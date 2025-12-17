If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Defense Advisory Group, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Defense Advisory Group – Crossword Clue Answers

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Defense Advisory Group.

The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 16 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters NSC, NSA, PTA, OMB 4 Letters VETO, EMIT, GENS, AERO 5 Letters ANDUP, STAFF, PANEL, BOARD 6 Letters PARENT, SENATE, BOARDS, PANELS 7 Letters ARIADNE, GUIDING, HELPING, COUNCIL, CABINET, IMPANEL, PROPANE 8 Letters DIDACTIC, ADVISORS, ADVISING, BACILLUS, CABINETS 9 Letters PRESIDIUM, CUPBOARDS 10 Letters BRAINTRUST, CONSULTIVE, COUNSELING, IVYCOUNCIL, WINDOWPANE, SCIENTIFIC, OFFMESSAGE, BUSHLEAGUE 11 Letters CONSULTANTS, EDUCATIONAL, INFORMATIVE 12 Letters RECOMMENDING, ADVISORYBODY, PRIVYCOUNCIL, CABINETFEVER 13 Letters PLANNINGBOARD, PIECEOFADVICE, ADVISORYBOARD 14 Letters CAUTIONARYTALE, COUNCILOFSTATE, KITCHENCABINET, NONSTICKPANELS 15 Letters BOARDOFADVISERS, SPACECOMMISSION, KITCHENCABINETS 16 Letters CONSULTATIVEBODY

More Clues:

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.