Decomposes – Crossword Clue Answers

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters ROT 4 Letters EATS, DIES, ROTS, MELT, MOLD, TURN, ROOT 5 Letters ROTES, BITES, SOURS, TURNS, DECAY, BREAK, ERODE, GOBAD, GOOFF, MOULD, SPLIT, SPOIL, TAINT 6 Letters IAINTS, SPOILS, ERODES, BREAKS, DECAYS, ABLATE, ATTACK, CANKER, FESTER, MILDEW, MOLDER, MOULDY, PERISH, RANKLE, REDUCE, WITHER 7 Letters FESTERS, MOLDERS, ANALYSE, ANALYZE, ATOMISE, ATOMIZE, BREAKUP, CONSUME, CORRODE, CORRUPT, CRACKUP, CRUMBLE, DEGRADE, DISJOIN, DISSECT, FISSION, LIQUEFY, MORTIFY, MOULDER, NECROSE, PUTREFY, RESOLVE, SHRIVEL 8 Letters PERISHES, CRUMBLES, DISTILLS, DISSECTS, ATOMIZES, ANALYZES, RESOLVES, CORRODES, POLLUTES, CORRUPTS, DISSOLVE, GANGRENE, PUTRESCE, SEPARATE, SIMPLIFY, STAGNATE, TURNSOUR, WEARAWAY 9 Letters PUTREFIES, PISSOLVES, SEPARATES, ANATOMISE, ANATOMIZE, BREAKDOWN, COMEAPART, FACTORISE, SUPPURATE, TAKEAPART, WASTEAWAY 10 Letters ANATOMIZES, DISAPPEARS, DEGENERATE, DELIQUESCE, GOTOPIECES, SPHACELATE, CODSWALLOP 11 Letters CONTAMINATE, DETERIORATE, DISORGANIZE 12 Letters CONTAMINATES, DETERIORATES, DISINTEGRATE, FALLTOPIECES 13 Letters DISINTEGRATES, FALLINTODECAY 15 Letters CRUMBLEINTODUST

