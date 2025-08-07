Demon Slayer Watch Order Guide: Chronologically and by Release Date

Ever since the series’ inception in 2019, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has become a global phenomenon. This prompted Ufotable to unleash multiple theatrical releases further down the line, some of which are essential viewing, while others can be skipped. Here is the ultimate Demon Slayer watch order guide, both chronologically and by release.

Demon Slayer Chronological Watch Order (Story Timeline)

Luckily for fans, Demon Slayer doesn’t make things too complicated with timelines. However, the studio released some movies, banking on the success of the Mugen Train movie. Ufotable released movies of the arcs already covered in the anime. Let’s first look at the chronological order of Demon Slayer.

1. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 1: Tanjiro Kamado, Unwavering Resolve Arc (2019)

MAL Rating: 8.43

8.43 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 89%

89% Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Netflix, Apple TV

Crunchyroll, Netflix, Apple TV Skippable: No

Tanjiro and Nezuko on the snow in Demon Slayer season 1 | Credit: Ufotable

This is what set the ball rolling for what is now one of the biggest shounen anime. Demon Slayer season one adapts the first seven volumes of the manga. This season begins with one of the most gut-wrenching storylines, where Tanjiro, the protagonist, goes through hell to rescue his sister. While the tear-jerking storyline does make for a compelling story, it does make you wonder how it passes as a shounen anime.

2. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train (2020)

MAL Rating: 8.55

8.55 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 99%

99% Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll Skippable: Yes, you can choose to watch season 2 instead, which includes the same story.

Rengoku saying “Umai!” in front of Tanjiro and Zenitsu in Mugen Train | Credit: Ufotable

Mugen Train is the first arc in the series that was released worldwide as a movie. The film earned over $500 million worldwide, beating Spirited Away as the highest-grossing anime and Japanese film ever. Ufotable’s unique blend of CGI and 2D animation struck a chord with the audience, garnering Mugen Train the title of the highest-grossing film of 2020 worldwide – a feat never achieved by an anime movie.

3. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 2: Entertainment District Arc (2021–22)

MAL Rating: 8.71

8.71 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 91%

91% Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Netflix, Apple TV

Crunchyroll, Netflix, Apple TV Skippable: No

Tengen Uzui defending Tanjiro in Demon Slayer Entertainment District arc | Credit: Ufotable

This is where things get a bit tricky. Season 2 of Kimetsu no Yaiba adapts the Entertainment District Arc while also adapting the Mugen Train Arc. What’s different, you may ask? Well, episode one is purely exclusive to the series and focuses on Rengoku before he boards the train, providing additional context to the story.

The anime series even has extended story beats and dialogue. That said, none of this is much of a substantial change when compared to the Mugen Train movie, so if you’re here just for the plot, just pick the movie instead and skip the first seven episodes of this season.

4. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Swordsmith Village (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 69%

69% Where to Watch: N/A

N/A Skippable: Yes

Tengen Uzui in Demon Slayer: To the Swordsmith Village | Credit: Ufotable

Demon Slayer: To the Swordsmith Village is yet another movie that makes you question, Should I go for the movie or series? This film covers the final two episodes of the Entertainment District Arc and the first episode of the Swordsmith Village Arc. You can essentially skip this film and jump straight to the next season, as this was designed as a special event for fans to witness Tanjiro on the big screen.

5. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 3: Swordsmith Village Arc (2023)

MAL Rating: 8.18

8.18 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 91%

91% Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Netflix, Apple TV

Crunchyroll, Netflix, Apple TV Skippable: No

Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc trailer visual | Credit: Ufotable

Demon Slayer season 3 is imperative to the overarching plot and cannot be skipped. The story continues after the Entertainment District arc as we follow Tanjiro and Nezuko as they travel to the titular Swordsmith Village. Major plot developments happen in this season, with a season finale that ups the ante with its ending.

6. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 4: Hashira Training Arc (2023)

MAL Rating: 8.08

8.08 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 81%

81% Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Netflix, Apple TV

Crunchyroll, Netflix, Apple TV Skippable: No

Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 4 Hashira Training Arc | Credits: Ufotable

The Hashira Training Arc is the penultimate arc, which serves as a turning point in the series. You could think of this as the training arc before the final fight begins. While this season may not deliver the series’ signature high-octane fight sequences, the series is known for, it sheds more light on the characters, their personalities, and backstories. If you want to get hyped for the final arc of Demon Slayer, this season will do the trick.

7. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Hashira Training (2024)

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 79%

79% Where to Watch: N/A

N/A Skippable: No

Demon Slayer To the Hashira Training movie poster | Credits: Ufotable

Similar to the Swordsmith Village film, this is a compilation film and can be skipped. The movie features the final two episodes of the Swordsmith Village arc and the first episode of the Hashira Training arc, and doesn’t feature any changes when compared to the series.

8. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle Film Trilogy (Upcoming)

MAL Rating: 8.72

8.72 IMDb Rating: 9/10

9/10 Where to Watch: Releasing worldwide on September 12, 2025, coming soon to Crunchyroll

Releasing worldwide on September 12, 2025, coming soon to Crunchyroll Skippable: Definitely no

Tanjiro sees himself in Akaza’s eyes in Infinity Castle | Credit: Ufotable

The final arc of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba is going out with a bang, in the form of a movie trilogy. The first film, Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Infinity Castle – Part 1: Akaza Returns (try saying that five times), is already out in Japan and is set to release worldwide on September 12, 2025.

As of writing, there is no official confirmation as to when the final two Demon Slayer movies will be released. However, if the release schedule is to be believed, the series should come to a close with the final film releasing in 2029.

Are There Any Filler Episodes in Demon Slayer

No, there are no filler episodes in Demon Slayer. Unlike many long-running anime that catch up to their source material and rely on filler to buy time, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba avoids that trap entirely.

The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga ended with its 205th chapter back in 2020, giving the studio plenty of time to adapt each chapter. This also means if you’re growing impatient and can’t wait for the Infinity Castle trilogy to release, you can always jump into the manga and experience the rest of the story firsthand.

Tanjiro in Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba fire breathing | Credit: Ufotable

If you’re a completionist and prefer to watch the anime in the order of its release, here’s the order you can follow:

Demon Slayer: Season 1 – Unwavering Resolve Arc (TV Anime) – April 6 – September 28, 2019

– April 6 – September 28, 2019 Demon Slayer: The Movie – Mugen Train – Released in Japan on October 16, 2020; international rollout through mid‑2021

– Released in Japan on October 16, 2020; international rollout through mid‑2021 Demon Slayer: Season 2 – Mugen Train Arc (TV Version) – October 10 – November 28, 2021

– October 10 – November 28, 2021 Demon Slayer: Season 2 – Entertainment District Arc – December 5, 2021 – February 13, 2022

– December 5, 2021 – February 13, 2022 Demon Slayer: To the Swordsmith Village (Compilation Film ) – 2023

) – 2023 Demon Slayer: Season 3 – Swordsmith Village Arc – April 9 to June 18, 2023

– April 9 to June 18, 2023 Demon Slayer: To the Hashira Training (Compilation Film) – February 23, 2024

(Compilation Film) – February 23, 2024 Demon Slayer: Season 4 – Hashira Training Arc – May 12 to June 30, 2024

– May 12 to June 30, 2024 Demon Slayer: The Movie – Infinity Castle Part 1: Akaza Returns – September 12, 2025

– September 12, 2025 Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle – Part 2 – Expected by 2027

– Expected by 2027 Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle – Part 3 – Expected by 2029

What’s Next for the Demon Slayer?

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is set to release the final arc in the form of three movies. Demon Slayer: The Movie – Infinity Castle Part 1: Akaza Returns is set to come out on September 12, 2025. As of writing, the release dates for parts two and three have not been revealed. However, insiders claim that parts two and three have a release window of 2027 and 2029, respectively.

That said, the success of the anime has even given rise to the story being adapted in other forms of media. Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba: The Hinokami Chronicles 2 is an anime fighting game that was released on August 5, 2025, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Steam. The game features new story arcs, characters, and game modes.