 shots
|Fire Rate
|0.7 seconds between shots
|Cost
|$50
When facing hordes up close, nothing beats the raw stopping power of the Shotgun. This close-range powerhouse excels at clearing groups of enemies with its impressive spread and damage output.
While its effective range is shorter than the Rifle, its spread pattern allows you to hit multiple enemies simultaneously, creating space when surrounded. In our opinion, Shotgun might just be the best weapon to take down a Werewolf!
Bolt-Action Rifle
|Stat
|Damage
|55
|Ammo Capacity
|5 shots
|Fire Rate
|0.6 seconds
|Special Feature
|Higher headshot damage than standard Rifle
The Bolt-Action Rifle offers an alternative to the standard Rifle with its enhanced headshot damage. This weapon truly shines when facing tougher enemies like werewolves and vampires where its superior headshot multiplier makes a noticeable difference.
The tradeoff comes in the form of a slightly smaller magazine. Against standard zombies and outlaws, other Rifle performs better in our opinion, although it’s high headshot damage still makes us add it in S-tier.
A-Tier Weapons in Dead Rails
Mauser C96
|Stat
|Damage
|40 (60 headshot)
|Ammo Capacity
|10 shots
|Fire Rate
|0.3
The Mauser C96 stands out among pistols because of its generous 10-round magazine capacity. This pistol offers a balance of firepower and sustained shooting that other handguns simply can’t match.
While it doesn’t deal as much damage per shot as the Navy Revolver, the Mauser’s larger magazine means fewer reloads. This advantage becomes particularly evident when facing multiple enemies. While it requires a Game Pass purchase, the Mauser proves its worth as soon as you start using it.
Holy Water
|Stat
|Special Feature
|Area of effect damage
|Cost
|Found at Church
Holy Water is probably the best throwable weapon in Dead Rails. Once used, it calls down multiple lightning strikes upon impact, capable of dealing massive damage to groups of zombies instantly. The lightning strikes it produces cover a decent area, making it ideal for clearing towns or escaping when surrounded.
The only factor keeping Holy Water from S-tier status is its single-use nature combined with its relatively high cost. At $45 per bottle, it represents a significant investment. Many players find themselves selling Holy Water for profit ($30 each) rather than using it, but when money isn’t a concern, its battlefield impact is undeniable.
Vampire Knife
|Stat
|Damage
|20
|Special Feature
|Life steal
|Where to Find
|Castle (can’t be purchased)
The Vampire Knife earns its A-tier position through specialized utility rather than raw damage output. This melee weapon drains life from enemies with each successful hit, returning health per strike.
For the Vampire class, this weapon becomes particularly effective due to class-specific bonuses to melee damage and movement speed. While the Vampire Knife struggles in the hands of other classes due to their lack of mobility bonuses, its high sell value ($100) makes it a valuable find regardless of your playstyle.
B-Tier Weapons in Dead Rails
Navy Revolver
|Stat
|Damage
|50 (80 headshot)
|Ammo Capacity
|6 shots
|Fire Rate
|0.7 seconds between shots
The Navy Revolver has power with its high damage per shot. This heavy-hitting handgun can eliminate zombies with just two body shots, making it efficient with ammo when your aim is true.
The major drawback keeping this weapon from higher tiers is its painfully slow reload speed—approximately 5 seconds to fully reload. This limitation becomes particularly problematic when facing multiple enemies or during intense encounters where every second counts.
The Navy Revolver performs well against high-health targets like werewolves and vampires, but its reload issues make it less suitable for general zombie clearing compared to faster-firing alternatives.
Revolver
|Stat
|Damage
|30 (50 headshot)
|Ammo Capacity
|6 shots
|Fire Rate
|0.5 seconds between shots
|Cost
|$35
The standard Revolver represents the balanced middle ground of Dead Rails handguns. While it doesn’t excel in any particular category, it delivers consistent performance with its reasonable damage output.
As one of the most affordable firearms available for purchase, the Revolver offers excellent value for early-game survival. It serves as a reliable sidearm until you can acquire a better higher tier weapon.
Sawed-Off Shotgun
|Stat
|Damage
|25×5 (45×5 headshot)
|Ammo Capacity
|3 shots
|Fire Rate
|0.5 seconds
The Sawed-Off Shotgun trades capacity for improved handling and reload speed. This compact version of the standard Shotgun deals nearly identical damage per pellet but holds only half the ammunition.
Its advantages include quicker reloads, making it more forgiving if you miss your first shot. However, with only three shells before needing to reload, the Sawed-Off struggles against multiple enemies or high-health targets like werewolves.
Maxim Gun
|Stat
|Damage
|25 (45 headshot)
|Ammo Capacity
|100 shots
|Cost
|$125
The Maxim Turret offers unmatched firepower at the cost of mobility. This stationary weapon unleashes a hail of bullets that can quickly eliminate groups of enemies, especially when they’re funneled into its line of fire. The primary drawback remains its immobilizing effect on the user, making you vulnerable while operating it.
Molotov
|Stat
|Special Feature
|Area damage, ignites enemies
|Cost
|$35 (Arsonist class spawns with 4)
The Molotov cocktail delivers substantial area damage that can clear entire groups when properly used. The key to maximizing Molotov effectiveness lies in “zombie training”—the practice of gathering multiple enemies into a tight group before igniting them all simultaneously.
Jade Sword
|Stat
|Damage
|25
|Special Feature
|50% chance to reanimate enemies
|Where to Find
|Sterling Mines (can’t be purchased)
The Jade Sword offers a mechanic not found elsewhere in Dead Rails—the ability to turn your enemies into allies. With each successful kill, there’s a 50% chance the enemy will be reanimated as a friendly that fights alongside you.
What keeps the Jade Sword relevant is its high sell value ($250). Many players choose to sell it immediately rather than trying to build a zombie army. For those who enjoy experimental playstyles, however, it can create some entertaining moments when the reanimations chain successfully.
C-Tier Weapons in Dead Rails
These weapons have significant limitations but can be useful in specific situations. While not recommended for general use, they each have niche applications that make them worth considering in certain scenarios.
|Weapon
|Damage
|Cost/Location
|Tomahawk
|25
|$30
|Cannon
|125
|Fort Constitution
|Crucifix
|Infinite (instant kill)
|$75 (Church)
D-Tier Weapons in Dead Rails
The lowest tier contains weapons that should not be preferred in our opinion:
|Weapon
|Damage
|Cost/Location
|Cavalry Sword
|25
|$30
|Pickaxe
|20
|$20
|Shovel
|20
|$20
|Dynamite
|300-500
|$25
|Strange Mask
|Varies
|–
Remember that Dead Rails rewards adaptability and smart resource management. The best survivors know not just which weapons to use, but when to use them and when to sell them for more critical supplies. Happy hunting in the wastelands!