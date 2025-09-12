Demon Slayer English Dub Movie Release Date, Cast, and Channing Tatum’s Role Revealed

Summary:

Demon Slayer movie has been released worldwide, two months after its release in Japan.

But when will the English-dubbed version of the Demon Slayer movie release worldwide?

Here’s what we know about the full English dub voice cast and who Channing Tatum is playing in Demon Slayer.

The Demon Slayer movie, officially titled Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle, has opened worldwide to rave reviews. The movie is also being released in an English dub, alongside many other languages. One of the headliners of the Demon Slayer voice cast is Channing Tatum. Here’s what we know about Demon Slayer English dubbed version’s release date and English voice cast.

The English dub version of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle will premiere on September 12, 2025, alongside the Japanese release. The movie was released in Japan all the way back on July 18, with the rest of the world having to wait till September.

Demon Slayer Movie English Dub Voice Cast

Channing Tatum and Rebecca Wang will be joining the original cast of voice actors from the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba series. So, here is every Demon Slayer English voice actor and where you might have seen them before:

Zach Aguilar as Tanjiro Kamado

Previous roles: Persona 3 Reload, Genshin Impact, Blue Box

Zach Aguilar with his character, Tanjiro, at the premiere of Demon Slayer Swordsmith Village in Los Angeles | Credit: IMDb

Zach Aguilar is reprising his role as Tanjiro from the Demon Slayer dub voice cast of the original anime series. Aguilar is a renowned voice actor and has his name imprinted on major anime titles. He voices David Martinez in Cyberpunk: Edgerunners and Genos in One Punch Man.

Abby Trott as Nezuko Kamado

Previous roles: Barbie Mysteries, Infinity Nikki, Uzumaki

Abby Trott as Nezuko Kamado | Credit: IMDb

Abby Trott will be voicing Tanjiro’s demon sister, Nezuko Kamado. Trott has voiced the character of Momo Ayase in the English dub of Dandadan. She has also lent her voice to characters in video games like Magik in Marvel Rivals and Pod 153 in NieR: Automata.

Aleks Le as Zenitsu Agatsuma

Previous roles: Dandadan, Street Fighter 6, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

Aleks Le as Zenitsu Agatsuma | Credit: IMDb

Aleks Lee will also be reprising his role as Zenitsu from the main cast of Demon Slayer. Lee is known for voicing the titular role of Sun Jin-Woo in Solo Leveling and Nagumo in Sakamoto Days.

Bryce Papenbrook as Inosuke Hashibira

Previous roles: Dandadan, My Melody & Kuromi, Blue Exorcist

Bryce Papenbrook as Inosuke Hashibira | Credit: Last-Level Films

Bryce Papenbrook will be voicing the character of Inosuke, the beautiful boy raised by wild boars. Bryce has previously voiced Eren Jaeger in the English dub of Attack on Titan. You might also know him as the voice of Silver the Hedgehog from the 2024 game, Sonic X Shadow Generations.

Channing Tatum as Keizo

Previous roles: Deadpool & Wolverine, Blink Twice, Kingsman: The Golden Circle

Channing Tatum in Demon Slayer movie as Keizo | Credit: IMDb

Channing Tatum will be voicing the character of Keizo in the Demon Slayer movie. Keizo is a character important to Akaza’s arc in the movie. Tatum is a prolific Hollywood actor, having worked in multiple movies ever since the early 2000s.

While you might know Tatum from 21 Jump Street and the Step Up movies, he has been in various other movies, like The Lego Movie or Bullet Train.

Lucien Dodge as Akaza / Upper Rank 3

Previous roles: Fate/Zero, Persona 3 Reload, Jujutsu Kaisen

Lucien Dodge as Akaza / Upper Rank 3 | Credit: IMDb

Lucien Dodge will be lending his voice to one of the titular demons of Infinity Castle, Akaza. The last time we got to see of Akaza was in the Mugen Train movie. Infinity Castle gives us an insight into the backstory of Akaza and how he came to be. Dodge, the voice actor, has worked in the English version of Gantz: 0 and Batman: Arkham Shadow.

Stephen Fu as Doma / Upper Rank 2

Previous roles: The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep, Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus, Marvel Rivals

Stephen Fu as Doma / Upper Rank 2 | Credit: Instagram

Stephen Fu will lend his voice to the demon Doma, who also serves as one of the primary antagonists of Infinity Castle. This movie has a shocking reveal related to Doma for Anime fans who might not have read the manga. You might know Stephen Fu from anime projects like Beyblade X and Solo Leveling.

