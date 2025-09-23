Demon Slayer: Every Hashira Ranked from Weakest to Strongest

Summary:

The Hashira are the strongest swordsmen in Demon Slayer, each with unique Breathing Styles and powers.

From poison mastery to raw strength, each Hashira plays a vital role in the fight against demons.

We ranked every Hashira in Demon Slayer, from the weakest to the strongest.

Demon Slayer is known for its amazing animation and its strongest fighters, the Hashira. These Demon Slayer Corps pillars are the strongest fighters humanity has to offer, each mastering their own Breathing Styles to fight Muzan Kibutsuji and the Upper Moons.

But even among the Hashira, power levels vary, and some stand out as the deadliest demon slayers in the series. Here’s every Hashira in Demon Slayer ranked from weakest to strongest.

Note: This Demon Slayer Hashira ranking covers feats from the entire manga and contains spoilers.

9. Shinobu Kocho

Shinobu Kocho as seen in Infinity Castle Arc | Credits: Ufotable

Shinobu Kocho is the Insect Hashira, known for her petite build and mastery of poisons. She may lack the physical strength to decapitate demons, but she has developed a unique fighting style that makes her deadly in combat. Her weapon of choice is a thin, stinger-like blade that injects poison into demons with every strike.

She can keep up with much stronger comrades with her creativity and intellect. Shinobu played a major role in fighting Upper Moon Two, Doma, showing that strength isn’t the only way to win. Although she’s the weakest Hashira in terms of physical power, her poisonous edge made her a vital force in the war against demons.

8. Tengen Uzui

Tengen Uzui saving Tanjiro from Upper Moon Six | Credits: Ufotable

Tengen Uzui, the flashy Sound Hashira, blends shinobi skills with his Sound Breathing. His fighting style is all about rhythm and sound analysis, allowing him to predict and counter enemy attacks while striking with his twin Nichirin cleavers.

Tengen proved his might during the Entertainment District arc, where he fought Gyutaro, Upper Rank Six. Even after losing an arm, an eye, and being poisoned, he held his ground. Although he retired after the battle, he was the first Hashira in centuries to help slay an Upper Rank demon. His flamboyance and determination make him unforgettable.

7. Kyojuro Rengoku

Kyojuro Rengoku as seen in Mugen Train Arc | Credits: Ufotable

Kyojuro Rengoku, the Flame Hashira, was everything a Hashira should be: brave, optimistic, and selfless. His heroism was on full display during the Mugen Train arc when he fought Akaza, Upper Moon Three. That’s why he is the fifth Hashira ranked in Demon Slayer.

Despite being outmatched, Rengoku’s fiery spirit allowed him to hold off Akaza until sunrise, saving countless lives. Although he lost in that battle, Rengoku’s impact changed the Demon Slayer Corps and motivated Tanjiro and his friends to get stronger.

I believe that if he had survived to awaken his Demon Slayer Mark, he could have become one of the strongest Hashira in Demon Slayer of all time, easily top 3. His death is one of the series’s most emotional moments.

6. Mitsuri Kanroji

Shinobu Kocho as seen in Swordsmith Village Arc | Credits: Ufotable

Mitsuri Kanroji, the Love Hashira, hides her incredible strength behind her gentle and caring personality. Her unique body composition gives her enhanced muscle density, making her deceptively powerful. With her whip-like sword and Love Breathing, Mitsuri overwhelms even Upper Rank demons with relentless speed and force.

We saw Mitsuri’s true potential in the Swordsmith Village arc, where she fought Hantengu’s clones and displayed her raw strength by tearing through Zohakuten’s wooden dragon tentacles. Mitsuri’s kind spirit inspires her comrades, but it’s her physical power and mastery of Love Breathing that make her one of the strongest fighters in Demon Slayer.

