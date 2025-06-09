Death Stranding 2: Complete Cast and Characters List

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is the second installment of the popular Death Stranding game by Hideo Kojima. It will release globally on June 26, 2025, for PlayStation 5. The title will see the return of some familiar faces from the previous title and also introduce a fresh cast of some notable actors in newer roles. Let’s look at all the characters that have been revealed to be present in Death Stranding 2.

All Characters in Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

DEATH STRANDING 2 ON THE BEACH



These are the characters we can announce this time. There are many more characters that have not yet been announced.



We finally revealed the character of Elle Fanning, what do you think of her character? And what do you think of the "Troy" who… pic.twitter.com/JAH5G2IKlq — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) February 1, 2024

Several pivotal characters from the original game return for the latest installment, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach. While most of them are played by the same actors, some have been recast. Additionally, many newer characters have been teased to play key roles in the game, portrayed and voiced by popular actors, and even directors.

1. Norman Reedus as Sam Porter Bridges

Norman Reedus reprises his role as Sam Porter Bridges, the protagonist of the franchise. He plays a crucial role in the title, where he expands the Chiral Network and connects the various cities to form the United Cities of America. Norman has also appeared in several successful films and TV shows like The Boondock Saints and The Walking Dead.

2. Lea Seydoux as Fragile

The popular French actress, Lea Seydoux, will return to the franchise again to play Fragile. The owner of the Fragile Express was an important character who assisted Sam during the expedition to the west in the first installment. Apart from that, the actress has worked in films such as Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, Spectre, and Dune: Part Two.

3. Troy Baker as Higgs Monaghan

Troy Baker is a prominent voice actor who has lent his voice to some notable characters in the gaming industry. He has worked on franchises such as The Last of Us, Uncharted, Final Fantasy, and more. Baker played Higgs in the original game, where he served as an antagonist. He was left on the Beach at the game’s ending and will return in the sequel. Moreover, it was revealed during the Game Premiere on June 8, 2025, that Troy will even sing in the title during a few instances.

4. Elle Fanning as Tomorrow

Elle Fanning has been announced to portray a mysterious girl called Tomorrow in Death Stranding 2. She is a renowned actress who has previously worked in films like Maleficent and A Complete Unknown.

5. Shioli Kutsuna as Rainy

Rainy is a brand-new character appearing in the sequel. She is portrayed by the Japanese actress Shioli Kutsuna, who has appeared in movies like Deadpool 2, Murder Mystery, and more. It was revealed during the Game Premiere that she will get pregnant sometime during the game’s narrative.

6. George Miller as Tarman

Tarman will be portrayed by the famous director of the Mad Max franchise, George Miller, and will be voiced by Marty Rhone. The character is the pilot and captain of the DHV Magellen ship in the game and is also its resident doctor.

7. Fatih Akin as Dollman

Fatik Akin is a Turkish director who has worked on several movies such as The Golden Glove, In The Fade, and more. He will play Dollman in Death Stranding 2, who is a living being stuck inside of a doll.

8. Darren Jacobs as Heartman

Darren Jacobs is a British voice actor who has voiced characters in many popular games like DC: Dark Legion and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. He has been cast to lend his voice to Heartman in the latest Death Stranding title. The character first appeared in the prequel game, where he joined forces with Sam on his expedition to the west, and is modeled after Nicolas Winding Refn.

9. Luca Marinelli as Neil

Luca Marinelli is an Italian actor who plays Neil in the latest Hideo Kojima game. The character is said to be a smuggler who supplies items to Sam. The actor is best known for his roles in films like The Solitude of Prime Numbers, Every Blessed Day, and The Great Beauty.

10. Alastair Duncan as The President

It has been announced that Alastair Duncan will play the role of the President in Death Stranding 2. Duncan has previously worked as a voice actor in popular games like God of War and Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor.

11. Alissa Jung as Lucy

German Actress Alissa Jung is reportedly playing a character named Lucy in the title. While not much is known about the character, the actress has worked in films such as Mary of Nazareth and A Matter of Life.

12. Debra Wilson as Doctor

Debra Wilson is an actress and comedian, best known for her work on Mad TV. She has also voiced several animated characters and will lend her voice to the Doctor character in the game.

These are all the characters that have been announced for Death Stranding 2: On the Beach. More cast members will be added soon as they are revealed.