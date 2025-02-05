Deadlock: How to Play Bebop, Best Build and Strategies

If you’ve ever wanted to be the hero who wins team fights with a single hook in Deadlock, Bebop is the character for you. This modified scrap golem combines powerful crowd control with devastating spirit damage, making him one of the most flexible heroes in Deadlock. Let me guide you on how to play Bebop, his best build, and strategies.

How to Play Bebop in Deadlock: Core Abilities and Leveling Order

Before learning deeper into his builds, let’s understand what makes Bebop such a threat on the battlefield. Here are his core abilities:

Abilities Description Hook Your signature ability lets you pull enemies or allies to your position. Its strength comes from versatility, you can rescue teammates or drag enemies into danger. Sticky Bomb This explosive can stick to enemies or yourself, dealing big area damage after a short delay. Placing it wisely can disrupt enemy positioning. Exploding Uppercut A close-range attack that knocks enemies back, deals damage, and slows their fire rate on landing. Hyper Beam (ultimate ability) Fire a powerful laser that damages and slows enemies in its path. Best to be used from high ground or after a well-timed hook.

For the best results with Bebop, upgrade your abilities in this order:

Start with Hook at level 1 for initiating fights and creating opportunities. Take Sticky Bomb at level 2, which will perfectly complement your Hook for additional damage. Get Exploding Uppercut at level 3 for close-range control. Last but not least, unlock Hyper Beam at level 4 for a team fight.

Early Game Items for Bebop (0-15 Minutes)

The early-game items for Bebop are all about establishing lane presence and building your core items. Focus on landing hooks when enemies are out of position and coordinate with your lane partner. From the start until 15 minutes into the game, your goal isn’t necessarily to get kills but to disrupt the enemy’s farming. Start with:

Item Name Cost (Souls) Description

Mystic Burst 500 Essential for early damage output

Healing Rite 500 Provides sustain in lane

Melee Lifesteal 500 Helps with trading and staying healthy

Spirit Strike 500 Amplifies your ability damage

Sprint Boots 500 Critical for positioning

Mystic Reach 500 Extends your hook range

Mid-Game Items for Bebop (15-25 Minutes)

During this phase, focus on creating opportunities for your team. Hook key targets, use your ultimate Hyper Beam to zone enemies, and protect your carries:

Item Name Cost (Souls) Description

Health Nova 1,250 Team fight sustainability

Improved Cooldown 1,250 More frequent ability usage

Divine Barrier 1,250 Defensive capability

Spirit Armor 1,250 Survivability boost

Superior Cooldown 4,250 Core item for hook plays

Late-Game Items for Bebop (25+ Minutes)

By the late game, you should already be a powerful force. At this stage, positioning becomes very important. Stay behind your frontline unless you’re making a play, and save your ultimate for key moments like objective fights. Focus on:

Item Name Cost (Souls) Description

Superior Cooldown 4,250 Maximum hook uptime

Hunter’s Aura 3,000 Team damage boost

Mystic Slow 4,250 Control enhancement

Improved Spirit Armor 4,250 Late game survivability

Situational Items for Bebop

If you get extra Souls, then you face a specific team composition or need to counter enemy strategies, here are the items you should consider:

Item Name Cost (Souls) Description

Crippling Headshot 6,200 Shuts down mobile enemies

Spiritual Overflow 6,200 Gives maximum spirit damage output

Phantom Strike 6,200 Core item for assassination combos

Diviner’s Kevlar 4,250 Extra defensive option while diving

Shadow Weave 6,200 Ultimate escape/initiation tool

Strategies to Play Bebop in Deadlock

When you are playing Bebop for combat, remember:

Aim your hook just ahead of moving targets.

Try the hook-bomb combo for extra damage.

You can also use the terrain to your advantage, helping to hide your hook animation for surprise attacks.

Start from the high ground when using ultimate ability and use it to zone enemies away from objectives.

Bebop will be a great hero when you can play smart and understand the game. Get in there and show what a skilled Bebop can do.