Deadmau5 Joins Fortnite Festival With Free Rewards and New Tracks

Deadmau5 is dropping into Fortnite Festival on August 5th, 2025, and this collaboration is going to be huge. If you love electronic music and Fortnite, you’re in for a treat with this upcoming event. The famous DJ and producer is bringing his signature sound to both Fortnite and Rocket League. You’ll get new songs, cool cosmetics, and even some free rewards. Let’s break down everything you need to know about this exciting Deadmau5 x Fortnite collaboration.

What’s Coming in Deadmau5 x Fortnite Festival

This isn’t just another skin drop. Deadmau5 is getting the full Festival Icon treatment in Fortnite Festival. That means you’ll see him as a playable character with his own instruments and special cosmetics. Based on leaks, you can also get a Deadmau5 skin for Battle Royale mode, complete with 4 styles and its LEGO variant.

Deadmau5 set:



– 1 Skin w/ 4 styles (has lego)

– 1 Backbling (audio reactive)

– 2 Emotes (1 with prop)

– 1 Wrap

– 1 Keyart Loading Screen

– 1 Guitar

– 1 Keytar



(thanks @l3stei for the help) pic.twitter.com/zGGtcgJ4pM — Wenso (@Wensoing) July 29, 2025

The bundle might also include an audio-reactive backbling, a wrap, plus two exclusive emotes. Epic Games is really going all out for this one.

New Instruments and Music Tracks

For Fortnite Festival players. Deadmau5 will come with three different instruments you can play:

Drums

Keytar

Guitar

The collaboration also brings five new Jam Tracks to the game:

What a Save

Patience

Sixes

Strobe (Radio Edit)

Ghosts ‘n’ Stuff

Deadmau5 x Fortnite x Rocket League Rewards

Another best part about this collaboration is that it’s not only for Fortnite. Just like the Party Up Summer Road Trip event, this crossover is also available in Rocket League. When you’re completing missions and tasks in Rocket League, you will be able to earn free cosmetic rewards that will also work in Fortnite. The free items include:

Deadmau5 Decade Octane Decal

Icon Wheels

Bad Bass Trail

Rave Player Banner 10th Birthday Wheel

Synth-Sonic Boost

These crossover rewards are pretty sweet. You play Rocket League challenges and get items for both games. It’s like getting double value for your time.

Deadmau5 isn’t just any musician. He’s actually a legend in electronic dance music. His tracks like “Ghosts ‘n’ Stuff” and “Strobe” are classics that millions of people know and love. It’s perfect for players who want something different from the usual pop and rock songs in Fortnite. The timing is also great since we’re in the summer season. Electronic music and gaming go together perfectly during those long gaming sessions.

Start saving up your V-Bucks now if you want the paid items, like the Deadmau5 skin bundle. Also, make sure you have Rocket League installed too. Even if you don’t usually play it, the free rewards are worth jumping in for the challenges. Plus, some of those car cosmetics look amazing! Ready to drop some serious beats in the game?