Greg Chun as Muzan Kibutsuji

Previous roles: Squid Game, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Digman!

Greg Chun as Muzan Kibutsuji | Credit: IMDb

Greg Chan will lend his voice to the big bad of Demon Slayer: Muzan Kibutsuji. Greg Chan is a notable English dub artist. You might know him as the voice of Garou in the One Punch Man English dub. He was also part of the voice cast of the game of the year winner, Metaphor: ReFantazio.

Rebecca Wang as Koyuki

Previous roles: Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, Marry My Husband, Tougen Anki: Dark Demon of Paradise

Rebecca Wang as the voice of Koyuki | Credit: IMDb

Rebecca Wang has joined the English dub voice cast of the Demon Slayer movie alongside Channing Tatum. You might know Wang from roles in anime like That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, Solo Leveling, and the latest Beyblade series, Beyblade X.

Johnny Yong Bosch as Giyu Tomikoa

Previous roles: Devil May Cry, Tower of God, Dragon Ball: Super Hero, The Walking Dead: The Final Season

Johnny Yong Bosch as Giyu Tomikoa | Credit: IMDb

If not for his long list of voice roles in multiple anime projects, you ought to know Bosch as the Black Ranger from 1995’s Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. After his run in Power Rangers ended, Bosch turned to a life of voice acting, lending his voice to multiple iconic characters like Ichigo from Bleach and even Kaneda from the legendary Akira.

Kyle McCarley as Yushiro

Previous roles: NieR: Automata, Sakamoto Days, Star Wars: Visions

Kyle McCarley as Yushiro | Credit: IMDb

Kyle McCarley will lend his voice to the demon boy, Yoshiro. Yoshiro plays a significant role in the Demon Slayer movie, using his blood demon art to control biwa demon Nakime. Nakime is one of the demons controlling the Infinity Castle. If you’re not familiar with McCarley’s work, you might know him as the English voice of Shigeo Kageyama from Mob Psycho 100.

Griffin Burns as Muichiro

Previous roles: Blue Box, Beastars, Infinity Nikki

Griffin Burns as Muichiro | Credit: IMDb

Griffin Burns lends his voice to the supporting character of Muichiro Tokito, the Mist Hashira. Burns has previously worked on animated projects such as Barbie Mysteries, Sakamoto Days, and My Melody & Kuromi.

Erika Harlacher as Shinobu Kocho

Previous roles: Violet Evergarden, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Sailor Moon Cosmos

Erika Harlacher as Shinobu Kocho | Credit: IMDb

Erika Harlacher is a famous English voice artist, having lent her voice to anime projects like Beastars, The Seven Deadly Sins, and Hunter x Hunter. She is no stranger to video games either, having been a part of video games like Persona 5, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, and Resident Evil 3.

Brianna Knickerbocker as Kanao Tsuyuri

Previous roles: Durarara!!x2, Violet Evergarden: The Movie, Komi Can’t Communicate

Brianna Knickerbocker as Kanao Tsuyuri | Credit: IMDb

Brianna Knickerbocker, much like the other voice actors on this list, is a pronounced English Voice actor. She has had roles in Granblue Fantasy: Relink, Uzumaki, and The Promised Neverland. She plays the role of Kanao Tsuyuri in Infinity Castle, fighting alongside Inosuke.

Zeno Robinson as Genya Shinazugawa

Previous roles: My Hero Academia, Gachiakuta, Fire Force

Zeno Robinson as Genya Shinazugawa | Credit: IMDb

Zeno Robinson plays the role of Genya Shinazugawa, one of the demon slayers who gets pulled into the Infinity Castle. You might know Robinson as the voice of Onyankopon from Attack on Titan. He has also lent his voice to multiple Dragon Ball projects. He was the voice actor for Uub and Gamma 2 in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero. He was dubbed the voice of Gamma 2 in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.

Erik Scott Kimerer as Obanai Iguro

Erik Scott Kimerer as Obanai Iguro | Credit: IMDb

Erik Scott Kimerer lends his voice to Obanai Iguro, the Snake Hashira. Iguro is one of the Hashiras transported to the Infinity Castle who fights alongside Mitsuri Kanroji, the Love Hashira. Both the Hashiras go up against Nakime, an Upper Rank Four demon.

Secondary Voice Cast of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle

That was the primary cast of the Demon Slayer movie. Here is a list of all the secondary characters of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle and their voice actors: