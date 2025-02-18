Home » Gaming » Deadlock: How to Play Infernus, Best Build and Strategies

Deadlock: How to Play Infernus, Best Build and Strategies

Infernus is one of Deadlock’s strongest heroes, combining high damage with great survivability to dominate both lanes and team fights. If you’re trying to practice with this hero, this Deadlock Infernus build guide will cover how to play Infernus, his optimal build, and strategies to help you understand his strengths.

Deadlock Infernus Best Build

Infernus Best Build: Core Abilities and Leveling Order

Before you can master Infernus, you need to understand how his abilities work together to create a devastating combination of sustained damage and control. Here is a list of his abilities:

AbilityDescription
Deadlock Catalyst
Catalyst		Infernus spews napalm that slows enemies and makes them take more damage from him.

 Base: 20% damage amplification, 50 damage, 30% slow movement, 8s debuff duration, 4s slow duration.
• AP 1: +1 charges.
• AP 2: Gains 12% Lifesteal against victims.
• AP 5: +20% Damage Amplification and -33% Heal/Regen.
Deadlock Flame Dash
Flame Dash		Dashes forward quickly, leaving a burning trail that damages enemies and grants slow resistance.

 Base: Moves at 12m/s and up to 20m/s, 40 DPS, 4s duration, 4.5m trail width.
• AP 1: +30% Fire Rate Slow for 6s.
• AP 2: +40 DPS.
• AP 5: Enable ability charges and -15.0s ability cooldown.
Deadlock Afterburn
Afterburn		His bullets cause a burning effect on enemies, refreshing with each hit.

 Base: 15 DPS, 3s burn duration, 9% buildup per bullet, 14% deadshot buildup, 17 buildup decay time.
• AP 1: Victims deal -25% Spirit Damage.
• AP 2: +1s Burn Duration.
• AP 5: +30 DPS.
Deadlock Concussive Combution
Concussive Combustion (Ultimate)		Infernus transforms into a bomb, exploding after a delay to stun enemies.

 Base: 13m radius, 125s stun duration, 160 damage, 3s explosion delay.
• AP 1: -38s cooldown.
• AP 2: +0.5s Stun Duration and +3m Radius.
• AP 5: +115 Damage and 85% lifesteal from enemy heroes hit.

Here’s Infernus’s best ability leveling order:

  • Begin with Afterburn at level 1 as your main source of damage and lane control.
  • Get Catalyst at level 2 to gain slow and damage amplification on enemies.
  • Take Flame Dash at level 3 for mobility and additional burn damage.
  • Unlock Concussive Combustion at level 4 for team fight control.

Early Game Items for Infernus (0-15 Minutes)

The early game is important for Infernus because it sets you up for success later. These items are picked to help you stay alive in your lane and start boosting your damage:

Item NameCost (Souls)Purpose
Deadlock Soul Shredder Bullets
Soul Shredder Bullets		1,250Applies spirit amplification to targets and increases the user’s spirit lifesteal.
Deadlock Enduring Speed
Enduring Speed		1,750Provides movement speed, sprint speed, bonus health, and health regeneration.
Deadlock Spirit Lifesteal
Spirit Lifesteal		1,250Grants more spirit lifesteal and bonus health.
Deadlock Healing Booster
Healing Booster		1,250Increases healing effectiveness and provides spirit resist.
Deadlock Duration Extender
Duration Extender		1,250Extends the duration of abilities.
Deadlock Mystic Vulnerability
Mystic Vulnerability		1,250Increases spirit damage taken by enemies.
Quicksilver Reload
Quicksilver Reload		1,250Reduces reload time and grants bonus fire rate upon reloading.
Deadlock Suppressor
Suppressor		1,250Applies debuff to enemies, reducing their effectiveness.
Deadlock Improved Cooldown
Improved Cooldown		1,250Reduces cooldown times for abilities.

Mid-Game Items for Infernus (15-25 Minutes)

By mid-game, focus on shifting from survival to taking control of fights. When you realize that Infernus becomes more powerful, your items should enhance that:

Item NameCost (Souls)Purpose
Deadlock Toxic Bullet
Toxic Bullets		3,000Causes bullets to inflict bleeding and reduces enemy healing.
Deadlock Improved Spirit
Improved Spirit		3,000Increases Spirit Power, health regeneration, and movement speed.
Deadlock Mystic Slow
Mystic Slow		3,500Applies a slowing effect to enemies.
Deadlock Superior Cooldown
Superior Cooldown		4,250Reduces cooldown times for abilities.
Deadlock Superior Duration
Superior Duration		3,000Extends the duration of abilities.
Deadlock Surge of Power
Surge of Power		3,000Significantly boosts Spirit Power and overall effectiveness.

Late-Game Items for Infernus (25+ Minutes)

The late game is when Infernus reaches full power. These items transform you from a strong damage dealer to a team-carrying force. Here is the list:

Item NameCost (Souls)Purpose
Deadlock Spiritual Overflow
Spiritual Overflow		6,000Increases Spirit Power, enhancing ability damage output.
Deadlock Ricochet
Ricochet		6,000Bullets bounce to additional targets, dealing damage to multiple enemies.
Deadlock Leech
Leech		7,250Provides substantial Spirit and Bullet Lifesteal, improving survivability.
Deadlock Boundless Spirit
Boundless Spirit		9,500Boosts Spirit Power, health, and sprint speed, enhancing overall performance.
Deadlock Escalating Exposure
Escalating Exposure		7,250Abilities reduce enemy Spirit Resist, increasing damage taken.

Situational Items for Infernus

Every game is different, so adapting your item build is key. Situational items help handle specific threats like heavy crowd control, burst damage, or the need for extra sustain. Knowing when to build these will improve your performance as Infernus in Deadlock:

Item NameCost (Souls)When to Buy / Purpose
Deadlock Enduring Spirit
Enduring Spirit		500When losing lane. This item provides additional health and spirit lifesteal for better lane sustain.
Deadlock Healing Rite
Healing Rite		500In lanes with heavy poke. Offers health regeneration and healing active ability.
Deadlock Infuser (Active)
Infuser		500Grants bonus health and an active effect to boost spirit power and lifesteal.
Deadlock Extra Stamina
Extra Stamina		500During extended fights. It increases stamina and health regeneration.
Deadlock Superior Stamina
Superior Stamina		3,500In team fights; it significantly enhances stamina and overall survivability.
Deadlock Alchemical Fire
Alchemical Fire		3,000Adds explosive damage to attacks.
Deadlock Siphon Bullets
Siphon Bullets		6,000Provides substantial lifesteal to maintain aggression.
Deadlock Unstoppable
Unstoppable		6,000Against teams with heavy crowd control.
Deadlock Diviner's Kevlar
Diviner’s Kevlar		6,000Facing enemies with high burst damage. It offers damage reduction and survivability.

Strategies to Play Infernus in Deadlock

Now that you understand the items and abilities, it’s time to put it all together. Here are some strategies to keep in mind while playing Infernus:

How to Play Infernus in Deadlock
  • Build up burn effects before fighting, and use terrain smartly with Flame Dash.
  • Keep an eye on your charges and don’t waste Catalyst needlessly.
  • Don’t use Flame Dash without vision.
  • Never start fights with your ultimate unless needed.
  • Keep farming souls in the late game and properly buy items to stay strong.

So that’s the end of our Deadlock Infernus build. He may seem simple, but mastering him comes down to good timing and smart decisions. You need to practice when to engage, manage your abilities well, and apply pressure to enemies without taking unnecessary risks. If you want to play other characters in Deadlock, you can check out our Hero Best Builds:

