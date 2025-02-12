Deadlock: How to Play Haze, Best Build and Strategies

When it comes to deadly assassins in Deadlock, Haze stands out for her ability to deal massive damage quickly and stay hard to catch. She’s great at sneaking up on enemies, controlling crowds, and hitting hard. This guide explains how to play Haze, her best build, and strategies to know what she’s good at.

How to Play Haze in Deadlock: Core Abilities and Leveling Order

Knowing how to play Haze in Deadlock is important if you want to make the most of her assassin playstyle. Her abilities blend control, mobility, and burst damage, making her effective at eliminating targets and disrupting team fights. Here’s a breakdown of her abilities and the best leveling path:

Ability Description

Sleep Dagger Throws a dagger that damages and puts targets to sleep. Doesn’t break invisibility or interrupt channeling.



• Base: 70 damage, 3s sleep duration.

• AP 1: Removes 1 stamina.

• AP 2: -12s cooldown.

• AP 5: Applies -12% Bullet Resist and 40% Fire Rate Slow for 6s on wake-up.

Smoke Bomb Grants invisibility and increased movement speed. Nearby enemies can detect you.



• Base: 1.5s fade time, 8s duration, 18m radius, 2m/s sprint speed.

• AP 1: +5m sprint speed.

• AP 2: After invisible, gain +15% bullet lifesteal for 8s duration.

• AP 5: Enable ability charges and phase out of the world for +0.5s.

Fixation Increases bullet damage on hit targets. Headshots apply double stacks.



• Base: 0.2per stack weapon damage, with 40 max stack.

• AP 1: 60 Spirit damage and 15% slow for 2s to target every 20 stacks.

• AP 2: +40 max stacks and +5s duration.

• AP 5: +0.12per stack weapon damage.

Bullet Dance (Ultimate) Unleashes a rapid-fire flurry with perfect accuracy.



• Base: 30% fire rate, 6 spirit damage, 4 move speed, 15m radius.

• AP 1: +6 spirit damage.

• AP 2: +60% bullet evasion and +3m/s dance movespeed.

Here’s Haze’s ability leveling order:

Start with Sleep Dagger at level 1 for early kill potential and lane control.

for early kill potential and lane control. Take Fixation at level 2 to start building your damage stacks early.

to start building your damage stacks early. Get Smoke Bomb at level 3 for mobility and escape potential.

for mobility and escape potential. Unlock Bullet Dance at level 4 to strengthen your impact in team fights

Early Game Items for Haze (0-15 Minutes)

In the first 15 minutes, Haze should prioritize items that balance utility, survivability, and damage. Each of these items helps her control the lane, secure objectives, and prepare for her mid-game power spike.

Item Name Cost (Souls) Purpose

Slowing Bullets 1,250 Slows enemies on hit for better control.

Enduring Speed 1,750 Increases movement speed for better mobility.

Bullet Lifesteal 1,250 Restores health when attacking to improve sustain.

Debuff Reducer 1,250 Reduces negative effects for better survivability.

Bullet Resist Shredder 1,250 Lowers enemy defenses to increase damage.

Quicksilver Reload 1,250 Speeds up weapon reload, great for Sleep Dagger synergy.

Mid-Game Items for Haze (15-25 Minutes)

Between 15-25 minutes, Haze should focus on items that boost her damage and mobility. These upgrades make her more than just an assassin, turning her into a major threat in team fights.

Item Name Cost (Souls) Purpose

Tesla Bullets 3,000 Adds electric damage to enhance burst potential.

Burst Fire 3,000 Increases fire rate and movement speed on hit.

Superior Stamina 3,500 Grants extra stamina and an additional air dash or jump for better positioning.

Ethereal Shift 3,000 Boosts speed, power, and resistance.

Late-Game Items for Haze (25+ Minutes)

In the final stages, Haze’s late-game build maximizes her team fight power and kill potential. These items might be a bit expensive, since if you want all of them you will need to farm 18,000 Souls. However, these items can enhance her ultimate Bullet Dance, add bonus damage, and area-of-effect attacks.

Item Name Cost (Souls) Purpose

Silencer 6,000 Builds up a silence effect to disable enemy abilities and weaken Spirit damage.

Lucky Shot 6,000 Gives a chance for bonus damage and slows enemies on hit for stronger bursts.

Ricochet 6,000 Bullets bounce to hit extra enemies, increasing area damage.

Situational Items for Haze

Haze’s core build is strong, but adapting to the gameplay in a Deadlock match is very important. Situational items, can help you handle aggressive enemies and improve ability timing. So try to adjust your build at the right time to counter threats or take advantage of openings. Here are some situational items you can buy for Haze:

Item Name Cost (Souls) Purpose

Ammo Scavenger 500 Increases ammo and restores it when collecting or denying souls.

Duration Extender 1,250 Increases ability duration with added health and damage.

Toxic Bullets 3,000 Causes bleed and reduces healing on enemies.

Superior Cooldown 4,250 Reduces cooldowns for abilities to use them more often.

Vampiric Burst 6,000 Grants lifesteal, faster fire rate, and more ammo.

Unstoppable 6,000 Provides immunity and bonus health.

Strategies to Play Haze in Deadlock

We have some strategies that you can do when you decide to play Haze in Deadlock:

Farm safely for 10 minutes, use Sleep Dagger defensively, and focus on jungle control with your team.

Play aggressively if you already have Bullet Lifesteal. Try to target isolated enemies, and use Smoke Bomb from unexpected angles.

Wait for your team to engage and use Bullet Dance after enemy crowd control is used.

When you are ready to use your Ultimate, try to position yourself in a way that you can hit multiple targets.

Patience is key when you are playing with Haze. She’s strong but fragile, so rushing into fights without proper setup often leads to quick deaths. Try to stay aware and be careful! If you want to try other characters in Deadlock, you can check out our Hero Best Builds:

