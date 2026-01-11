Home » Puzzles » Deceives Tricks – Crossword Clue Answers

Deceives Tricks – Crossword Clue Answers

by Anchit Srivastava
written by Anchit Srivastava 0 comment

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Deceives Tricks, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Crossword Clue Answers

Deceives Tricks – Crossword Clue Answers

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Deceives Tricks

  • 4 Letters – DUPE
  • 8 Letters – HOODWINK

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Deceives Tricks. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 4 to 9 letters.

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
4 LettersDUPE, FOOL, HOAX
5 LettersDUPES, PLOYS, FOOLS, RUSES, MAGIC
6 LettersCHEATS, HOAXES, BLUFFS, ALLIES, TRICKS, BLINDS, FRAUDS, FEINTS, MATRIX, MIRAGE, TROMPE, SHUCKS, COLORS, SHIFTS, AVOIDS, COAXES, DECOYS, HOOKES, TEMPTS, TRAPES, TWISTS, DODGES, EVADES, ELUDES, SCREWS, WORSTS, SELLES, FEIGNS, FLUFFS
8 LettersHOODWINK
9 LettersHOODWINKS

More Clues:

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.

Working as a Tech Writer at Tech Wiser, I’m passionate about technology since childhood. I enjoy discussing it with friends, exploring new techs, and analyzing features in Android, iOS, and other technologies. My goal is to simplify complex information about current and emerging technologies, making them more accessible and understandable to people interested in learning more.

You may also like

Gray Rock – Crossword Clue Answers

Abundance – Crossword Clue Answers

Compact Group Of Mountains – Crossword Clue Answers

Coco Before Chanel – Crossword Clue Answers

Craves Ice – Crossword Clue Answers

Presently – Crossword Clue Answers

Throw Forcefully – Crossword Clue Answers

Intelligent Sea Mammal – Crossword Clue Answers

Dull – Crossword Clue Answers

Song of the Tree – Crossword Clue Answers