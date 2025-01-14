3 Ways to Delete Your YouTube Music History

YouTube Music is the #2 music streaming app globally with over 2.7 billion monthly active users as of January 2025, trailing Spotify. If you’re a YT Music user, you may notice how it keeps a record of each and every song you play on the platform. But there are times when you might want to clear your history.

Thankfully, whether you want to remove a single track or wipe off your entire listening history, it is possible on YouTube Music. I’ll tell you how in this guide.

Before we start, it’s important to note that YouTube and YouTube Music share the same watch history. This means that if you delete your YouTube Music history, it will also be deleted from your YouTube watch history. Likewise, removing a music video from your YouTube history will also remove it from your YouTube Music app.

Method 1: Remove a Song from YouTube Music History

You might want to remove certain songs or tracks from your YouTube Music history for several reasons. Perhaps you played something accidentally, someone else used your app, or you simply don’t want a particular song to influence your recommendations. In this case, you can easily remove those tracks from your YouTube Music history as shown below.

On Your Phone (Android/ iOS)

1. Open the YouTube Music app.

2. Tap Library at the bottom right.

3. Tap the History icon at the top right. OR tap your profile picture at the top right and select History.

4. To remove something, tap and hold the song or podcast. Or tap the three dots next to it.

5. Select Remove from watch history.

On Your Computer

1. Go to the YouTube Music website.

2. Click Library on the left.

3. Click the History icon at the top right. Or click your profile picture at the top right and select History.

4. To remove something, find it and click the three dots next to it.

5. Click Remove from watch history.

The music or podcast will now be removed from your history. A toast notification will appear at the bottom left confirming this.

Method 2: Delete Your Entire YouTube Music History

If you want a clean reset and want to clear your entire music listening history, you can do so by deleting your YouTube history. However, as mentioned earlier, this will also delete your YouTube watch history. You can do this on both your phone and computer using the steps outlined below.

On Your Phone (Android/ iOS)

1. Open the YouTube Music app.

2. Tap your profile picture in the top right corner, then select Settings.

3. Tap Privacy and data, then Manage watch history.

4. Tap Delete, then choose All time.

5. Tap Delete again to confirm.

On Your Computer

1. Go to https://myactivity.google.com/ in a web browser. Make sure you’re logged in to the same Google account you use for YouTube Music.

2. Click YouTube History.

3. Next, select Manage history.

3. Click Delete, then Delete all time.

4. Tap Delete again to confirm.

Instead of deleting all your history, you can choose to delete only the history for today or a custom date range.

On the very same page, you’ll find the option to set your history to auto-delete entries (watch history items) older than 3 months, 18 months, or 36 months. This ensures that music you stopped listening to long ago doesn’t influence your current recommendations – what’s in the past stays in the past.

Method 3: Stop YouTube Music from Saving Your History

If you don’t want to keep a record of your listening activity, you can pause your watch history. This way, videos you watch won’t show up in your history or be used to influence your recommendations. To pause your history:

Go to Settings. Select Privacy & data. Toggle on Pause watch history.

Unfortunately, the YouTube and YouTube Music sync issue is a big problem for many users. Music videos you’ve watched on the YouTube app will show up in YouTube Music, and vice versa. Similarly, pausing or clearing your watch history on YouTube will also clear it for YouTube Music, and vice versa.

This setup is a major issue. I often clear my music history to refresh my recommendations and discover new music. However, this also affects my personalized YouTube feed, which is tailored to my viewing habits. I wish Google kept these services more separate, like they did with Google Play Music. But for now, this is the reality.