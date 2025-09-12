Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 1 Ending Explained: Akaza’s Fall

Summary:

Tanjiro and the Demon Slayer Corps face off against Akaza and other Upper Moons in a high-stakes battle.

Akaza’s tragic past as Hakuji adds emotional depth, influencing his final moments.

Here’s a detailed explanation of Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Part 1 ending.

The long-awaited Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle movie has finally been released worldwide, and if you know how much it reshapes the story for the anime. Filled with brutal fights, emotional flashbacks, and sorrowful deaths, the first film leaves viewers stunned while setting the groundwork for the epic confrontation with Muzan. But what exactly happened, and what does it mean for the future of Demon Slayer? Let’s break down the ending of Infinity Castle Part 1.

What Happens in Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Part 1’s Ending?

Tanjiro as reflected in Akaza’s eye | Credits: Ufotable

After the chaos of season 4, we watched as every major Demon Slayer was dragged into the Infinity Castle, Muzan’s ever-shifting fortress. With Tamayo’s poison slowing Muzan down, the Corps seized their chance to finish him once and for all. This quickly turned tragic.

Shinobu fell to Doma, Zenitsu defeated Kaigaku but was left in critical condition, and the Hashira were scattered across different battlefields.

The centerpiece of the film is Tanjiro and Giyu’s battle with Akaza. This fight was personal for Tanjiro. Ever since Rengoku’s death in Mugen Train, Akaza had become one of his greatest demons to overcome.

Tanjiro entering the Infinity Castle | Credits: Ufotable

Even with Giyu unlocking his Demon Slayer Mark, Akaza’s overwhelming strength seemed impossible to counter. That is, until Tanjiro remembered his father’s teaching about the “Transparent World.” By clearing his mind and moving on instinct, Tanjiro turned the tide, finally slicing Akaza’s head off.

But it didn’t end there. Akaza’s body kept struggling, regenerating endlessly like Muzan, refusing to die even after decapitation. Even Kokushibo and Douma noticed it.

Who Was Akaza Before He Became a Demon?

Akaza as seen in Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Movie | Credits: Ufotable

One of the most powerful emotional peaks of the film comes from Akaza’s past life as Hakuji. Hakuji’s backstory is heartbreaking. He became a thief to pay for medicine for his dying father, who later committed suicide.

He only finds hope later through Keizo and his daughter, Koyuki, only for tragedy to strike again when they’re murdered. Desperate and with nowhere left to turn, Hakuji accepts the offer of Muzan and becomes a demon himself.

In the present, Tanjiro saves Giyu from an incoming blow by Akaza, and thus, the demon is forced to reconsider his thinking regarding weaklings. Even Tanjiro was confused about what was going on with Akaza. However, he noticed a scent of gratitude coming from him.

Akaza redirects his attack, allowing himself to die and find forgiveness through the spirits of his loved ones. That’s how the first part of Infinity Castle ends.

How Does Infinity Castle Part 1 Set Up the Next Movies?

Kibutsuji Muzan as seen in Demon Slayer | Credits: Ufotable

Although Akaza’s battle produced one of the show’s most emotionally charged endings, the war isn’t quite over yet. This was just the beginning of what we are about to witness in the next two parts.

With Kanao avenging Shinobu, her battle with Doma will continue as the sequel’s opening scene. Aside from this, there is still one Upper Moon left, Kokushibo. His fight with the other Hashira will probably be the climax of the sequel.

In the meantime, Muzan isn’t done yet. Even though the poison of Tamayo left him weakened, his creation of a cocoon of flesh signals a terrifying evolution.

For Tanjiro, this means the real battle is only beginning. With Nezuko’s humanity teased and the Sunrise Countdown arc looming, the sequel films promise the most devastating and visually stunning chapters yet.

For someone who has already read the Demon Slayer manga, the sequel will feature Kanao vs. Doma and Kokushibo’s battle against several Hashira. Part 1 wraps up at Chapter 156, with a few panels from Chapter 157. So, the Infinity Castle Part 2 will pick up from Chapter 157 and will probably end on Chapter 179, leaving Chapters 180 to 205 for the final part.

Is Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Worth Watching in Theaters?

Zenitsu as seen in Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Movie | Credits: Ufotable

Yes! I will recommend watching it on the biggest screen you can, preferably IMAX. The 4DX may give you a wild experience and make you feel like you are inside the infinity castle itself; however, its screens aren’t as good as IMAX.

Infinity Castle is the best animated work of Ufotable yet, surpassing even Mugen Train and recent Demon Slayer seasons. Animation, cinematography, and action choreography are breathtaking, particularly on an IMAX screen.

Its animation is gorgeous, blending the 3D environments and 2D character animation beautifully. The film’s sound design, voice acting, and score, including tracks by LiSA and Aimer, amplify the emotional impact of every battle.

The Hashira as seen in Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Movie | Credits: Ufotable

Each confrontation, be it Zenitsu’s lightning-fast duel with Kaigaku or the otherworldly surroundings of the Infinity Castle, feels bigger and bolder than anything before.

While the pace suffers at times due to the use of flashbacks, the character development more than compensates for it. Zenitsu, Shinobu, and Akaza receive standout arcs that add depth to the story’s impact.

For the fans, the film provides just what was promised: heartbreaking sacrifices, jaw-dropping animation, and the setup for Demon Slayer’s final showdown. If you went into the theater looking for spectacle and pain in equal parts, Infinity Castle Part 1 delivers everything fans hoped for.