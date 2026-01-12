If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Deep Fried Japanese Dish, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Deep Fried Japanese Dish – Crossword Clue Answers

5 letters – KATSU

KATSU 7 letters – TEMPURA

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters EEL, EGG 4 Letters UDON, SAKE, EELS, TUNA, PUPU, GYRO 5 Letters KATSU, SUSHI, RAMEN, ARAME, GYOZA, SUSIE, CHICK, INARI, UNAGI 6 Letters TONKSU, APOLLO, OCTOPI 7 Letters TEMPURA, TEMPERA, SASHIMI, EDAMAME, ONIGIRI, KINPIRA, AGEMONO, FRITTER, OMAKASE 8 Letters TONKATSU, SUKIYAKI, YAKISOBA, YAKITORI, TERIYAKI, SUSANNAH, SUSHIBRA 9 Letters CAMERAMEN, PORKRAMEN, HUSHPUPPY 10 Letters YUKIGASSEN 12 Letters CHICKENKATSU 13 Letters HOLEINTHETOAD 15 Letters CHICKENTERIYAKI, CHICKENYAKITORI

