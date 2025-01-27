Deadlock Release Window, Playtest Phase & Platform Details

Valve, known for Counter-Strike and Dota 2, is back with a new game called Deadlock. It’s a mix of MOBAs and third-person shooters, blending different gameplay styles. In its alpha testing, the game has already drawn in over 100,000 players, which is impressive. If you’re curious about Valve’s newest game, here’s everything you need to know about Deadlock, from its expected release date to gameplay and platform details.

Deadlock Release Window

Valve hasn’t shared an official release date for Deadlock yet, but it’s expected to launch in late 2025 or early 2026. The game has been in development since 2023 and is currently in alpha testing, which you can join if you get an invite. Valve usually takes its time to develop their games before releasing them, so this timeline makes sense. We’ll let you know as soon as the release date is confirmed.

Current Deadlock Playtest Phase

Right now, Deadlock is in its playtest phase. If you’re interested in trying the game early, there are two main ways to get access:

Community Invites

Check the Deadlock Steam Community Hub for invite offers. Join the Deadlock Discord Community to get invites. Browse Reddit threads where players share invites. Send friend requests to players offering invites. Or comment on their posts to confirm your request.

Deadlock Steam Community Deadlock Reddit Community

Friend Invitations

You must receive an invite from someone on your Steam friends list who already has access. Invites typically arrive within 1-2 hours. Once invited, the game is free to download and play.

What Kind of Game is Deadlock?

Deadlock blends MOBA and shooter elements into an exciting team-based experience. The game features 6v6 matches where teams compete to destroy the enemy’s Patron while protecting their own. The game currently features 26 heroes in regular game mode and 4 in Hero Labs mode to choose from. During matches, you’ll collect Souls currency by fighting in lanes, which you can spend on powerful upgrades to strengthen your character.

The combat system combines abilities and gunplay, giving you different ways to fight. You can play as a sniper, use crowd-control abilities to control the battlefield, or choose other roles. This variety lets you find a playstyle that works for you. In the end, teams need to mix different hero types and work together to succeed.

Deadlock Platform Details

Currently, Deadlock is only confirmed for PC through Steam. While console versions haven’t been announced, there’s speculation about potential PlayStation and Xbox releases.

Valve is actively working on the game, giving players balance updates and significant content additions every once in a while. They have recently brought on Duncan Drummond, co-creator of Risk of Rain 2, to contribute to the project. The development team is focusing on:

Regular character balance adjustments.

New hero additions through Hero Labs (there are 4 heroes to play).

UI improvements like the new build browser.

Map updates and seasonal content.

Please note that all current features and content are subject to change as Valve continues to refine and polish the game before its full release.