Derision – Crossword Clue Answers

by aditya dogra
If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Derision, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle.

CROSSWORD CLUE ANSWER

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Derision.

  • 4 letters – SLAP
  • 5 letters – SHAME

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Derision. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 20 letters.

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
3 LettersJAB, YAH, MUG, TOY, PAN
4 LettersRAZZ, BUZZ, SLAP, DUMP, GIBE, JEER, JEST, GAME, JOKE, SLAM, BOOS, BUTT, CROW, DUPE, FOOL, GOAT, MOCK, JIBE, HISS, PFFT, TWIT, RIDE
5 LettersSNEER, SHAME, CRACK, SPOOF, ROAST, ABUSE, SWIPE, FARCE, CHAFF, SPORT, RALLY, TAUNT, IRONY, PUTON, STAIN, SCORN, SCOOF, SNORT, SCOFF, STOCK, FLOUT, ABASE, MIMIC, SCOUT
6 LettersJOKING, BANTER, INSULT, PARODY, SNORTS, GIGGLE, JEERED, SATIRE, TEEHEE, BYWORD, DARING, LEVITY, MONKEY, TARGET, VICTIM, DERIDE, JEERAT, JESTAT
7 LettersRANKOUT, FOOLERY, TEASING, SARCASM, BUFFOON, MOCKERY, DISDAIN, JEERING, SNORTED, BRAVADO, DESPITE, FOOLING, HISSING, JOSHING, LAMPOON, LEERING, PANNING, RAZZING, OBLOQUY, MOCKING, INSULTS, JESTING, CATCALL, PUTDOWN, PILLORY, LAUGHAT, SNEERAT
8 LettersBRICKBAT, MORDANCY, SCOFFING, TAUNTING, SNEERING, RAILLERY, BADINAGE, DIRTYDIG, RIDICULE, CONTEMPT, LAUGHTER, AUDACITY, FAIRGAME, GRINNING, PERTNESS, ROASTING, RUDENESS, TRAVESTY, TWITTING, HECKLING, POOHPOOH, DERISION, SATIRIZE
9 LettersRAZZBERRY, PILGARLIC, RASPBERRY, BURLESQUE, ARROGANCE, CONTUMELY, DISREGARD, FLIPPANCY, IMPUDENCE, INSOLENCE, POKEFUNAT
10 LettersBUFFOONERY, HORSELAUGH, JOKEOBJECT, BUTTOFJOKE, PERSIFLAGE, CARICATURE, DETRACTION, DISRESPECT, RISIBILITY, PASQUINADE, LAMPOONING
11 LettersPROVOCATION, SARDONICISM, PARTINGSHOT, DENIGRATION, IRREVERENCE
12 LettersDERISIVENESS, IMPERTINENCE, VILIFICATION
13 LettersDISPARAGEMENT, LAUGHINGSTOCK, TAKETHEMICKEY,
16 LettersCONTEMPTUOUSNESS
20 LettersBACKHANDEDCOMPLIMENT

More Clues:

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue.

