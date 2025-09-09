Demon Slayer Seasons 1-4 Full Recap Before Infinity Castle

Summary:

Relive Tanjiro’s journey from tragedy to triumph before the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie releases worldwide.

Every season shaped the Demon Slayer Corps’ final battle with Muzan and the Upper Moons.

Here’s a complete recap of Demon Slayer from Seasons 1 to 4 before Infinity Castle.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle movie is just around the corner, and what better time to refresh your memory than now? This movie will be the first part of the Infinity Castle Trilogy, adapting around 69 chapters from the manga. With this trilogy, the centuries-long battle of humanity against demons will finally come to an end. Here’s a complete Demon Slayer recap from Season 1 to 4 before the showdown begins.

Demon Slayer Season 1: Tanjiro Kamado and Unwavering Resolve Arc

Title : Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Total Episodes: 26 Episodes

26 Episodes MAL Rating: 8.43

8.43 Manga Chapters: Chapters 1-54

Tanjiro as seen in Demon Slayer Episode 1 | Credits: Ufotable

Tanjiro Kamado begins his journey when his family is mass-murdered by demons, leaving only his sister Nezuko alive, but transformed into a demon herself. The bond between these two surprises Water Hashira Giyu Tomioka, who spares Nezuko’s life and sends Tanjiro to train under Urokodaki.

Upon completing the challenging Final Selection and learning the art of Water Breathing, Tanjiro receives his Nichirin Sword and begins his journey as a demon slayer to find a cure for Nezuko.

The season takes us through Tanjiro’s first missions, the encounter with Muzan Kibutsuji, and the introduction of other companions like Zenitsu and Inosuke. The highlight is the frightening encounter with Rui, Lower Moon Five, which takes place on Mount Natagumo.

Tanjiro fought fearlessly alongside Nezuko, but it wasn’t enough to defeat Rui. However, the reinforcement came just in time, with Giyu landing the final blow on the Lower Moon Five. The season closes with Tanjiro being summoned to Ubuyashiki’s mansion, where he is allowed to continue his journey as a demon slayer while finding a cure for Nezuko.

Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train Arc

Title : Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train

: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train Total Episodes: Movie + TV adaptation (7 episodes)

Movie + TV adaptation (7 episodes) MAL Rating: 8.35

8.35 Manga Chapters: Chapters 54-69

Rengoku saying “Umai!” in front of Tanjiro and Zenitsu in Mugen Train | Credit: Ufotable

Alongside Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku, Tanjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu, and Inosuke board the Mugen Train to investigate mysterious disappearances. They encounter Enmu, Lower Moon One, who traps them in dream worlds.

Tanjiro cuts his own throat to escape, while Nezuko wakes the other characters. Tanjiro and Inosuke together behead Enmu, who had fused with the entire train.

However, the real heartbreak arrives when Upper Moon 3, Akaza, confronts Rengoku. Rengoku fights to the end in a sorrowful battle, protecting the travelers and unleashing his fiery spirit until the very end.

Though Akaza escapes, the younger slayers are motivated by Rengoku’s sacrifice. His final words push Tanjiro toward the Flame Hashira archives and cement his resolve. The arc ends on the bittersweet reminder that humanity’s willpower must burn brighter than demons’ regeneration.

Demon Slayer Season 2: Entertainment District Arc

Title : Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc Total Episodes: 11 Episodes

11 Episodes MAL Rating: 8.71

8.71 Manga Chapters: Chapter 69-97

Tengen Uzui fighting the Upper Moon 6 | Credit: Ufotable

Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke follow Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui into Yoshiwara’s red-light district to investigate demon activity. Disguised as courtesans, they discover the dark presence of Upper Rank Six, Daki.

During the battle with her, Nezuko’s demon powers erupt with terrifying strength, almost defeating Daki. Just when the win seems imminent, Daki’s brother Gyutaro shows up, and the siblings reveal that they both share the Upper Rank title.

The last battle puts each hero to the test. Tengen gets poisoned, Inosuke and Zenitsu struggle, and Tanjiro comes close to losing, until clever teamwork and pure determination allow them to inch forward.

With coordinated attacks, Tanjiro and his allies at last sever both demons’ heads, though at dreadful cost. The victory marks the first Upper Moon death in centuries and tilts the balance of power in the war against Muzan.

Demon Slayer Season 3: Swordsmith Village Arc

Title : Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc

: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc Total Episodes: 11 Episodes

11 Episodes MAL Rating: 8.18

8.18 Manga Chapters: Chapters 98-127

Tanjiro in Demon Slayer Season 3: Swordsmith Village Arc | Credits: Ufotable

Tanjiro travels to the secret Swordsmith Village to get his sword repaired, only to find himself in the middle of a huge battle when two Upper Moon Hantengu and Gyokko strike. Together with Muichiro Tokito and Mitsuri Kanroji, Tanjiro fights merciless foes.

In this season, we learn more about the demons’ origins and the history of the Demon Slayers. It also teases a powerful technique that will help the Demon Slayer Corps defeat Muzan, the Demon Slayer Mark.

However, the pivotal moment comes when Nezuko conquers the sunlight. Demons cannot survive under the sun, but Nezuko becomes an exception. By the end, the fact that Nezuko survives in the sunshine alters the whole stakes and provides Muzan with the motive to attack directly. Season 3 ends on the threat looming over the final war.

Demon Slayer Season 4: Hashira Training Arc

Title : Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc

: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc Total Episodes: 8 Episodes

8 Episodes MAL Rating: 8.08

8.08 Manga Chapters: Chapters 128-139

Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 4 Hashira Training Arc | Credits: Ufotable

Following the Swordsmith Village victory, the Demon Slayer Corps prepares for the inevitable battle with Muzan. The Hashira conduct brutal training to hone the body and mind of every slayer.

Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke undergo tough challenges under each Hashira, pushing their limits while strengthening bonds across the Corps.

The season serves as the calm before the storm, highlighting strategy, discipline, and unity. Muzan, however, makes his move by infiltrating the Ubuyashiki mansion, leading to the tragic death of Kagaya and the explosive destruction of the place.

As Muzan declares his dominance, the Infinity Castle is summoned, pulling Tanjiro, Nezuko, the Hashira, and all demon slayers into the terrifying fortress. Season 4 ends with humanity’s final battle about to begin.

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle

From the family tragedy of the Kamados to Rengoku’s sacrifice, from the bloody Entertainment District battle to Nezuko’s triumph over the sun, every moment leads to this last arc. The Infinity Castle will determine humanity’s fate against Muzan.

This recap prepares for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle, releasing worldwide on 12 September 2025.

If this recap wasn’t enough, you can catch up fully by following our detailed Demon Slayer watch order.