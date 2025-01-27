Deadlock: How to Get Access and Invite Your Friends to the Playtest

Deadlock, Valve’s new MOBA-shooter game, has quickly gained attention during its playtest phase. While access is limited, there are ways to join in the action if you want to try the game too. In this article, we will show you how to gain access to Deadlock playtest and help your friends do the same.

How to Get Access to Deadlock Playtest

Joining Deadlock playtest might seem tough, but there are a few reliable ways to get in. Here’s a simple guide to three methods so you can pick the best one for you. The Deadlock community actively shares invites through several channels:

Steam Community Hub

Visit the official Deadlock Hub on Steam. Look for Invites or Sharing Access threads. Connect with players and add them as friends for invites.

Discord Community

Join the Deadlock Discord server. Check dedicated invite-sharing channels. Follow server guidelines for requests.

Reddit

Browse the Deadlock subreddit. Find the invite in mega threads. Follow the community etiquette so that you can actually get an invite.

Please remember to never pay for invites because they’re always free. If you want to stay safe, just accept official Steam friend requests. Lastly, follow community guidelines when requesting invites to keep things fair and respectful.

How to Invite Your Friends to Deadlock Playtest

Once you’re in, here’s how to invite your friends so they can join you to play Deadlock together:

Launch Deadlock. Find the turquoise box with the Invite Your Friends button at the bottom right of the main menu. Click the button to open your Steam friends list. Hover over a friend’s name. Click the invite button.

There are some important notes you need to keep in mind when you invite your friends to play Deadlock. There is currently no known limit on the number of invites that you can send, but both you and your friends must be on Steam. All invites will be processed by Valve. However, it’s important to be careful because if someone you invite cheats, it could impact your account too.

Currently, there’s no official end date for the playtest yet and matchmaking is available 24/7. Moreover, the game is free to play once you gain access so you can play it easily. But remember, when you join the Deadlock community, you’re becoming part of a growing group of players. Once you have access, consider helping others get in too because that’s what keeps the community strong. Always keep an eye on the Steam store page and official channels for updates on access requirements or potential release dates.