Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Breaks 27-Year Old Anime Movie Record

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle is breaking box office records left and right, while earning rave reviews from critics and audiences alike. The film currently holds a 97% on Tomatometer and a 98% on Popcornmeter. When both critics and audiences are this closely aligned, it’s usually a strong sign that the movie truly delivers. That said, Infinity Castle has broken a decades-old record, one that had stood unchallenged since 1998.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Breaks Pokémon’s 27-Year Box Office Record

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle made U.S. box office history with a $33M opening day, including $11.4M previews.



Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has broken the 27-year-old record of the highest opening weekend for an anime film, previously held by Pokemon: The First Movie. The 1999 classic set the benchmark with a $31 million opening weekend. However, Infinity Castle broke this record in just one day, grossing over $33 million, earning $11 million through previews alone.

Infinity Castle has also set the record for the 14th biggest opening day ever for an animated movie in North America. The film also sliced its way to the top of the box office, Water Breathing style, dethroning The Conjuring: Last Rites.

Infinity Castle Becomes Demon Slayer’s Biggest Opening Yet

Infinity Castle also broke its own franchise record of the highest-grossing Demon Slayer movie, beating Mugen Train. 2020’s box office darling, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, held the record, with an opening gross of $21 million, and Demon Slayer: To the Hashira Training came close with a $11.5 million.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle – Part 1: Akaza Returns is planned to be the first movie in the final trilogy of the Demon Slayer saga. The next two films will conclude the storyline adapted from the manga. As reported by Forbes, the plan was for Part 2 to release in 2027 and Part 3 in 2029. However, no comment has been made on this by Ufotable.

Anime’s Growing Power at the Global Box Office

US audiences seem to be embracing anime more and more as the years go on, even as many other genres struggle at the box office. With the new Chainsaw Man movie, Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc, right around the corner, Japanese animation is set to dominate theaters well into next month.

As of writing, Infinity Castle has grossed nearly $353 million worldwide, as reported by Box Office Mojo. This number will continue to rise, and strong reviews and record-breaking feats draw more audiences to the theaters.