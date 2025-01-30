Deadlock Teleporter Locations: How to Find and Use Them Effectively

Moving fast around the map can be the key to winning in Deadlock. Most players stick to basic movement and transit lines, but learning how to use teleporters can give you a big advantage in a match. If you’ve never played Deadlock before and get a bit confused about how and when to use this system, don’t worry, this guide will break down everything. From all the Deadlock teleporter locations to step-by-step methods on how to find and use teleporters like a pro.

Understanding Teleporter Basics in Deadlock

Deadlock Teleporters are strategic portals placed across the map that allow for instant travel between two fixed points. Each teleporter connects to a specific destination, creating crucial movement opportunities for both offensive and defensive plays. At the 10-minute mark, teleporters will activate across the map, letting you jump between the two connected points.

Deadlock Teleporter Locations and Map Coverage

The map features ten teleporters in total, evenly distributed between the lanes. For easier understanding, we added white squares and connected each of them with dotted white lines. Here’s how they’re positioned:

Top Lane Pair : Two teleporters at the top of the map, connecting the opposite sides of the top lane.

: Two teleporters at the top of the map, connecting the opposite sides of the top lane. Mid Lane Pair : Located in the middle section, connecting the mid-lane areas.

: Located in the middle section, connecting the mid-lane areas. Underground Tunnels Pair : There are four teleporters found in the underground passages.

: There are four teleporters found in the underground passages. Bottom Lane Pair: The last two teleporters are located near the bottom lane, connecting both sides.

You can easily spot teleporters on your minimap by looking for square icons with arrow markers. These indicators show both the teleporter’s location and the general direction of its destination point.

How to Use Teleporters Effectively in Deadlock

Using a teleporter is straightforward but requires strategic timing. Here’s what happens when you use one:

Enter the teleporter zone after the 10-minute mark. Wait for a brief channeling period. Get automatically transported to the connected destination.

A bar in the middle showing Teleporter countdown

Understanding the rules, restrictions, and some gameplay of the teleporter system is also crucial for effective battle:

Time Mark – Remember that the teleporters will only open after you spend 10 minutes in a match.

– Remember that the teleporters will only open after you spend 10 minutes in a match. Channeling – Once you enter the teleporter, you’ll see a bar displaying how long it needs to channel. All of the teleporters have a 4-second countdown.

– Once you enter the teleporter, you’ll see a bar displaying how long it needs to channel. All of the teleporters have a 4-second countdown. Spirit Urn Interaction – You can’t take the Spirit Urn through teleporters. Once you pick it up, all teleporters will stop working. This means you’ll have to think carefully about how to move across the map and control objectives.

– You can’t take the Spirit Urn through teleporters. Once you pick it up, all teleporters will stop working. This means you’ll have to think carefully about how to move across the map and control objectives. Return Trips – Teleporters don’t automatically send you back. If you want to return, you’ll need to walk back into the portal again. Plan your movements so you don’t get stuck in a bad spot.

– Teleporters don’t automatically send you back. If you want to return, you’ll need to walk back into the portal again. Plan your movements so you don’t get stuck in a bad spot. Pulling Enemies from the Teleporter – One hero that can pull the enemy out of the teleporter using their hook ability is Bebop.

– One hero that can pull the enemy out of the teleporter using their hook ability is Bebop. One-player Use – In Deadlock, only one player can use a teleporter at a time. More than one player can access and wait close to the station since there’s a short channel time before teleporting. However, others must wait their turn to avoid confusion or unfair advantages.

Keep practicing with these teleporters in Deadlock, and you’ll start making game-changing plays that can help your team win. The key is knowing when to use them for the best advantage and when it’s safer to stick to regular movement paths. If you start playing Deadlock, don’t forget to also check the Curiosity Shop locations and which Vitality and Spirit items you can buy from the shop.