5. Obanai Iguro

Obanai as seen in Demon Slayer | Credits: Ufotable

Obanai Iguro, the Serpent Hashira, fights with precision and cold calculation. His serpent-like fighting style with his curved Nichirin sword allows him to strike quickly and fluidly, which catches demons off guard. Although he remains calm, Obanai has a tragic past that fuels his resolve to destroy Muzan and prevent others from suffering like he did.

Although his full power is revealed later in the series, Obanai shows his worth as one of the Corps’ strongest when he awakens his Demon Slayer Mark. He managed to defeat the Upper-Moon Four alongside Mitsuri in Infinity Castle.

4. Muichiro Tokito

Muichiro Tokito as seen in Swordsmith Village Arc | Credits: Ufotable

Muichiro Tokito, the Mist Hashira, may appear aloof, but his combat genius is undeniable. Being the youngest Hashira in history, he achieved the rank in record time due to his natural swordsmanship and talent with Mist Breathing.

Muichiro’s natural talent comes from his bloodline, as he is a descendant of the legendary swordsman Michikatsu Tsugikuni. Michikatsu was the twin brother of Yoriichi, the strongest Demon Slayer in history.

His defining moment was in the Swordsmith Village arc, where he single-handedly defeated Gyokko, Upper Rank Five, something no other Hashira had managed alone.

With his Demon Slayer Mark awakened, Muichiro reached new heights of strength and speed and solidified his position as one of the strongest members of the Corps. His tragic past drives his determination, making his victories more impactful.

3. Giyu Tomioka

Giyu Tomioka as seen in Demon Slayer | Credits: Ufotable

Giyu Tomioka, the Water Hashira, is one of the first Hashira introduced and is a mainstay throughout Demon Slayer. His calm and stoic personality hides deep scars from his past, making him feel unworthy of his rank.

But his mastery of Water Breathing proves otherwise. Techniques like Eleventh Form: Dead Calm make him nearly untouchable in combat. He is rightly in the top three Hashira in Demon Slayer.

Giyu’s battle against Akaza with Tanjiro shows his true power, especially after he unlocks the Demon Slayer Mark. His quiet leadership and loyalty make him the core of the Corps, showing that even the most reserved warriors can be the deadliest.

2. Sanemi Shinazugawa

Sanemi Shinazugawa as seen in Demon Slayer | Credits: Ufotable

Sanemi Shinazugawa, the Wind Hashira, is as wild and unpredictable as the element he represents. His Wind Breathing style unleashes destructive, high-speed attacks that slice through enemies with ferocity. Known for his short temper, Sanemi comes across as ruthless, but his raw strength makes him one of the Corps’ most formidable fighters.

In the Infinity Castle arc, Sanemi proved himself by fighting Kokushibo, the strongest Upper Rank. Despite his injuries, he fought bravely and showed his resilience and battle instincts. His skill, endurance, and aggression place him just below the strongest-ranked Hashira in Demon Slayer.

1. Gyomei Himejima

Gyomei Himejima as seen in Demon Slayer | Credits: Ufotable

Gyomei Himejima, the Stone Hashira, is the strongest of them all. Blind since childhood, Gyomei developed incredible senses and unmatched physical strength and wields his massive flail-and-axe weapon with precision. His Stone Breathing techniques make him a living fortress that can overwhelm even the strongest demons. He is the number one ranked Hashira in Demon Slayer for a reason.

Kokushibo, the Upper-Rank One, even admitted Gyomei was the strongest opponent he had faced in centuries, a statement that speaks volumes. His role in the final battle against Muzan solidified his reputation as the mightiest Hashira. Gyomei is the ultimate example of the Corps’ strength, sacrifice, and resolve.

Final Thoughts on Demon Slayer Hashira Ranking

The Hashira are the backbone of the Demon Slayer Corps, each bringing something unique to the fight against Muzan and his Upper Moons. From Shinobu’s poisons to Gyomei’s raw, unmatched power, each Hashira carved their own legacy through courage and sacrifice.

Ranking them highlights not only their strength but also the humanity and heart that make them some of the most memorable characters in all of anime.