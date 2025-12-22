Home » Puzzles » Deep Sleep – Crossword Clue Answers

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
3 LettersREM, ERE, OUT, NOD, NAP
4 LettersCOMA, ACHE, PALE, REMS, STIR, ADAM
5 LettersAPNEA, INTOA, SNORE, SOPOR, INTOA, NARCO, COMAS, SOUND, COMMA, AWOKE
6 LettersTRANCE, SEABED, SOPORS
7 LettersSLUMBER, DORMANT
8 LettersDORMANCY, HYPNOTIC, GLAUCOMA, OCEANBED
9 LettersSUSPENDED
10 LettersNARCOLEPSY, DELTAWAVES
11 LettersDELTARHYTHM, PASSOUTCOLD
16 LettersRAPIDEYEMOVEMENT

