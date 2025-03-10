Death Stranding 2 Release Date and All Edition Details

After years of anticipation, Hideo Kojima has finally announced the release date for Death Stranding 2: On the Beach. The game will launch exclusively on PlayStation 5 this June. The announcement was made during a special panel at SXSW 2025, where Kojima and his team unveiled an exciting 10-minute trailer that offered fans a glimpse into the next chapter of this unique gaming experience.

The wait is almost over! Death Stranding 2: On the Beach will hit stores on June 26th, 2025. If you pre-order any edition of the game, you’ll get 48-hour early access, meaning you can start playing as early as June 24th, 2025. Pre-orders open on March 17th, 2025, at 10 AM local time. Mark your calendars if you want to secure your copy, especially the limited Collector’s Edition, which might sell out quickly.

Character and Voice Cast in Death Stranding 2

The sequel brings back familiar faces from the original game and also introduces several new cast members:

Actor Character Returning/New Norman Reedus Sam Porter Bridges Returning Léa Seydoux Fragile Returning Troy Baker Higgs Returning Elle Fanning Tomorrow New Shioli Kutsuna Rainy New George Miller Tarman New Luca Marinelli Neil New Debra Wilson Doctor New Alissa Jung Lucy New

With this star-studded cast, Death Stranding 2 promises to deliver the same level of cinematic storytelling that Kojima Productions is known for.

Death Stranding 2 All Available Editions and Pre-Order Bonuses

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach will be available in three different editions, each with its own set of extras:

Edition Price Content Standard Edition $69.99 / £79.99 Base game Digital Deluxe Edition $69.99 / £89.99 • Full digital game

• 48-hour early access

• Various in-game items

• Machine gun that uses MP bullets

• Special patches Collector’s Edition $229.99 / £249.99 • Digital Deluxe Edition voucher (including 48-hour early access)

• 15-inch Magellan Man statue

• 3-inch Dollman figurine

• Collector’s box

• Art cards

• Personal letter from Hideo Kojima

• Additional in-game items

All pre-orders will include these bonus items:

Quokka Hologram

Silver versions of: Battle Skeleton Silver Level 1, Level 2, Level 3 Boost Skeleton Silver Level 1, Level 2, Level 3 Bokka Skeleton Silver Level 1, Level 2, Level 3



What Is Death Stranding 2 About?

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach builds on the theme of “connections” from the first game, going beyond just human relationships. The PlayStation Store confirms that the Social Strand system is returning, letting players help each other by sharing structures and resources. The sequel will also offer more freedom in handling encounters, allowing different ways to deal with enemies.

The game will continue exploring questions about human connectivity in a post-apocalyptic open world. Some fans are speculating that Death Stranding 2 might focus more on psychological journeys rather than physical ones, and there are theories that the Sam in this game might not be the same Sam from the first game.

The trailer revealed at SXSW 2025 featured “To The Wilder” by Woodkid, who appeared as a guest composer at the panel alongside Kojima, Norman Reedus, and Troy Baker. The music sets the tone for what appears to be another emotionally charged adventure in the Death Stranding universe.

Death Stranding 2 Platform Availability

Currently, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach has been announced exclusively for PlayStation 5. There’s no word yet on a PC version, but considering that the original Death Stranding eventually made its way to PC, there’s hope that the sequel might follow the same path a year or two after its initial release. Will Sam’s new journey be as impactful as his first? We’ll find out when Death Stranding 2: On the Beach launches exclusively on PS5 this summer.