Deadlock: How to Play Dynamo, Best Build and Strategies

by Shida Aruya
Dynamo is a great support hero who’s awesome at keeping teammates alive and controlling fights. If you use his healing and crowd control moves well, you can totally help win the battles. If you want to play as him in your next match in Deadlock, I will guide you on how to play Dynamo, his best build, and strategies.

Dynamo Best Build in Deadlock

How to Play Dynamo in Deadlock: Core Abilities and Leveling Order

First of all, let’s understand what makes Dynamo a powerful support hero. Here is the complete detail for his core abilities and leveling order:

AbilityDescription
Dynamo Kinetic Pulse
Kinetic Pulse		A powerful energy burst that launches enemies into the air.

Base: Damage 100, 15m range, and 5m width.
• 1 AP: Enemies hit are slowed by 35% for 4s.
• 2 AP: Deals 30% more Weapon Damage for 8s.
• 5 AP: +125 damage and gains an extra charge.
Dynamo Quantum Entanglement
Quantum Entanglement		A mobility skill that can teleport you and reload your weapon.

 Base: Void time 1.4s, 10m distance, and grants 25% fire rate bonus.
• 1 AP: +4m Cast Range.
2 AP: +25% Fire Rate Bonus.
• 5 AP: -5s Ability Cooldown and +120% Base Ammo when reappearing.
Dynamo Rejuvenating Aurora
Rejuvenating Aurora		Channels healing energy to you and your nearby allies. You can also dash and melee while channeling.

 Base: 30/s health restore, 5s channel duration, 8m radius.
• 1 AP: +4m/s movespeed bonus for 8s if Aurora is fully channeled.
• 2 AP: -14s Cooldown.
• 5 AP: Allows full movement and ability use while healing 3.4% max HP per second.
Dynamo Singularity Ultimate
Singularity (Ultimate)		Creates a vortex that pulls in and damages enemies.

 Base: 2.75s duration, 45 DPS, and 7m radius.
• 1 AP: +2m radius.
• 2 AP: +0.75s duration.
• 5 AP: Drains 4% of enemies’ max HP per second.

For the best results with Dynamo, you can try leveling up your abilities in this order:

  • Start with Kinetic Pulse at level 1 for immediate crowd control.
  • Take Rejuvenating Aurora at level 2 to begin your healing support role.
  • Get Quantum Entanglement at level 3 so you can provide essential mobility and utility.
  • Unlock the Singularity ultimate ability at level 4 to make the team fight easier to control.

Early Game Items for Dynamo (0-15 Minutes)

Building upon your basic items, these purchases will help define your effectiveness in the early game. Each item is chosen to enhance your ability to keep allies alive while maintaining your own safety:

Item NameCost (Souls)Purpose
Deadlock Fleetfoot
Fleetfoot (Active)		1,250Useful for repositioning in fights or escaping danger. Can also be used to quickly reach allies who need healing.
Deadlock Duration Extender
Duration Extender		1,250Extends ability durations and enhances healing.
Deadlock Improved Cooldown
Improved Cooldown		1,250Reduces ability cooldown and increases healing.
Deadlock Mystic Vulnerability
Mystic Vulnerability		1,250Makes enemies take more damage. Effective for setting up team combos.
Deadlock Enduring Speed
Enduring Speed		1,750Enhanced movement speed.
Deadlock Healing Booster
Healing Booster		1,250Better healing output.

Mid-Game Items for Dynamo (15-25 Minutes)

When the time mark goes into 15 to 25 minutes, team fights will become more frequent. You need the right items to buy at the Curiosity Shop to keep up with bigger battles. This is when Dynamo is at his best, so focus on items that boost your support skills:

Item NameCost (Souls)Purpose
Deadlock Point Blank
Point Blank		3,500Adds close-range damage. Great for self-defense.
Deadlock Superior Stamina
Superior Stamina		3,500Increases stamina and regeneration, letting you use abilities more often.
Deadlock Rescue Beam
Rescue Beam (Active)		3,000Saves allies in danger.
Deadlock Improved Reach
Improved Reach		4,250Add maximum range for your ability for safer healing and enemy control.
Deadlock Superior Cooldown
Superior Cooldown		4,250Greatly lowers cooldowns for more healing, mobility, and control.
Deadlock Superior Duration
Superior Duration		4,250Extends ability effects for stronger healing.
Deadlock Hunter's Aura
Hunter’s Aura		3,000Creates an aura that boosts team damage.

Late-Game Items for Dynamo (25+ Minutes)

These items provide the tools needed to help finish critical team fights and secure objectives in the match. Choose your purchases carefully this time, as if you choose wrong, it won’t help you win the battle:

Item NameCost (Souls)Purpose
Deadlock Rapid Rounds
Rapid Recharge		6,200Reduces cooldowns for constant ability use.

Escalating Exposure		6,200Increases enemy damage taken over time. Helps break tough defenses.
Deadlock Unstoppable
Unstoppable (Active)		6,200Grants crowd control immunity. Ensures uninterrupted healing or ultimates.
Deadlock Refresher
Refresher (Active)		6,200Instantly resets all ability cooldowns.
Deadlock Diviner's Kevlar
Diviner’s Kevlar		4,250Boosts durability to survive heavy damage.
Deadlock Headhunter
Headhunter		6,200Enhances burst damage to finish off enemies.

Situational Items for Dynamo

To play Dynamo well, you need to adapt. These items aren’t part of your main build, but they will help in certain situations. Use them when needed to counter threats or take advantage when you have opportunities:

Item NameCost (Souls)Purpose
Deadlock Debuff Reducer
Debuff Reducer		1,250Reduces the duration of crowd control effects. Helps you keep healing despite stuns, slows, or silences.
Deadlock Healbane
Healbane		1,250Weakens enemy healing and regeneration.
Deadlock Divine Barrier
Divine Barrier (Active)		3,000Shields teammates from incoming damage.
Deadlock Warp Stone
Warp Stone (Active)		3,000Allows instant repositioning in fights.
Deadlock Majestic Leap
Majestic Leap (Active)		3,000Provides a quick escape from danger or reaching the high ground for better healing.

Strategies to Play Dynamo in Deadlock

Understanding the mechanics is important, however, you also need to know how to play smart with Dynamo. With correct positioning and quick decision-making, you will easily enhance your gameplay. Here are some strategies you can follow:

How to Use Quantum Entanglement ability in Deadlock
  • Keep your distance and prioritize staying alive to support your team.
  • Coordinate your ultimate with your team members’ ability combos.
  • Position yourself to reach multiple allies with your healing abilities.
  • Remember that your role is primarily support, focus on keeping your team alive, not killing enemies.

If you play Dynamo right, I am sure your team will never want to fight without you. Don’t forget to check other Deadlock Hero Best Builds:

