Decomposes – Crossword Clue Answers

by Aditya Dogra
If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Decomposes, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Crossword Clue answers

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Decomposes.

  • 3 letters – ROT
  • 4 letters – ROTS
  • 5 letters – DECAY
  • 12 letters – DISINTEGRATE

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue:Decomposes. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 15 letters.

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
3 LettersROT
4 LettersEATS, DIES, ROTS, MELT, MOLD, TURN, ROOT
5 LettersROTES, BITES, SOURS, TURNS, DECAY, BREAK, ERODE, GOBAD, GOOFF, MOULD, SPLIT, SPOIL, TAINT
6 LettersIAINTS, SPOILS, ERODES, BREAKS, DECAYS, ABLATE, ATTACK, CANKER, FESTER, MILDEW, MOLDER, MOULDY, PERISH, RANKLE, REDUCE, WITHER
7 LettersFESTERS, MOLDERS, ANALYSE, ANALYZE, ATOMISE, ATOMIZE, BREAKUP, CONSUME, CORRODE, CORRUPT, CRACKUP, CRUMBLE, DEGRADE, DISJOIN, DISSECT, FISSION, LIQUEFY, MORTIFY, MOULDER, NECROSE, PUTREFY, RESOLVE, SHRIVEL
8 LettersPERISHES, CRUMBLES, DISTILLS, DISSECTS, ATOMIZES, ANALYZES, RESOLVES, CORRODES, POLLUTES, CORRUPTS, DISSOLVE, GANGRENE, PUTRESCE, SEPARATE, SIMPLIFY, STAGNATE, TURNSOUR, WEARAWAY
9 LettersPUTREFIES, PISSOLVES, SEPARATES, ANATOMISE, ANATOMIZE, BREAKDOWN, COMEAPART, FACTORISE, SUPPURATE, TAKEAPART, WASTEAWAY
10 LettersANATOMIZES, DISAPPEARS, DEGENERATE, DELIQUESCE, GOTOPIECES, SPHACELATE, CODSWALLOP
11 LettersCONTAMINATE, DETERIORATE, DISORGANIZE
12 LettersCONTAMINATES, DETERIORATES, DISINTEGRATE, FALLTOPIECES
13 LettersDISINTEGRATES, FALLINTODECAY
15 LettersCRUMBLEINTODUST

More Clues:

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.

