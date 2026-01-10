Depriving of Confidence – Crossword Clue Answers

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Depriving of Confidence, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

7 Letters – UNNERVE

– UNNERVE 10 Letters – DISCOURAGE

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters LOB, PER, YEA, HAW 4 Letters EVIL, ENVY, AYES, ANDY, ICAN, ORAL, HOPE 5 Letters CATER, OBOES, ARSON, GAFFE, LOGIC, ANAIR, TIMID, AIROF 6 Letters DRAGON, MANTRA, HERNIA, BREACH, MORALE 7 Letters UNNERVE, NUMBING, RADICAL, DELILAH, TREASON, REELECT, BRAVADO 8 Letters STARVING, DRAINING, CHEATING, UNNERVED, DISTRUST, MISTRUST, COLDFEET, TIMOROUS 9 Letters UNNERVING, SWINDLING, DISARMING, UPSETTING, ASSURANCE, BEREAVING, DEADENING, WEAKENING, EXCLUDING, ENSLAVING, STRIPPING, DIVESTING, EXPELLING, DISROBING 10 Letters DISCOURAGE, DEFROCKING, ETIOLATING, DISEMPOWER, INSECURITY 11 Letters DEHYDRATING, RESTRAINING, FRUSTRATING, DISMANTLING, DEMORALIZED, BADATTITUDE 12 Letters EMASCULATING 16 Letters SHOWERWITHPRAISE, NEGATIVEATTITUDE

