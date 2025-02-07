Deadlock: How to Play Dynamo, Best Build and Strategies

Dynamo is a great support hero who’s awesome at keeping teammates alive and controlling fights. If you use his healing and crowd control moves well, you can totally help win the battles. If you want to play as him in your next match in Deadlock, I will guide you on how to play Dynamo, his best build, and strategies.

How to Play Dynamo in Deadlock: Core Abilities and Leveling Order

First of all, let’s understand what makes Dynamo a powerful support hero. Here is the complete detail for his core abilities and leveling order:

Ability Description

Kinetic Pulse A powerful energy burst that launches enemies into the air.



• Base: Damage 100, 15m range, and 5m width.

• 1 AP: Enemies hit are slowed by 35% for 4s.

• 2 AP: Deals 30% more Weapon Damage for 8s.

• 5 AP: +125 damage and gains an extra charge.

Quantum Entanglement A mobility skill that can teleport you and reload your weapon.



• Base: Void time 1.4s, 10m distance, and grants 25% fire rate bonus.

• 1 AP: +4m Cast Range.

• 2 AP: +25% Fire Rate Bonus.

• 5 AP: -5s Ability Cooldown and +120% Base Ammo when reappearing.

Rejuvenating Aurora Channels healing energy to you and your nearby allies. You can also dash and melee while channeling.



• Base: 30/s health restore, 5s channel duration, 8m radius.

• 1 AP: +4m/s movespeed bonus for 8s if Aurora is fully channeled.

• 2 AP: -14s Cooldown.

• 5 AP: Allows full movement and ability use while healing 3.4% max HP per second.

Singularity (Ultimate) Creates a vortex that pulls in and damages enemies.



• Base: 2.75s duration, 45 DPS, and 7m radius.

• 1 AP: +2m radius.

• 2 AP: +0.75s duration.

• 5 AP: Drains 4% of enemies’ max HP per second.

For the best results with Dynamo, you can try leveling up your abilities in this order:

Start with Kinetic Pulse at level 1 for immediate crowd control.

for immediate crowd control. Take Rejuvenating Aurora at level 2 to begin your healing support role.

2 to begin your healing support role. Get Quantum Entanglement at level 3 so you can provide essential mobility and utility.

so you can provide essential mobility and utility. Unlock the Singularity ultimate ability at level 4 to make the team fight easier to control.

Early Game Items for Dynamo (0-15 Minutes)

Building upon your basic items, these purchases will help define your effectiveness in the early game. Each item is chosen to enhance your ability to keep allies alive while maintaining your own safety:

Item Name Cost (Souls) Purpose

Fleetfoot (Active) 1,250 Useful for repositioning in fights or escaping danger. Can also be used to quickly reach allies who need healing.

Duration Extender 1,250 Extends ability durations and enhances healing.

Improved Cooldown 1,250 Reduces ability cooldown and increases healing.

Mystic Vulnerability 1,250 Makes enemies take more damage. Effective for setting up team combos.

Enduring Speed 1,750 Enhanced movement speed.

Healing Booster 1,250 Better healing output.

Mid-Game Items for Dynamo (15-25 Minutes)

When the time mark goes into 15 to 25 minutes, team fights will become more frequent. You need the right items to buy at the Curiosity Shop to keep up with bigger battles. This is when Dynamo is at his best, so focus on items that boost your support skills:

Item Name Cost (Souls) Purpose

Point Blank 3,500 Adds close-range damage. Great for self-defense.

Superior Stamina 3,500 Increases stamina and regeneration, letting you use abilities more often.

Rescue Beam (Active) 3,000 Saves allies in danger.

Improved Reach 4,250 Add maximum range for your ability for safer healing and enemy control.

Superior Cooldown 4,250 Greatly lowers cooldowns for more healing, mobility, and control.

Superior Duration 4,250 Extends ability effects for stronger healing.

Hunter’s Aura 3,000 Creates an aura that boosts team damage.

Late-Game Items for Dynamo (25+ Minutes)

These items provide the tools needed to help finish critical team fights and secure objectives in the match. Choose your purchases carefully this time, as if you choose wrong, it won’t help you win the battle:

Item Name Cost (Souls) Purpose

Rapid Recharge 6,200 Reduces cooldowns for constant ability use.

Escalating Exposure 6,200 Increases enemy damage taken over time. Helps break tough defenses.

Unstoppable (Active) 6,200 Grants crowd control immunity. Ensures uninterrupted healing or ultimates.

Refresher (Active) 6,200 Instantly resets all ability cooldowns.

Diviner’s Kevlar 4,250 Boosts durability to survive heavy damage.

Headhunter 6,200 Enhances burst damage to finish off enemies.

Situational Items for Dynamo

To play Dynamo well, you need to adapt. These items aren’t part of your main build, but they will help in certain situations. Use them when needed to counter threats or take advantage when you have opportunities:

Item Name Cost (Souls) Purpose

Debuff Reducer 1,250 Reduces the duration of crowd control effects. Helps you keep healing despite stuns, slows, or silences.

Healbane 1,250 Weakens enemy healing and regeneration.

Divine Barrier (Active) 3,000 Shields teammates from incoming damage.

Warp Stone (Active) 3,000 Allows instant repositioning in fights.

Majestic Leap (Active) 3,000 Provides a quick escape from danger or reaching the high ground for better healing.

Strategies to Play Dynamo in Deadlock

Understanding the mechanics is important, however, you also need to know how to play smart with Dynamo. With correct positioning and quick decision-making, you will easily enhance your gameplay. Here are some strategies you can follow:

Keep your distance and prioritize staying alive to support your team.

Coordinate your ultimate with your team members’ ability combos.

Position yourself to reach multiple allies with your healing abilities.

Remember that your role is primarily support, focus on keeping your team alive, not killing enemies.

