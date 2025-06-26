Home » Gaming » Death Stranding 2: All Rainy Quiz Answers

Death Stranding 2: All Rainy Quiz Answers

When you’re playing Death Stranding 2, you will run into a character called Rainy. She will give you some quiz questions while she’s teaching Tomorrow about the world. Getting these questions wrong isn’t a big deal. You can just restart and try again until you get it right. But why waste time when you can get them correct on the first try? Here are all the Rainy quiz answers in Death Stranding 2.

Death Stranding 2 All Rainy Quiz Answers

All Rainy Quiz Answers in Death Stranding 2

The quiz will happen during Episode 7: Pod when Rainy invites you into a room. She wants to teach Tomorrow about different things, and she wants your help with the lessons. For every question, you will get four different answers, and you just need to pick the right one.

Death Stranding 2 Rainy Quiz

Rainy Quiz Question 1: The Platypus Life Cycle

  • The Question: Rainy asks about what comes first in a platypus’ life cycle.
  • The Answer: Platypus Egg
Death Stranding 2 Rainy Quiz

This one is pretty easy to answer if you know your animals. Platypuses are one of the few mammals that actually lay eggs instead of giving birth to their babies. That’s what makes this question tricky for some people.

Rainy Quiz Question 2: The Missing Block Puzzle

  • The Question: You need to find the right piece to complete a rectangle using different-shaped blocks.
  • The Answer: Pick the reverse L-shaped block on the right side.
Death Stranding 2 Rainy Quiz

This is like playing Tetris. You’re looking at a rectangle that’s missing one piece, and you have to figure out which shape fits perfectly. The backwards L-shape is the only one that works with the other pieces already there.

Rainy Quiz Question 3: The Fastest Delivery Route

  • The Question: Rainy wants you to plan the quickest route to deliver packages to multiple locations.
  • The Answer: Select the destinations in this order: B – A – C – D.

This question tests your delivery planning skills. You need to think about which route lets you hit all the stops without backtracking too much. The B-A-C-D path is the most efficient way to get everything done in one trip.

Rewards for Getting Questions Right

When you nail these quiz questions, you don’t just get to move on with the story. You also earn some extra stuff:

  • 200 Likes from Drawbridge.
  • Special decals for your vehicles.
  • Story progression that unlocks more content.

Once you finish all of Rainy’s questions, you can continue with the main story without any more interruptions. Rainy’s questions are a fun little addition that doesn’t take too much time but adds some personality to the game. Now that you know all Rainy quiz answers in Death Stranding 2, you can breeze through them and get back to exploring the world and making deliveries!

