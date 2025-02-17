Deadlock Jungle Camps: Tiers, Best Heroes, and Farming Tips

Getting stronger in Deadlock means collecting lots of souls, and jungle camps are a goldmine you can’t ignore. Unlike other MOBAs, Deadlock lets everyone farm the jungle. However, knowing how to do it right can really set you apart from other players. We will break down everything you need to know about Deadlock jungle camps and how to farm them properly.

Understanding Jungle Camp Tiers in Deadlock

The jungle areas in Deadlock sit right next to the lanes, and they’re packed with creeps that spawn throughout the game. These camps come in three different tiers. Every tier offers more souls but getting tougher to clear. Now, let’s get into the details of each tier:

Tier 1 Camps

Spawn time: Every 2 minutes.

Every 2 minutes. Reward: 45 souls per creep.

45 souls per creep. Number of jungles: 6 jungle camps.

When you’re just starting the match, you’ll want to focus on Tier 1 camps. These show up as small triangles on your map after the 2-minute mark and give you 45 souls per creep. They’re pretty easy to take down and perfect for building up your early-game items. There are a total of six Tier 1 camps on the map. Clearing these Tier 1 camps is not a difficult task. You only need a few basic items to clear them efficiently.

Tier 2 Camps

Spawn time: After the 5-minute mark, respawn every 6 minutes after clearing.

After the 5-minute mark, respawn every 6 minutes after clearing. Reward: 95 souls per creep.

95 souls per creep. Number of jungles: 26 jungle camps.

Once you hit the 5-minute mark, Tier 2 camps join the party. Look for triangles with a single line under them on the mini-map. These creeps are worth 95 souls each, making them a great source of income when you’re trying to save up for bigger items you want to buy at the Curiosity Shop.

Tier 2 camps respawn every 6 minutes after the entire camp is cleared. There are a total of 26 Tier 2 camps on the map. While not as easy as Tier 1, Tier 2 jungle creeps are not significantly harder. Adding one more basic item and one medium-tier item to your inventory should be enough to clear them efficiently.

Tier 3 Camps

Spawn time: After the 8-minute mark, respawn every 8 minutes after clearing.

After the 8-minute mark, respawn every 8 minutes after clearing. Reward: 240 souls per creep.

240 souls per creep. Number of jungles: 8 jungle camps.

The real heavy hitters are the Tier 3 camps, which spawn at 8 minutes. They’re marked by triangles with double lines and pack a serious punch, but they also reward you with a whopping 240 souls per creep. There are a total of 8 Tier 3 camps on the map. Make sure you are equipped with medium to high-tier items, such as lifesteal or increased critical damage, to clear these Tier 3 camps without dying.

Note that the rewards from these jungle creeps scale higher based on the duration of your match. This means the longer the match lasts, the more souls you will obtain from the creeps.

Best Heroes to Clear Jungle Camps in Deadlock

In Deadlock, your team does not need a dedicated jungler, like in League of Legends or DOTA 2. In this game, every hero can clear jungle camps. However, some heroes can do it faster and more efficiently. The best heroes for clearing jungle camps are:

Mo & Krill

Pocket

Seven

Wraith

These heroes have high-speed burst damage and AoE skills, making them excellent for clearing jungle camps. For example:

Seven can use Lightning Ball to deal AoE damage and Power Surge to chain damage to nearby creeps.

can use to deal AoE damage and to chain damage to nearby creeps. Pocket and Wraith also excel in burst damage, allowing them to clear camps quickly.

These heroes are currently the most effective choices for jungle farming. The most essential item for any hero when clearing jungle camps is Lifesteal, ensuring sustainability and efficiency.

How to Farm Jungle Camps Effectively

These are some tips and tricks you need to remember when farming Jungle Camps in Deadlock:

Spend your souls on upgrades before fighting the Jungle Camps.

before fighting the Jungle Camps. Keep on pushing enemies back before the first jungle camps spawn at 2 minutes. However, keep an eye on your map , you don’t want to get caught with your guard down.

, you don’t want to get caught with your guard down. When you’re ready to tackle Tier 2 camps, look for those boxes and crates nearby . Breaking them can give you helpful buffs to clear down the camps.

. Breaking them can give you helpful buffs to clear down the camps. The teleporters around the map are your best friends too. Use them to switch between camps quickly and maximize your farming efficiency. Just remember that other players might have the same idea, so stay alert.

around the map are your best friends too. Use them to switch between camps quickly and maximize your farming efficiency. Just remember that other players might have the same idea, so stay alert. For those tough Tier 3 camps, try to clear them after winning a team fight. They take a while to kill, and you don’t want to get jumped while you’re busy with them. The massive soul reward is worth the wait, but only if you can collect it safely.

Jungle farming in Deadlock isn’t just about killing creeps. It’s about knowing when to farm, when to fight, and watching the map. Master this, and you’ll win more games in Deadlock.