Deadlock Curiosity Shop Locations: Where to Buy Items and Power Up

When it comes to Deadlock, understanding where to locate Curiosity Shops is key to improving your gameplay. These spots are essential for boosting your performance during matches. Let’s find out all Deadlock Curiosity Shop locations so you can buy items and power up in the game.

All Curiosity Shop Locations in Deadlock

Curiosity Shops are your primary source for purchasing items that boost your abilities, weapons, and defense. There are seven shops across the map, but not all of them stay available throughout the match. Each shop appears as a cart icon on your minimap, making them easy to spot during gameplay. Here are the locations where you can buy Spirit, Vitality, and Weapon items to power up in Deadlock:

Base Curiosity Shop

The most reliable Curiosity Shop is at your team’s spawn point. It never disappears, making it a safe place to buy items when respawning or defending your base. The entire spawn room is within the buying radius, so you can shop without worrying about enemy attacks.

Lane Curiosity Shops

Each lane has a Curiosity Shop near your Guardian, but these shops only stay open while your Guardian is alive. There are four in total, one per lane. They’re great for quick buys during lane pushes, but if your Guardian falls, that shop is gone for the rest of the match.

Secret Curiosity Shops

Two secret Curiosity Shops are located near the mid-boss area, accessible to both teams for the entire match. You’ll find them in the tunnels on either side of the mid-boss spawn point. They’re useful for jungle players, but since both teams can use them, these spots often become battlegrounds. Stay alert when shopping there!

How to Use the Curiosity Shop in Deadlock

To interact with any shop, simply stand within its yellow aura and press B to open the shop menu. You can purchase three types of items:

Weapon upgrades for increased damage.

Spirit items for ability enhancements.

Vitality items for better defense.

You can get a full refund on items if you sell them before leaving the shop’s range. After leaving, you’ll only receive half the souls back when selling the items you bought. The key to maximizing your Curiosity Shop visits is timing. You don’t have to wait until you are in desperate need of items. In my opinion, the base shop where you spawn is perfect for initial purchases and emergency situations, while lane shops are ideal for staying stocked mid-battle.