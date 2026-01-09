If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Decorative Border, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Decorative Border – Crossword Clue Answers

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Decorative Border.

4 letters – TRIM

TRIM 6 letters – EDGING

EDGING 9 Letters – HEMSTITCH

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Decorative Border. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 4 to 15 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 4 Letters TRIM, DADO, LACE 5 Letters PICOT, FRILL, FRAME, BRAID 6 Letters FRIEZE, EDGING, FRINGE, FREEZE 7 Letters CORNICE, PURLIEU, FRINGES, EDGINGS, SCALLOP, ORPHREY 8 Letters PORTLAND 9 Letters HEMSTITCH, CARTOUCHE 10 Letters BEADEDEDGE, CHAMBRANLE 14 Letters FRINGEBENEFITS 15 Letters GREEKKEYPATTERN

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.